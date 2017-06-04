Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Champions Trophy 2017

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 4, 2017, 2:39 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 4, Edgbaston, Birmingham 04 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:43(IST)

Sarfraz Ahmed during toss: "As a team, we will hopefully do well in this big tournament. I think India-Pakistan is a special game, so hopefully we will play a free game. Our batting is very much better as we are scoring 300s, so hopefully we will do well."

14:42(IST)
14:42(IST)

Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."

"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."

14:41(IST)
14:41(IST)

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadav Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

14:39(IST)

India Playing XI:  Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

14:35(IST)

The big news coming out from the toss is that no R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in the squad for India. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounder in the team.

14:34(IST)
14:33(IST)

TOSS: So Pakistan have drawn the first blood as they win toss and Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's India.

14:31(IST)
14:30(IST)
14:30(IST)

The captains are going for the toss and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Stay tuned folks for the toss update.

14:28(IST)

The Men in Blue start their title defence against arch-rivals in this much awaited match in Birmingham.

14:26(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston through our live blog.

Preview

When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward — attack the Indian batsmen.

India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.

His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.

