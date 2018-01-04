Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa 2018: 10 Reasons to Watch Cape Town Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 4, 2018, 4:33 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. (BCCI/ Twitter)

New Delhi: Towering giants in the sub-continent, India would be aiming to assert themselves as good travellers when they face South Africa in the opening chapter of a 12-Test overseas challenge, starting in Cape Town, on Friday.

The three-Test South Africa series is the first of a grueling 2018-19 season that includes tours to England and Australia. The assignments are being seen as a make or break season for Virat Kohli and his men to prove their worth as a good travelling unit.

Let's now take a look at some of the interesting records and few new records that can be set in this blockbuster tie at Newlands.

58.33%: India’s win % overseas since 2015, the best win % for a team travelling overseas
5: Wickets needed by Morne Morkel to become the 4th South African to take 50 test wickets against India
5: Wickets needed by Dale Steyn to become South Africa’s highest test wicket taker surpassing Shaun Pollock
2: Number of test matches India has won in South Africa, the joint least matches won by India in a country
11.76: India’s win percentage in South Africa, 2nd worst after Pakistan (7.69%)
27.42: Hashim Amla’s average against India in South Africa, worst against an opponent in South Africa (min 2 matches)
63.63%: Win percentage of South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town in test matches since 2001 (14/22)
1: Number of sides that have beaten South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town since 2001 (Australia)
4: Number of times Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed AB de Villiers in test Matches. Joint most by a spinner in test matches.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo.
First Published: January 4, 2018, 4:30 PM IST

