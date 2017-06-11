India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Indian Bowlers on Top, Pressure On Amla, de Kock

15:56(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: That was very close, Kohli tries to hit that one handed, under arm and de Kock would have definitely been out of his crease and on the next ball itself, Amla hits it back straight at Pandya and he fails to grab it on his follow through. Pandya dropped a difficult chance off his bowling against Sri Lanka as well. Rub of the green going South Africa's way.