India vs South Africa: Bumrah Opens Up About His Training With Test Squad

Cricketnext | Updated: January 1, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Indian team touring to South Africa is leaving no stone unturned to give the hosts a run for their money, in the upcoming series starting on January 5. A lot of hopes are pinned on the pace battery of team that includes the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. This attack is considered, by many experts, as the most balanced that the Indian team has ever had. So the expectations from the team to do well have obviously sky-rocketed.

On the batting front too, India has taken a set of net bowlers too, who'd be helping the batters adjust to the pace and bounce that'd be on offer in South Africa. So preparation wise, all the boxes seem to be ticked at the moment.

On Sunday, BCCI posted a video on Twitter, where the bowlers were seen going full-throttle against the batsmen on a center-wicket at Newlands, during a practice session. The caption of the video read,"Bowlers vs Batsmen. What a contest it turned out to be here this afternoon at Cape Town. @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot snaring pace! What a sight! #TeamIndia."




In another video, Bumrah, who has made it to the Test squad for the first time in his career, talked about how fruitful the training session was. He said, "This is our first practice session since we have come to south Africa. We are doing center-wicket practice where all the batsmen will play according to their batting order. You have to get the feel of the wicket, feel of the weather. It was a good training session for me as this is my first trip with the Test team. I've been with these guys in the one-day setup, but playing with them in the Test match circuit, there's a lot to learn."



First Published: January 1, 2018, 12:49 PM IST

