India vs South Africa: Bumrah Opens Up About His Training With Test Squad

On the batting front too, India has taken a set of net bowlers too, who'd be helping the batters adjust to the pace and bounce that'd be on offer in South Africa. So preparation wise, all the boxes seem to be ticked at the moment.
On Sunday, BCCI posted a video on Twitter, where the bowlers were seen going full-throttle against the batsmen on a center-wicket at Newlands, during a practice session. The caption of the video read,"Bowlers vs Batsmen. What a contest it turned out to be here this afternoon at Cape Town. @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot snaring pace! What a sight! #TeamIndia."
Bowlers vs Batsmen. What a contest it turned out to be here this afternoon at Cape Town. @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot snaring pace! What a sight! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cE4GWt3skr— BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2017
In another video, Bumrah, who has made it to the Test squad for the first time in his career, talked about how fruitful the training session was. He said, "This is our first practice session since we have come to south Africa. We are doing center-wicket practice where all the batsmen will play according to their batting order. You have to get the feel of the wicket, feel of the weather. It was a good training session for me as this is my first trip with the Test team. I've been with these guys in the one-day setup, but playing with them in the Test match circuit, there's a lot to learn."
VIDEO: From white to red: @Jaspritbumrah93's first foray with India's Test squad— BCCI (@BCCI) January 1, 2018
What happened during India's first practice session in South Africa? Jasprit Bumrah, the latest entrant to the Test squad has all the answers.https://t.co/18ACICCJNQ #SAvIND
First Published: January 1, 2018, 12:49 PM IST