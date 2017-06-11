Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Bowlers Shine To Dismiss Proteas for Paltry 191

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 11, 2017, 6:12 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 11, The Oval, London 11 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:46(IST)

Chance: David Miller misses the oppurtunity to run-out Dhawan as when his throw went past the wickets, the southpaw was miles out of the crease. First run on the board for India but it could have very well been first wicket for South Africa. Indian openers need to calm down a bit.

18:44(IST)

Kagiso Rabada makes the most of this good Oval track and starts the innings with a maiden over to emphasis that the match isn't over yet. Morne Morkel to bowl the second over of the innings.

18:43(IST) Impressive Stat!
18:42(IST)

Kagiso Rabada will bowl the first over of the day while Rohit Sharma is taking strike and Shikhar Dhawan is on the non-striker's end. The openers have been in sublime form in this tournament and if they click again, India will chase down the target in record time.

18:11(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: What a horrendous performance by the South Africans, three run-outs in the innings and there can't be a worse display in such an important match. There is no other word to describe them as but 'CHOKERS'. Unless India decide to go better at the choking stunt on this bright Sunday at the Oval.

 

 

18:11(IST)

ALL OUT! South Africa dismissed for 191 in the virtual quarter-final. Very poor performance by the Proteas batsmen as Tahir is the last man dismissed. Another error in judgment as Dhoni runs him out for 1

18:09(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Duminy has decided it has to be done by him. He is turning down singles now. So, desperate times for South Africa to now try and get as many as they can and hope the bowlers bail them out on a wicket.

 

18:02(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: This is turning out to be a humiliation for South Africa. Nobody expected them to implode like they have done today. This is some serious choking under pressure by the world's top ODI team.

 

18:01(IST)

WICKET! That was an action-replay shot almost as Morne Morkel goes for a duck. With no swing round the corner, Bhuvi hits the deck again and Morkel edges that to Kohli in the slips. The Indian skipper wouldn't have missed that one. The Indian fans cannot stop jumping in joy at the Oval. South Africa's score reads 184/9

17:58(IST)

WICKET! India are on a roll here and this time it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who sends back Rabada for 5. Dhoni completes a good low catch as the Indian fans go berserk in the stands. South Africa's score reads 184/8 as India tighten their grip on the game.

17:51(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: That is a brilliant review taken by the Indian captain. I must say, from the press box it was clear that Dhoni wasn't very sure and it had to be Dhoni's call because Kohli was far away in the slips. But it seemed Dhoni wasn't completely sure but Kohli went ahead with his gut feeling and it has produced a wicket for India.

 

17:50(IST)

WICKET! A brilliant start to the death overs here for India as Bumrah sends back Phehlukwayo. Caught plumb in front and even though the umpire said NOT OUT, India went for the review and that was plumb in front. Dhoni and Kohli taking the right decision to go for the DRS. South Africa's score reads 178/7. Phehlukwayo goes for 4

 

17:47(IST)

Last 10 overs set to start with South Africa's score reading 178/6. Duminy needs to take charge here and Virat Kohli will be hoping that the boys can continue the good show that has seen him keep the Proteas batsmen under check.

17:43(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Might be found guilty of speaking too soon but the South African team reminds me of the Dutch national football team. Both have one of the finest players in the world and this I am saying since the 90s, but somehow thay fail to deliver in the big tournament. Lots of flair but no results to show for the enormous amount of talent.

 

17:34(IST)

WICKET! Another one goes and this time it is the dangerous Morris who goes for 4 as he looked to up the ante. Bumrah has his man as Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes a good catch at deep square-leg. South Africa's score reads 167/6 in the 37th over. Poor show by the South Africans on a big day.

17:30(IST)

Just 3 runs from Hardik Pandya in the 36th over. He has calmed down and done well after struggling at the start. India on top here as the South Africans are looking to re-build the innings with Chris Morris and JP Duminy in the middle. Virat Kohli has led his troops brilliantly in a do-or-die match. South Africa's score reads 165/5 after 36 overs

17:19(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: South Africa were looking to regroup and rebuild but Du Plessis' dismissal makes it even tougher for the Proteas now. What needs to be seen though is whether the wicket is two paced, no signs of it so far but the way the South African batsmen have struggled to get going, it might not be all smooth sailing. Can't take anything away from India though, they have meant business from the beginning, with the ball in hand and in the field.

 

17:17(IST)

WICKET! Another one goes here. Hardik Pandya bowls the perfect off-cutter and Faf looks to force it on the off-side and he is cleaned up. The sound of timber and the Indians are celebrating once again. Faf goes for 36 as South Africa's score reads 157/5 in 33.3 overs

17:09(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Ravichandran Ashwin's hat blows away in the wind and goes for a run around the park. Even Pandya for a second thought of helping the senior pro chase the hat down by moving away from his run up. Funny scenes here

 

17:05(IST)

The Indian fans are going berserk here as the Indians are slowly tightening the scews on the South African batsmen. 

17:01(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: It is all going India's way. A terrible mix-up and both men are stranded at the same end and David Miller gets run out. Can we refer to the C work again. What is going on here? Miller gone for 1 as the score reads 142/4

 

16:56(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: That's a brilliant piece of fielding by Hardik Pandya. To get AB de Villiers run out in such a crucial match is a huge bonus for any team and India have got a big one here. Faf du Plessis holds the key now. Miller and Duminy are good batsmen but none of them bring to the table the dexterity and menace of de Villiers, India have managed to pull their target down already bu dismissing de Villiers cheaply. Dhoni removed the bails in a jiffy. ABD goes for 16. He is fast, but was not fast enough in this case.

 

16:51(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: I had produced a series of interviews with the South African players in 2015 for Star Sports and got a chance to speak to AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. These are two players, whose friendship goes back to the school days. Great mutual respect for each other and they understand each other a lot. Dangerous for the opposition to have them both batting together. They can really bat the opposition out with their calculated approach. 

 

16:49(IST)

Hardik Pandya hands the advantage to South Africa somewhat. He gives away 12 runs off the 26th over with De Villiers and Du Plessis picking a boundary each. India need a wicket fast here to keep South Africa under control. South Africa's score reads 131/2 after 26 overs

16:42(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: The predominantly India support here is chanting AB de Villiers' name. This is possible only because of the IPL. ABD is as good as an Indian celebrity now.

 

16:40(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Big wicket here. The pressure has been building on de Kock and he plays a false shot. That wasn't full enough to go for the sweep and Jadeja breaks the stumps. India on top here at a sunny Oval. De Kock goes for 53.

 

16:39(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Du Plessis' arrival on to the crease has actually helped South Africa to go along more briskly here. Amla's dismissal could well be a blessing in disguise for the Proteas. Important for South Africa to push in the 30th to 40th over before bringing on the charge in the final 10. AB de Villiers ha s good record against India so he is a big threat still sitting in the pavillion

 

16:37(IST)

Quinton de Kock has scored a 50 again against India. This might have been a slightly slow knock, but interestingly, on the 5 occasions that he has scored a fifty against India in ODIs before this, he has converted them into a 100 on all 5 occasions. 

16:32(IST)

Pandya gives away 5 runs off the 22nd over. Apart from that one over where Amla took 10 runs off him, Pandya has bowled decently in this innings. The Indian bowlers need to keep the pressure on the South Africa batsmen as Faf and De Kock can take the game away very fast. South Africa's score reads 104/1 after 22 overs.

16:27(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja bowling much better here. He seems to have learnt from the mistakes he made against Sri Lanka. He is pitching it right up and not trying too many things. Bowling to his field and keeping things tight as Faf and De Kock are trying to build the innings here after a slow start. South Africa's score reads 99/1 after 21 overs

16:24(IST)

Ten runs have come of the last over from Ashwin. He was guilty of bowling one into the pads of de Kock which the left-hander smashed to the ropes. But it was nice to see the tweaker trying the legspinner too. 

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Indian bowlers put on a stunning performance as they bundled out South Africa for 191. Bumrah and Bhuvi picked up two wickets each to star for India.

IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

India must have faced the biggest reality-check in the tournament, having lost to Sri Lanka even after registering a formidable total of 321/6 after being asked to bat first. The toss might have had its own effect on the match with India captain Virat Kohli always willing to chase first. Kohli might look to replace middle-order batsman Kedhar Jadhav with star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who might just add to the balance of the team.

CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.

SQUADS:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

