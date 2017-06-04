India vs Pakistan Live Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan, Rohit Look Solid

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue start their title defence against arch-rivals in this much awaited match in Birmingham.

The captains are going for the toss and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Stay tuned folks for the toss update.

TOSS: So Pakistan have drawn the first blood as they win toss and Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's India.

The big news coming out from the toss is that no R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in the squad for India. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounder in the team.

Here's the Indian team who will be batting first against Pakistan! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/cWP6eDllAm

"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."

Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."

And here's the Pakistan team who will be facing them! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/yGhS7fmnfP

Sarfraz Ahmed during toss: "As a team, we will hopefully do well in this big tournament. I think India-Pakistan is a special game, so hopefully we will play a free game. Our batting is very much better as we are scoring 300s, so hopefully we will do well."

Let's take a look at the head-to-head stat of 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 in the @ICC tournaments! 😎 #CT17 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Rs5pPpgL9o

THIS IS IT! The last few words before the ultimate clash. Action starts soon #CT17 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qEUEHcjw5i

We are just moments away from this high-voltage clash and Indian openers will look to get off to a filer in Birmingham.

The two sets of players are currently making their way out in the middle for their respective national anthems!

It's a great atmosphere here at Edgbaston, India and Pakistan fans both starting the party! #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/JTy3vhkDao

Arnab from Birmingham: The whole stadium sung the national anthem with the two teams. Emotions are running high and the voices resonating throughout Edgbaston

Amir has already got Rohit in a lot of trouble. The Indian opener has no clue which way the ball is going to move. Amir is bowling it smart, hurling a few outswingers and then following it up with an incoming delivery.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has decided to throw the ball to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim. This is surprising, especially in these conditions.

Arnab from Birmingham: Amir is working up god pace and with the wind blowing right across the middle of the ground, he is getting the ball to move away from the right hander. Rohit Sharma looks completely out of depth in the first over.

Arnab from Birmingham: Spinner introduced in second over itself. Indians had suspected it. Dhawan was practicing playing spin in the net.

Arnab from Birmingham: ICC has confirmed the tournament will go on despite the London terror attacks.

It is a subdued start from the Indian openers. It's been four overs and no boundaries have been hit yet. Dhawan and Rohit are doing it in ones and twos at the moment.

Boundary: The first one for India. It is a quick bouncer from Amir and Rohit top edges it to the ropes. The right-hander wasn't in control of the shot at all. But nevertheless it is four runs added to the total.

Boundary: Easy picking for Rohit. Imad Wasim bowls it a little short and the right hander punches him through the covers for four more runs.

Four: Amir has bowled beautifully so far and once again he produces an edge off the bat of Rohit Sharma. The ball was angled away from Rohit and goes away from the second slip for a boundary at third man.

An impeccably observed silence by fans & players alike as Edgbaston pays respect to those affected by last night's tragic events in London. pic.twitter.com/swUYZIkQMd

The place is absolutely buzzing as is the case during any India-Pakistan clash. So far the Pakistan bowlers have stifled the Indian batsmen and are not giving them any room to free their arms. Amir has been the pick of the bowlers so far.

Beautiful cut shot from Dhawan off the bowling of Imad Wasim but the outfield is kind of sluggish and the ball failed to go over the line. 2 runs for India.

Hasan Ali introduced into the attack by skipper Sarfraz now. The pacer has done very well in the past one year and Indian batsmen will have to be on the look-out .

Things are not looking good as the sunny day has changed into overcast conditions. The weather have changed drastically for the worse in Birmingham.

Four: Ali bowls short and Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and hits the ball towards point for a boundary. Just a bit short and wide from Ali and Dhawan punishes it.

Four: Dhawan this time sits on one knee and bludgeons the ball over the in-field for a boundary towards mid-wicket. The southpaw is really coming onto his own now.

It has started to drizzle now and rain has stopped the play in Edgbaston. This is not good news for the fans.

The last match between Australia and New Zealand at the same venue was washed out due to rain on Friday and things are looking bleak once again at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

After a shaky start, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were starting to build a good partnership. They tackled Amir well early on and then started to play their shots. So, it will be Pakistan who will be more relieved with this forced interruption.

Hopefully it is just a passing shower and nothing more than that. Fingers crossed as we all have been waiting for this blockbuster clash for a very long time.

Things are not looking good as drizzle has converted into heavy rain now. Look at this pic which was been sent by Arnab from Birmingham.

The players must be itching to get back onto the pitch as the result of this match will have a huge bearing on which team will go further into the tournament. While as for India, they want to start their title defense on a winning note. And Pakistan will want to stretch their Champions Trophy winning record against India. So far, these two teams have met three times in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan have come out on top twice.

The bowlers will have the last laugh if the rain stops and overcast conditions remain. The blessing in disguise could be that India have included four pacers in their line-up and they will come in handy. The likes of Bumrah, Umesh, Bhuvi and Hardik will love to bowl in such overcast conditions.

GOOD NEWS: The covers are coming off in Edgbaston and it seems that the play will resume soon. Super soppers are out on the pitch. YAY!

The umpires are now making their way out on the pitch to check on the conditions. The two umpires Dharmasena and Erasmus and the match referee are currently discussing the ground conditons.

But before that here is the big breaking news coming from Arnab in Birmingham. The match will restart at 4:30 PM IST.

Not much time left for match to start. Here is another picture of the ground from Arnab in Birmingham.

The other big news is that there has been no loss of overs and both teams will play their respective full quota of 50 overs.

The Pakistan team are out in the middle and currently skipper Sarfraz has got them into a huddle and issuing a rallying cry. Indian openers Rohit and Dhawan also take to the field.

Imad Wasim bowls the one delivery to finish the tenth over. Rohit Sharma defends the ball to start the proceedings.

Free Hit: Bonus runs for India as Ali Hasan bowls a no-ball. Rohit Sharma hits the ball straight down the ground - over the bowlers head - for a boundary.

Tidy over from Imad Wasim as he gives away just 3 runs off it. The spinner has been impressive so far in the innings for Pakistan.

Bad News: It has again started to drizzle at Edgbaston. The ground staff is ready with the covers on the edge of the boundary ropes.

However, the players are still out on the pitch and play is going on. The umpires are taking a stock of the proceedings. Wahab Riaz into the attack now.

Arnab from Birmingham: The wicket is nice and true and the ball is coming on to the bat. If it stays dry from here on, India will need a big score on the board. Since 2015 ICC WC, India has the lowest run-rate in the first 10 overs. So this is part of the plan for India, to preserve wickets at the top.

Arnab from Birmingham: Imad Wasim bowled 6 overs at the beginning of the innings. This is the joint longest spell bowled by a spinner while opening the bowling in ODIs in England.

Brilliant cut short from Rohit Sharma but excellent fielding by Shadab Khan at point to save a sure shot boundary.

Preview

When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward — attack the Indian batsmen.

India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.

His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.