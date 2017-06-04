India vs Pakistan Live Score: Champions Trophy 2017

Sarfraz Ahmed during toss: "As a team, we will hopefully do well in this big tournament. I think India-Pakistan is a special game, so hopefully we will play a free game. Our batting is very much better as we are scoring 300s, so hopefully we will do well."
Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."
"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."
Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston through our live blog.
Preview
When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward — attack the Indian batsmen.
India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.
Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.
His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.