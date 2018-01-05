India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights - As It Happened

21:16(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Steyn to Kohli. This looks like the battle that will set the tone for the series. Can the Indian skipper take on one of the best bowlers world cricket has seen? Steyn might be in the last stretch of his international career, but he is still raring to go every time handed a challenge. South Africa need another wicket or two before stumps to seal the deal here.