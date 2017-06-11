India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli, Dhawan Shine in India's Victory

(Getty Images)

London: After losing their last game to a spirited Sri Lankan side, India came back strong to win their virtual knock-out game against South Africa by 8 wickets to storm into the semis of the Champions Trophy 2017.

The Men in Blue will now face Bangladesh in the last four clash. Here are some highlights from the India vs South Africa game:

1. The Dhawan-Kohli partnership

After skittling out South Africa for 191, India came out to bat knowing very well that South Africa had a potent new ball attack. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got them to 23 but then the former tried a needless shot over cover managing to only edge it to the keeper.

South Africa might have sniffed a chance but out came Virat Kohli to join Dhawan in the middle. A wicket then could have pegged back India further and maybe could have triggered a collapse. But the duo made sure it didn’t happen.

Kohli as usual played second fiddle and gave Dhawan as much strike as possible early on. Both batsmen however, were quick to pounce on anything loose.

By the time South African bowlers ended the stand they had put on 128 runs.

2. The South African run-outs

South Africa were coasting at 140/2 when Du Plessis tried to run a cheeky single. The right-hander placed the ball near point and called for a run. Proteas captain AB De Villiers responded early but Hardik Pandya was quick too.

The Indian all-rounder unleashed a quick throw to MS Dhoni who took the bails off in a flash. De Villiers tried to make his ground by putting in the big dive but he still fell short of the crease.

Four balls later, calamity struck again for South Africa. This time too Du Plessis was in the thick of things. He cut the delivery to third man and set off. A yes or no with Miller resulted in both batsmen looking to get back to the crease on the batsman's end.

Jasprit Bumrah’s weak throw was collected by Kohli who had enough time to remove the bails at the non-striker's end. The run outs triggered a collapse and from 140/2 South Africa were bowled out for 191.

3. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar cleaning up the lower middle order

Even after the run-outs of De Villiers and Miller, South Africa had the batting depth to get around the 250 mark. But Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Buvneshwar Kumar had other plans.

Bumrah first picked up Morris. The South African allrounder top-edged one to square leg and then bowled a toe-crushing yorker to trap Andile Phehlukwayo right infront of the stumps.

Kumar on the other hand accounted for Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. While Rabada was caught behind by Dhoni, Morkel too got out by edging one to the slips.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 11:17 PM IST