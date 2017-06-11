India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Bowlers Shine To Dismiss Proteas for Paltry 191

17:19(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: South Africa were looking to regroup and rebuild but Du Plessis' dismissal makes it even tougher for the Proteas now. What needs to be seen though is whether the wicket is two paced, no signs of it so far but the way the South African batsmen have struggled to get going, it might not be all smooth sailing. Can't take anything away from India though, they have meant business from the beginning, with the ball in hand and in the field.