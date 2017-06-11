Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Indian Bowlers on Top, Pressure On Amla, de Kock

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 11, 2017, 3:46 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 11, The Oval, London 11 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:56(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: That was very close, Kohli tries to hit that one handed, under arm and de Kock would have definitely been out of his crease and on the next ball itself, Amla hits it back straight at Pandya and he fails to grab it on his follow through. Pandya dropped a difficult chance off his bowling against Sri Lanka as well. Rub of the green going South Africa's way.

 

15:55(IST)

Indians cheering their team on. Packed house at the Oval as everyone is looking to help India win this one.

15:52(IST)

Quinton gets a rare boundary as Ashwin gives away 7 runs off the 12th over. Ashwin was bowling a good over. The Indian bowlers have been on the top of their game here. Brilliant moves so far by skipper Kohli to keep the pressure alive.

15:48(IST)

Pandya into the attack in the 11th over as India continue the powerplay. 6 runs from Pandya's first over as both Amla and De Kock are looking to find ways to score runs. They are moving around at the crease, but the Indian bowlers have been up to the task of keeping them quiet. Looks like something is going to give here as the score reads 41/0 after 11 overs.

15:45(IST)
Graeme Smith in commentary: South Africa look a bit sleepy for me. They need to lift their body language somehow. What has happened has happened in the first 10 overs but the Proteas need to show some intensity and transfer the pressure on the Indian bowlers. 
 
15:43(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. Playing his first match of the tournament and the fans chanting the off spinner's name. Lots of noise in the crowd on seeing Ashwin being introduced in the attack. And a good show from Ashwin as he gives away just 2 runs off his first over.

15:41(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Impeccable line and length here by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is a bowler who relies a lot on swing but in the absence of any movement in the air, Bhuvneshwar has bowled with great control and discipline. Just 3 runs from the 9th over as South Africa's score reads 33/0 after 9 overs

 

15:37(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Really tight bowling by Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in the 7th and 8th over. We can see Amla and de Kock, looking to create room and break the shackles.

 

15:36(IST)

South Africa's score reads 30/0 after 8 overs. Amla batting on 10 and De Kock on 17. The Indian bowlers have done really well and kept the pressure on the Proteas despite the field restrictions. Kohli is continuing with both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah and looks like that is how it will stay in the powerplay.

15:31(IST)

South Africa's score reads 27/0 after 8 overs. On a wicket where teams have scored in advance of 300, this is a brilliant start by the Indian bowlers. The pitch is still playing well, but just that the South Africa openers are failing to pierce the gaps here. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have done a great job so far.

15:29(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: That's how good the pitch is, the Indian bowlers haven't bowled badly, it's just that this is a true wicket and the two openers are hitting crisp drives on the up. So the ball not doing anything.

15:25(IST)

After 5 overs, South Africa's score reads 21/0/. Amla and De Kock have failed to take the attack to the Indian bowlers despite the field restrictions. Great start by Virat Kohli's boys. That is how India needed to start in this must-win game. MS Dhoni and Kohli guiding the boys continuously. Great show by the Indian boys so far in the innings.

15:18(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Hashim Amla just got called 'A penguin looking to protect its eggs' in commentary as he was trying to stop the ball from falling on his stumps after he got a top edge off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

15:17(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Wonderful shot by Quinton de Kock to get the first boundary of the innings. de Kock has matured so much from being a brash hitter of the ball to a top quality opener, capable of pulverising even good bowling attacks. Bumrah at the receiving end.

15:15(IST)

Five runs from the third over of the innings for South Africa. That was a good over again from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian bowlers are looking to keep things as tight as possible here. Pressure can get to the batsmen quickly in these big matches and that is the idea from the Indian bowlers here. South Africa's score reads 9/0 after the first three overs.

15:11(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Good start by the two Indian pacers, bowling on and around the off stump line. Both Amla and de Kock are extremely strong on the off side and can make the opposition bleed if given any room. Need to bowl a very tight line to them. If India can maange to keep de Kock quiet for a while, he might play a silly shot and give his wicket away.

 

15:11(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah matches Bhuvneshwar here as he gives away just one run in the second over of the South Africa innings. This is a good surface for batting and the Proteas must look at a score around the 300-run mark if they wish to put pressure on the Indian batsmen. Amla is batting on 2 and De Kock on 1. Brilliant start for Team India here at the Oval.

15:06(IST)

Very good first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar here. Just three runs after the first over. The pacer has been on the money from the first ball. Virat Kohli talking continuously to his bowler. Kohli knows that this game is crucial for India and they need to win it at any cost. A virtual quarter-final between the No.1 and No.3 ranked team in ODI cricket.

15:04(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: India have won a good toss today. Great conditions for white ball cricket. The pitch is expected to play the same throughout the match. Kohli has often said while batting first you don't know what is a good score. So, this could just work for India, to chase in a do-or-die match.

 

14:54(IST)

The teams are now coming out for their national anthems. We are now just moments away from the start of this high-voltage encounter. 

14:50(IST)

Former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and VVS Laxman believe India are playing "one bowler short". Shastri was in favour of dropping Kedar Yadav for Ravichandran Ashwin, but Kohli has decided against axing Kedar. Umesh Yadav's absence might just hurt the Indians here. 

14:42(IST)

As reported by CricketNext, R Ashwin is a part of the playing XI. Unfortunately Umesh Yadav misses out. Ashwin will look to spin a web over the South Africa batsmen. There are three left-handers in the South Africa playing XI in Quinton De Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller. Ashwin could well be India's go-to-man in this game. The bright sunshine should help him further.

14:36(IST)

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field first in this virtual quarter-final. Virat says," Ashwin has come in place of Umesh." 
India playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah 
South Africa playing XI: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Debdoot: The Indian bowlers have been practicing yorkers with shoes placed near the stumps. The pacers have been spot on in training, hopefully they will be able to slip one or two under the bats of de Kock and de Villiers also. 

14:25(IST)

Pratik: Quinton de Kock has scored five centuries in nine innings against India at an average of 74 and a strike rate of 98.
AB de Villiers's six hundreds is the second most for any player against India in ODIs, just behind Sanath Jayasuriya's seven. He has scored three hundreds in his last five innings against India. What do you have to say now Debdoot? 

14:23(IST)

Fans lining up outside the Oval for the virtual quarter-final between India and South Africa. The players are already inside and warming up. 

14:21(IST)

Debdoot: It looks like it will be a high scoring game here. And hopefully we will not have rain interruptions. Ganguly said it the overhead conditions are just great, and hopefully it will stay that way through out the game. Rain has been a spoiltsport through the tournament even the Australia, England game was abandoned yesterday. 

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Indian Bowlers on Top, Pressure On Amla, de Kock

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Indian bowlers have bowled really well and they haven't given any room to Amla and de Kock to free their arms. The Proteas are feeling the pressure.

IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

India must have faced the biggest reality-check in the tournament, having lost to Sri Lanka even after registering a formidable total of 321/6 after being asked to bat first. The toss might have had its own effect on the match with India captain Virat Kohli always willing to chase first. Kohli might look to replace middle-order batsman Kedhar Jadhav with star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who might just add to the balance of the team.

CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.

SQUADS: INDIA (LIKELY XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
SOUTH AFRICA (LIKELY XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

