Champions Trophy 2017, India vs South Africa: From Proteas ODI Debut to Sachin's Double Ton

(Getty Images)

South Africa and India, the No.1 and No.3 will battle it out for a berth in the Champions Trophy semifinal spot on Sunday. With two contrasting personalities as captain, an exciting encounter can be expected at The Oval.

Cricketnext looks at the five most memorable clashes the two sides have played together so far:

India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens 1991

South Africa played India in their first ever ODI match after getting back into international cricket. Eden Gardens was the host of the historic game. After batting first, South Africa scored 177 for the loss of eight wickets in 47 overs with the Kepler Wessels (50) leading from the front with Adrian Kuiper (43) helping him from the other end. Allan Donald had sent back Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar within four overs but solid knocks from Sachin Tendulkar (62) and Pravin Amre (55) guided India towards an easy victory. Donald picked up five of the seven Indian wickets that fell and shared the man-of-the-match award with Tendulkar. At the end of the game, captain Clive Rice had famously remarked: “Now I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he walked on the moon.”

South Africa vs India, Belfast July 2007

The match was reduced to 31-overs a side due to camp conditions. India came out all guns blazing and South Africa was reeling at 28/4 in 12.3 overs. Sourav Ganguly led the charge with two wickets before Herschelle Gibbs (56) and Justin Kemp (61) rescued their side to lead them to 148 at the end of the stipulated overs. India were reduced to 38/3 before Rahul Dravid (36) and Yuvraj Singh (61) stitched 70 runs for the fourth wicket to guide India home.

India vs South Africa, March 2010

This was the game which every Indian fan will remember, Sachin Tendulkar scaled mount 200 in this game and the moment was for ever immortalized by Ravi Shastri who said, “First man on the planet to reach 200 and it’s the superman from India.” India scored 401 runs, and in return South Africa was dismissed for just 248, though AB De Villiers scored a fantastic century.

India vs South Africa, Nagpur, World Cup 2011

India got off to a great start in this encounter, with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar getting a 142-run partnership right at the top. Tendulkar got his 99th ton, and Sehwag scored 73. Gambhir too scored 69, and India were cruising at 267/2, before a lethal spell from Dale Steyn bundled India out for 300. South Africa cruised home in the last over, with Robin Peterson smashing Ashish Nehra for 13 runs to win the game with 2 balls to spare.

India vs South Africa, Chennai, October 2015

Another great encounter, which was lit up by centuries from Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. India, batting first, made 299 thanks to a special ton from Virat Kohli who scored 138, supported by Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina. AB De Villiers scored 112, but he lacked support as the rest of the team crumbled around him. South Africa was finally restricted to 264/7 in their reply, but the crowd surely got their money's worth as both the star players scored centuries.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 11:53 AM IST