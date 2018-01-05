Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 10:23 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 1st Test, Newlands, Cape Town 05 January, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:35(IST)
21:34(IST)

Stumps: That's it then, an exciting day of play comes to an end. And they say Test match is dying. More than 300 runs scored today and 13 wickets fell. But that last session easily belonged to South Africa as they picked up three crucial wickets. At stumps, India are reeling at 28/3, to trail South Africa by 258 runs. Dhawan, Vijay and Rahane have been dismissed. Philander, Steyn and Morkel pick one wicket each.

21:30(IST)

Excellent first over from Rabada as he starts by giving away just one run from it. Pujara played five dot deliveries, without playing any fancy shot and then took a single on the last ball of the over. The visitors need to end the day's play now without losing any more wicket.

21:24(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: And we are back in the 1990s, Indian top order's inadequacies in terms of technique and ability to handle quality pace attacks on helpful wickets exposed yet again. Let me not say more!

21:22(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Morkel to Kohli. Ok! This is game, set and match for sure. That very ball outside the off-stump that Kohli kept edging in England. This is why the Centurion curator was flown in to prepare this wicket. The South Africans wanted a seaming track and they have done it. Morkel gets Kohli for 5, caught by Quinton.

 

 

21:21(IST)

OUT: Huge wicket for South Africa as they get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. Excellent bowling change by Faf Du Plessis as he brings on Morne Morkel and gets rid of Kohli for 5. Poor shot by Kohli as he played away from his body and paid the price for it as the ball took an outside edge and de Kock took an easy catch. 

21:18(IST)

Four: Steyn bowls onto the body of Pujara and the right hander somehow managed to flick the ball, with good timing. The ball evaded couple of fielder to go for a four towards the mid-wicket region. That will relieve some of the pressure on the batsmen.

21:16(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Steyn to Kohli. This looks like the battle that will set the tone for the series. Can the Indian skipper take on one of the best bowlers world cricket has seen? Steyn might be in the last stretch of his international career, but he is still raring to go every time handed a challenge. South Africa need another wicket or two before stumps to seal the deal here.

21:15(IST)

Another excellent over from Philander as he gives away just three runs off it. Virat Kohli, who played all six deliveries in that over, he left all but two deliveries. The India skipper is looking to wether this storm and bat throughout the day now without losing anymore wicket.

21:08(IST)

Cricketnext Editor Arnab Sen: I hope there won't be anyone using the adage - You live by the sword and you die by it - for Shikhar Dhawan after the shot he played to get back to the pavillion. What was he even thinking?

21:07(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Just what Kallis had told cricketnext in his interview, ‘a fit Steyn is an asset’ and he gets Dhawan for 16. That one was short and hurried onto the opener who tried the pull and top-edged it for Steyn to finish an easy catch off his own bowling. Is this the start of the carnage from the old warhorse? India's score reads 18/2.

21:06(IST)

Out: Shikhar Dhawan also plays a very rash shot and is dismissed by Dale Steyn. Short delivery from Steyn and Dhawan went for the pull shot, the ball took a top-edge and the ball took the catch himself. India lose their second wicket and they are reeling at 18/2 now. Poor play by Dhawan!

21:02(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Vijay commits the cardinal sin of flaying outside the off-stump and there it is, goes straight to Elgar who doesn't miss those even in his sleep. Vijay goes for 1 as philander draws first blood for the Proteas. Very disappointing shot here from one of India’s more experienced campaigners. The score reads 16/1 after 4.4.

21:02(IST)

OUT: Unnecessary shot from Vijay and he pays for it with his wicket. Philander bowls outside the off stump and Vijay tried to go for the drive. But the ball took a thick edge and Elgar took an easy catch in the slips. India lose their first wicket with 16 on board. 

20:58(IST)

Four: Lucky, but a boundary none the less for Shikhar Dhawan. Steyn bowls outside the off stump to the southpaw and Dhawan latches onto it. The ball takes a thick edge and rolls in between slip and gully for a four. Third boundary of the innings for Dhawan now. India: 16/0 after 4.

20:54(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Lucky escape here for Vijay as the ball from Philander looked to be headed to the stumps. But the on-field umpire said Not Out even as a misjudgment from Vijay saw the ball thump into the opener's pad. But DRS shows that the umpire was right and Vijay survives to tell another tale. India's score reads 10/0 after 3 overs.

20:54(IST)

DRS: Philander bowls a good delivery pitching on off stump and moving away from the batsman and Vijay offers no shot to it. But the ball crashes into his pads and the Proteas go up with a loud appeal.. Umpire said not out but De Kock forced Du Plessis to go for the review. Replays showed that the ball had pitched outside the off stump and wasn't hitting the stumps as well. Vijay survives as SA lose their one review.

20:48(IST)

Dale Steyn is steaming in now and he bowling the perfect line and length to Murali Vijay. The India opener is content with leaving the ball as the cherry is doing all the talking here. Steyn starts with a maiden as Vijay shows him the respect that he deserved. This will be an excellent battle to see in this innings.

20:43(IST)

Four and Four: After Murali Vijay took a run on the first ball of innings, Dhawan hits a boundary to open his account in the innings. Philander bowls outside the off stump to the southpaw and Dhawan opens the face to bring up a four past gully. Then on the penultimate ball of the over, Dhawan hits a scintillating cover drive to bring up his second four of the over.

20:39(IST)

The South African players are now out in the middle and skipper Faf Du Plessis has called them in a huddle to issue as rallying cry. Murali Vijay is opening the innings for India while Shikhar Dhawan is at the non-striker's end.

20:37(IST)

Stat Attack: This is the stat that would be frustrating India the most - the visitors managed to take first three wicket for 12 runs but the last three wicket fell for 65 runs.

20:31(IST)
20:31(IST)

India won't be completely happy considering they had South Africa reeling at 12/3 at one stage. However, after AB De Villiers and Faf Du Plessis put on a good stand, they manage to comeback strongly in the innings in the second session. The South African tail wagged well and they propelled them to 286. A dropped catch by Shikhar Dhawan didn't help India's cause either.

20:28(IST)

All-out: R Ashwin picks the last wicket of the innings as he gets rid of Morne Morkel for 2. South Africa have been all-out for 286. AB De Villiers top scores with 65. Faf Du Plessis: 62, Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/87, Ashwin: 2/21.

20:27(IST)

Another economic over from Bumrah as he concedes just two runs of his 19th over in this innings. Bumrah's first Test innings hasn't been as great as he would have hoped for as has picked up just one wicket in this innings.

20:24(IST)

Steyn and Morkel are looking to bat as much as possible for the hosts and frustrating Virat Kohli and Co. Ashwin this time bowls yet another good over and gives away just one run but he hasn't be able to end this partnership, in this over at least.

20:21(IST)

If South Africa manages to cross the 300-run mark from here on, they will hold the mental edge in the match going into the Indian innings. But if India manages to dismiss them inside 300, they will hold slight mental edge. As of now, India need one wicket while SA need 17 runs. Lets see who comes out on top.

20:13(IST)

OUT: Finally India manages to break this frustrating partnership as Ashwin gets rid of Rabada for 26. The southpaw went for a cut shot but ended up giving an easy catch to wicket-keeper Saha. South Africa are now 280/9 as Ashwin picks his first wicket of the day.

20:07(IST)

Good Fielding: Bhuvneshwar bowls from around the wicket and the ball takes an edge of the thigh pads of Rabada and was flying behind the keeper for a boundary. However, Saha took a brilliant diving catch to save the ball. He even appealed but the umpire said not out. This is why Saha is India's best wicket-keeper at the moment.

19:59(IST)

Cricketnext’s Baidurjo Bhose from Cape Town: Steyn looks to be shuffling at the crease like Steve smith..is it something that I am dreaming or is that for real? Whatever it is, he has already managed 9 with this new stance. South Africa now 29 runs away from the magic figure of 300 with 2 wickets still in the bag. The Indian bowling has clearly missed the sting.

19:58(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar now bowls a maiden over but this is not going to help India as the South African tail is frustrating them. Somebody need to stand up take these two final wickets and get it over with.

File image of South Africa cricket team. (Getty Images)

Latest Update: Dale Steyn dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 16

Catch all the action of the day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town through our live blog.

India Preview:

While the South Africans trained in the morning session on Thursday, Virat Kohli and his boys were expected to hit the nets in the afternoon session at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to give finishing touches to their preparations going into the first Test of the three-match series starting on Friday. But surprisingly, the boys decided to give the training a miss with only the team management dropping by to take a look at the wicket. Speaking to CricketNext, bowling coach Bharat Arun sounded pretty confident and said the team was in a good zone and had the chance of writing history."The boys are in a good space and the wicket looks good. We have bowlers who can pick 20 wickets in a Test match and that makes me excited. The boys have a chance to create history here as no Indian team has managed to win a series in South Africa," he said after taking a close look at the wicket being prepared for the opening game. Surprisingly the captain's conference was attended by India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and that led to much disappointment in the South African media as they expected Virat Kohli to address the press conference on the eve of the game. The Indians have generally taken it easy on the eve of a game, having optional training, but to see the skipper also avoid the conference was something that the Indian media is not unaware of. Former skipper MS Dhoni had once sent Ishant Sharma to attend the pre-match presser at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But on foreign soil the Indians are generally more disciplined in their approach. It is either a case of being audacious or disrespectful. Speaking at the pre-match conference, batting coach Bangar said the team wasn't too bothered about talks surrounding the wicket and the boys wore a confident look. "We are very very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here but out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. And all the boys are in a positive state of mind," he said. Asked if India would play five bowlers, Bangar said: "Well, more or less that has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so wherein the team management has made the choices about the team composition, and whenever the wicket suits, if it’s a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if the conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers. So that’s been case right through the last 24 months and I don’t think it will be anything different here." Talking about the idea of playing a third seamer, Bangar sounded optimistic. "Yeah, definitely. All of them have got enough experience under their belt. We have got Ishant Sharma who probably is having his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here. So, if you see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil. They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen," he said. Batting long hours as top quality South Africa bowlers keep at it will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen and Bangar sounded excited at the prospect. "It is a Teat match and it is no different from any other match that we play wherein the opposition skill set are taken into account. What we really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is, how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand. So the opposition doesn’t really matter nor do the conditions matter. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to," he explained. Asked how he assessed the conditions, Bangar said: "As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there." Asked Who assesses the pitch best, Bangar said: "You cannot pinpoint a particular individual but Ravi has been there for such a long period of time. He has a wealth of experience, not only in playing 80 Tests but also as a broadcaster for 25-30 years. So he has seen a lot of cricket and his experience is really vital in making decisions." Both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were seen having a long knock on Wednesday along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Asked about the playing XI, Bangar refused to divulge much. "Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit on the back of his performances across formats, so all of them are in with a chance of playing. It boils down to the team balance and composition and we will take a call on the morning of the match who will get a nod," he signed off.

South Africa Preview:

Having trained in the afternoon on the last two days, Faf du Plessis and his boys trained in the morning on Thursday as they geared up for the opening Test between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Friday. After long sessions on the centre wicket on Tuesday and Wednesday, the boys took to the practice wickets adjacent to the ground on Thursday. It was more about keeping it light for the South African boys as they started with a football session to warm-up and having had a good game, they took to fielding drills, even as du Plessis worked with the physio, doing a bit of stretching and checking how his back is holding up, having missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. After the fielding drills, the boys took to the nets and the bowlers were given some rest as they have a job at hand starting Friday. The net session saw the batsmen use the net bowlers and the bowling machine as the likes of Dean Elgar also took some throw-downs along with Hashim Amla. Interestingly, all-rounder Chris Morris was seen having a long session with bat in hand. If that is any indication to go by, the all-rounder could well be a part of the playing XI, providing back-up to the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Dale Steyn is no longer the first-choice pacer that he used to be and it could well be a case of him having to make way for the younger brigade. Even though the rest of the bowlers had an off-day of sorts, Keshav Maharaj had a long session next to the match-wicket as Rabada later joined him, bowling off a shortened run-up. Speaking to the media on the eve of the game, du Plessis said he didn't look at Virat Kohli as an individual and it was about playing against India. "I see South Africa against India, I don’t see a rivalry between us. We don’t look at Virat. He doesn’t get more time than any of the other batters. He is a very good player. His stats don’t lie. I am not going to tell you what the plans are. We are hoping we can put some pressure on him. If we can keep him quiet, we have a much better chance," he said. While captains get irritated talking about the wicket, du Plessis said he is enjoying it. "I enjoy talking about the pitch. I like the fact that there is some sort of preference that we can try to get an advantage (from). I think the groundsman has done a fantastic job with the heat. The wicket looks good, like it’s going to be a good cricket wicket. Nothing extreme. It looks like it’s going to be exactly what we wanted. "You rock up and have to make decisions on the day. Some guys don’t even look at the pitch because there’s so much information that can go on in your head which is unnecessary. Obviously for a captain it’s important that you have all that information ready because you want to make the right decisions," he said. Sides have not travelled well in recent times and the skipper said: "I think India was extreme conditions. We found that very challenging. England was challenging as well but I think that came down to personnel - we lost two very important members of our bowling attack. If you lose one or two of Rabada, Steyn, Morkel or Philander it’s a very difficult to replace those because with Test cricket you need consistent skill. But in general there is a trend where teams are struggling away from home and we are very proud of our record away from home."

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa will be played on January 5.It will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town and the live broadcast will be shown on Sony Ten Network, starting 2 PM. The match can be streamed online on Sony Liv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

Watch the Live Streaming of the Test here.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo.
