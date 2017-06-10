Champions Trophy 2017: Composure is the Key Word for Do-or-die Matches, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (ANI Images)

London: India skipper Virat Kohli has stressed on the fact that composure will be the key during India's virtual quarter-final clash against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday.

Speaking on the eve of the blockbuster contest, Kohli warned that over-excitement could prove to be costly and players will have to keep a check on their nerves if they want to achieve a positive result.

"You need to have a good balance of being competitive and being passionate and at the same time not getting over-excited. I think the team that treats the game as normal as possible are in a better position to get the right result," said Kohli.

"Lot of times, teams try to do something special and end up messing the game up in important situations. The team that will have better composure will have a better chance in winning the match tomorrow (Sunday). That it what I have experienced in the past."

Earlier, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen sweating it out in the nets and after sitting out during India's first two matches, he is expected to take the field against South Africa. Also, the Proteas have three left-handed batsmen in their top order and that increases the possibility of Ashwin featuring in the team.

However, Kohli chose to not spill any beans regarding the playing XI and said that they are looking at all permutations and combinations possible.

"There are all kinds of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of a change. We have already discussed those things. But I am not going to reveal anything now," said the India skipper.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 5:49 PM IST