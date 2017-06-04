India vs Pakistan Live Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Rain Stops, 49 Overs Per Side Now

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Men in Blue start their title defence against arch-rivals in this much awaited match in Birmingham.

The captains are going for the toss and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Stay tuned folks for the toss update.

TOSS: So Pakistan have drawn the first blood as they win toss and Sarfraz Ahmed has opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's India.

The big news coming out from the toss is that no R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in the squad for India. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounder in the team.

"Will look to use our main strength that is batting. It's just a game of cricket for me anywhere in the world. It's not about one individual, and all eleven are as good as each other."

Virat Kohli during the toss: "Big game. I think the side batting second will have pressure. Pretty good wicket, so will stay even throughout. The wicket is nice and hard, so the fast bowlers can come in at any time of the day."

Sarfraz Ahmed during toss: "As a team, we will hopefully do well in this big tournament. I think India-Pakistan is a special game, so hopefully we will play a free game. Our batting is very much better as we are scoring 300s, so hopefully we will do well."

We are just moments away from this high-voltage clash and Indian openers will look to get off to a filer in Birmingham.

The two sets of players are currently making their way out in the middle for their respective national anthems!

Arnab from Birmingham: The whole stadium sung the national anthem with the two teams. Emotions are running high and the voices resonating throughout Edgbaston

Amir has already got Rohit in a lot of trouble. The Indian opener has no clue which way the ball is going to move. Amir is bowling it smart, hurling a few outswingers and then following it up with an incoming delivery.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has decided to throw the ball to left-arm spinner Imad Wasim. This is surprising, especially in these conditions.

Arnab from Birmingham: Amir is working up god pace and with the wind blowing right across the middle of the ground, he is getting the ball to move away from the right hander. Rohit Sharma looks completely out of depth in the first over.

Arnab from Birmingham: Spinner introduced in second over itself. Indians had suspected it. Dhawan was practicing playing spin in the net.

Arnab from Birmingham: ICC has confirmed the tournament will go on despite the London terror attacks.

It is a subdued start from the Indian openers. It's been four overs and no boundaries have been hit yet. Dhawan and Rohit are doing it in ones and twos at the moment.

Boundary: The first one for India. It is a quick bouncer from Amir and Rohit top edges it to the ropes. The right-hander wasn't in control of the shot at all. But nevertheless it is four runs added to the total.

Boundary: Easy picking for Rohit. Imad Wasim bowls it a little short and the right hander punches him through the covers for four more runs.

Four: Amir has bowled beautifully so far and once again he produces an edge off the bat of Rohit Sharma. The ball was angled away from Rohit and goes away from the second slip for a boundary at third man.

The place is absolutely buzzing as is the case during any India-Pakistan clash. So far the Pakistan bowlers have stifled the Indian batsmen and are not giving them any room to free their arms. Amir has been the pick of the bowlers so far.

Beautiful cut shot from Dhawan off the bowling of Imad Wasim but the outfield is kind of sluggish and the ball failed to go over the line. 2 runs for India.

Hasan Ali introduced into the attack by skipper Sarfraz now. The pacer has done very well in the past one year and Indian batsmen will have to be on the look-out .

Things are not looking good as the sunny day has changed into overcast conditions. The weather have changed drastically for the worse in Birmingham.

Four: Ali bowls short and Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and hits the ball towards point for a boundary. Just a bit short and wide from Ali and Dhawan punishes it.

Four: Dhawan this time sits on one knee and bludgeons the ball over the in-field for a boundary towards mid-wicket. The southpaw is really coming onto his own now.

It has started to drizzle now and rain has stopped the play in Edgbaston. This is not good news for the fans.

The last match between Australia and New Zealand at the same venue was washed out due to rain on Friday and things are looking bleak once again at the Edgbaston cricket stadium.

After a shaky start, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were starting to build a good partnership. They tackled Amir well early on and then started to play their shots. So, it will be Pakistan who will be more relieved with this forced interruption.

Hopefully it is just a passing shower and nothing more than that. Fingers crossed as we all have been waiting for this blockbuster clash for a very long time.

Things are not looking good as drizzle has converted into heavy rain now. Look at this pic which was been sent by Arnab from Birmingham.

The players must be itching to get back onto the pitch as the result of this match will have a huge bearing on which team will go further into the tournament. While as for India, they want to start their title defense on a winning note. And Pakistan will want to stretch their Champions Trophy winning record against India. So far, these two teams have met three times in the Champions Trophy and Pakistan have come out on top twice.

The bowlers will have the last laugh if the rain stops and overcast conditions remain. The blessing in disguise could be that India have included four pacers in their line-up and they will come in handy. The likes of Bumrah, Umesh, Bhuvi and Hardik will love to bowl in such overcast conditions.

GOOD NEWS: The covers are coming off in Edgbaston and it seems that the play will resume soon. Super soppers are out on the pitch. YAY!

The umpires are now making their way out on the pitch to check on the conditions. The two umpires Dharmasena and Erasmus and the match referee are currently discussing the ground conditons.

But before that here is the big breaking news coming from Arnab in Birmingham. The match will restart at 4:30 PM IST.

Not much time left for match to start. Here is another picture of the ground from Arnab in Birmingham.

The other big news is that there has been no loss of overs and both teams will play their respective full quota of 50 overs.

The Pakistan team are out in the middle and currently skipper Sarfraz has got them into a huddle and issuing a rallying cry. Indian openers Rohit and Dhawan also take to the field.

Imad Wasim bowls the one delivery to finish the tenth over. Rohit Sharma defends the ball to start the proceedings.

Free Hit: Bonus runs for India as Ali Hasan bowls a no-ball. Rohit Sharma hits the ball straight down the ground - over the bowlers head - for a boundary.

Tidy over from Imad Wasim as he gives away just 3 runs off it. The spinner has been impressive so far in the innings for Pakistan.

Bad News: It has again started to drizzle at Edgbaston. The ground staff is ready with the covers on the edge of the boundary ropes.

However, the players are still out on the pitch and play is going on. The umpires are taking a stock of the proceedings. Wahab Riaz into the attack now.

Arnab from Birmingham: The wicket is nice and true and the ball is coming on to the bat. If it stays dry from here on, India will need a big score on the board. Since 2015 ICC WC, India has the lowest run-rate in the first 10 overs. So this is part of the plan for India, to preserve wickets at the top.

Arnab from Birmingham: Imad Wasim bowled 6 overs at the beginning of the innings. This is the joint longest spell bowled by a spinner while opening the bowling in ODIs in England.

Brilliant cut short from Rohit Sharma but excellent fielding by Shadab Khan at point to save a sure shot boundary.

Mix-up between Rohit and Dhawan it could have cost the right-hander his wicket. After the fielder had thrown the ball back to the keeper Rohit tried to run a second but slips. However Rohit reaches back in time. Close shave for India.

Four: Easily the shot of the day so far! Rohit Sharma plays on the up and hits the ball towards deep extra cover for his sixth boundary of the innings of Wahab Riaz.

Four: Dhawan makes it 13 runs from the over of Wahab Riaz by hitting a boundary on the last ball. The southpaw waits for the ball and cuts it for his second four of the innings.

Spinner Shadab Khan has been introduced into the attack by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed now. Indian openers are flying now!

After conceding 13 truns in the last over, Wahab Riaz comes strongly into the attack and concedes just 3 runs in this over.

SIX: First six off the Indian innings and it has come off the bat on Rohit Sharma who has looked in great nick thus far. Short delivery from Shadab and Rohit hits it over the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six.

50: With that Rohit notches up yet another fifth in ODIs. The right-hander completes his 50 off 72 deliveries.

Arnab from Birmingham: Rohit Sharma's half century is cheered by the entire stadium. It seems India is playing at Mohali or the Wankhede. Tricolour being waved with great zeal and zest.

Flurry of Boundaries: Three boundaries in row for Shikhar Dhawan as he takes apart Wahab Riaz. The first one Dhawan cuts the ball for the boundary towards the third man region. The second one Dhawan flicked the ball for a boundary on the leg side. While the third was a carbon copy of the first four as Wahab bowled short and wide and Dhawan cut the ball hard.

50: Shikhar Dhawan too reaches his half-century in style and both these openers are now taking apart the Pakistani bowling. Dhawan had started the innings slowly but has grown with every passing over in the match. Things are not looking good for Pakistan.

SIX: Shadab Khan is now in the firing line as Dhawan is going berserk now. Shadab bowls a short delivery and Dhawan clears the deep mid-wicket boundary with comfortable ease. First six off the innings for the southpaw.

The ground is buzzing with chants of India India and the openers are on song at the moment. The onslaught by Rohit and Dhawan has blown away whatever plans Sarfaraz Khan's team had against the Indian batsmen. They simply don't have any answers at the moment.

Here is a brilliant stat to suggest why Rohit and Dhawan at the top in Champions Trophy is regarded as the best opening pair in the business. Rohit and Dhawan have 3 century stands to their name in CT. While Shiv Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle have 2. Even Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith have 2 century partnership to their names as openers in Champions Trophy.

Four: Malik bowls a straighter one and Dhawan tries to sweep the ball hard. However, the ball takes a thick inside edge and races for a boundary towards deep fine leg.

OUT: Shadab Khan finally gets the better of Shikhar Dhawan as the southpaw has been dismissed for 68. Dhawan tried to hits the ball over the boundary ropes but unfortunately picked out the only fielder who was present at deep mid-wicket.

Arnab From Birmingham: Chants of Kohli Kohli Kohli resonate through Edgbaston. Reminiscent of the Sachin Sachin days!

Close shave: Virat Kohli forces Rohit Sharma to take a quick single and the latter just made his ground in time. Imad's wayward throw didn't help Pakistan's cause either as Rohit got enough time to make it back. Later, Rohit apologizes to skipper Kohli for being slow.

Four: Straighter ball outside the off stump from Imad Wasim and Kohli rocks on the back-foot and hits the ball towards short third-man for a boundary. Kohli will be important for India if they want to score in the excess of 300.

Mohammad Amir is introduced into the attack and Virat Kohli is also at the crease. This pair brings back the memories of the Indo-Pak clash at the Asia Cup 2016 where Amir's explosive pace blew away the Indian top order. But after Virat Kohli took to crease, he played Amir beautifully and took India to victory in a low scoring match.

Since Dhawan's wicket, the the run-rate has dropped a bit but Rohit and Kohli are ensuring that they are taking singles and rotating the strike. The boundaries have dried up a bit but they are rotating the strike decently.

Four: Amir bowls a short delivery that was going away from Kohli and the Indian skipper gets on top of the ball and cuts it for a boundary. A really bad delivery from the left-arm pacer and Kohli obliged by hitting it for a boundary over backward point.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: Kohli winning the battle against Amir. The ball was expected to swing but Amir hasn't been able to move the around much. Virat Kohli has slowly played himself in. The bounce is true and Kohli has been playing Amir very late.

BAD NEWS: The rain has interrupted play again and it is not looking good. The entire wicket is covered now and the players have gone off the pitch once again.

Indian batting was beginning to hold out portents of a massacre. Rain has come as big relief for Pakistan.

This is what Senior Journalist Ayaz Memon — "The Cricketwallah" — has to say on this forced break -

The umpires are back on the pitch to inspect the conditions as rain stops. The match will now resume at 6:40 PM and one over has been deducted from each side.

Rain hasn't dampened the mood of the fans any bit. They are looking as lively as ever.

The tournament is still in the early days and rain has been a major issue thus far. This doesn't augur well for the teams as this is something they cannot control. Rain is taking all the fun away from a great tournament like this.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: The good old rope is being used to dry up the ground quicker. It is great to see this age old process being used in the days of the super sopper. The Pakistan players already out in the middle. Remember the last time play stopped, India came out and got going really well. Hope Virat and Rohit can up the ante immediately after the break.

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from Edgbaston: There is no better batsman in one dayers currently who can plan an innings like Virat Kohli does. With the 35-over mark round the corner, Indian fans can expect their captain to come out all guns blazing and keep the runs flowing.

The super sopper is working in full flow to ready the pitch for the start. Rain has been a real spoilsport thus far in this blockbuster clash. Hoping this is the end of the rain and we won't have any more interruption.

When Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur were asked on Saturday about how they plan to beat India, the answer was pretty straightforward — attack the Indian batsmen.

India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.

His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.