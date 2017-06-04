India vs Pakistan Live Score: Champions Trophy 2017

14:42(IST)

Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."

"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."