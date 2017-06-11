India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Indian Bowlers on Top, Pressure On Amla, de Kock

LATEST UPDATE: Indian bowlers have bowled really well and they haven't given any room to Amla and de Kock to free their arms. The Proteas are feeling the pressure.
IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.
SQUADS: INDIA (LIKELY XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
SOUTH AFRICA (LIKELY XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir