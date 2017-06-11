Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Kohli, Dhawan & Bowlers Shine As India Enter Semis

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 11, 2017, 9:22 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 11, The Oval, London 11 June, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat South Africa by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

21:25(IST)
21:25(IST)

India Win: That's it then! Yuvraj Singh finishes the innings in style as he hits a huge six over mid-wicket. Kohli remains unbeaten on 76 and proved to be pivotal in India's victory. Dhawan also starred with 78. Not to forget the bowlers who restricted South Africa to 191.

21:16(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Tahir and Kohli allowed the ball to come to him and then he slogged it on the on-side for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. He is so strong on that side. Seventh boundary of the innings for Kohli. He is doing it in style now.

21:08(IST)

Four: Tahir bowls a full delivery and Kohli moves his feet swiftly and hits the ball against the spin towards the deep mid-wicket boundary. The long-on fielder tried hard to stop it but the ball won the race comfortably. 

21:06(IST)

Kohli and Yuvraj are just milking singles and doubles without taking any risks. This is what is required at the moment as India need less than 30 now. India can sniff victory now. All hail King Kohli!

21:04(IST)

Dhawan may have fallen but Virat Kohli is still going strong and he alongwith Yuvraj Singh are looking to finish the innings in a jiffy. Kohli's marsterclass will be remembered for a long time if he remains unbeaten today.

20:53(IST)

OUT: Dhawan's wonderful innings finally comes to an end as he is dismissed by Tahir for 78. Tahir bowled a wrong one and Dhawan tried to hit it over mid-on but the ball went towards mid-off where Du Plessis took a brilliant running catch. 

20:40(IST)

Four and Four: While on the other end, Shikhar Dhawan is in full flow as he slams two boundaries in three deliveries off the bowling of Morris. Both the time, he latched onto the short delivery from Morris and hit it towards wide of mid-on. 

20:39(IST)

50: Virat Kohli brings up his half-century off 71 deliveries. A very classy knock from the Indian skipper as he played according to the situation and curbed his natural instincts. Second fifty of the tournament for Kohli. 

20:35(IST)
20:31(IST)

Four: Dhawan slams the ball over the in-field and it goes for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket. 100-run partnership now up between Dhawan and Kohli. India going all guns blazing towards a stunning victory.

20:30(IST)

Virat Kohli is also inching towards a well deserved half-century and after a dismal show with the bat against Sri Lanka in the last match, it was absolutely vital for him to return to form in this game.

20:24(IST)
20:23(IST)

50: Shikhar Dhawan continues his good run of form in the Champions Trophy and notches up yet another half-century in the tournament. With this innings, he also becomes the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Fifty against Pakistan, century against Sri Lanka and now fifty against South Africa. RUN MACHINE! 

20:20(IST)

Four: This time Kohli plays the perfect cover drive to show that he can play equally good on both sides of the wicket. He leans into the drive and the ball comfortably goes over the cover boundary. 

20:18(IST)

Four: Too straight from Morkel and Kohli flicks the ball off his legs for a boundary towards mid-wicket. A fine flick from the Indian skipper and this is his strength. You just can't bowl him there.

20:11(IST)

Four and Four: Risky shot from Kohli but it gets him four runs. The right hander opens the face of the bat but luckily he had hit the ball in the air and it missed the point fielder by just a whisker. The second four was also lucky as an edge from Kohli's bat went in between two slip fielders. Third boundary of the innings for Kohli as 10 runs came of that last Morkel over.

20:08(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Shikhar Dhawan is continuing from where he left off against Sri Lanka. He is square-cutting and driving with panache. The strokes were far more silken in the match against Sri Lanka but this will do for the day.

20:08(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Phehlukwayo and Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and cuts the ball hard towards cover point. This is Dhawan's seventh boundary of the innings as he edges closer towards yet another half-century in the tournament.  

20:03(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Dhawan and Kohli are doing it nice and sweet. There is absolutely no pressure on the Indians and they are taking their time and killing off the South Africans slowly and gradually.

20:00(IST)

Chance: Dhawan tries to come down the track and but Phehlukwayo sees him coming an drops the ball short. The southpaw goes for a pull-shot but couldn't make a proper contact and the ball landed just in front of Morkel who was fielding at mid-on. Close shave for Dhawan. 

19:54(IST) INDIA, INDIA!
19:53(IST)

Four: Shikhar Dhawan kneels down on one knee and sweeps the ball from outside the off-stump towards the deep backward boundary. These two have kept the scoreboard ticking with taking minimal risks. Indian in firm control of the chase.

19:48(IST)

Bowling Change: Spinner Imran Tahir is now being introduced into the attack for the first time. All the South African hopes now rely on the leg-spinner.

19:47(IST)

DROPPED: Tough chance but ought to take these if you want to win matches. Hashim Amla drops the catch of Virat Kohli in the slip cordon as the Indian skipper survives. Kohli poked at a wide delivery from Phehlukwayo and ended up giving a catch to Amla at first slip. However, the ball was dipping while coming towards him and he could not get hold of the ball even after reaching it with his left hand.

19:40(IST)

Four: Full delivery from Morris and Kohli gets his legs out in time and hits the ball straight down the ground for his first four of the innings. After a slow start to the innings, Kohli is now starting to play his natural game and is taking the match away from the Proteas.

19:38(IST)

Cricketnext's Arnab Sen from the Oval: Nice and positive from Virat Kohli. He is warming up nicely to ensure this one is wrapped up pretty early. India's run-rate is already very good and a quick win will all but ensure their position at the top of the group, which would mean a semi-final against Asian rivals Bangladesh.

 

19:37(IST)

SIX: Kohli comes dancing down the track off the bowling off Phehlukwayo and hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for a huge six. Classy stuff from Kohli as he brings up his first six of the innings. 

19:32(IST)

Chris Morris in now being introduced into the attack as South Africa look to break this budding partnership. Since the wicket of Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli have steadied the ship and are keeping the scoreboard ticking. The duo may have used few extra deliveries but India can afford to take their time as the target is not that big.

19:27(IST)

Bad Fielding: David Miller is the guilty party this time as he makes a hash of a simple fielding chance and Indian batsmen steal three runs. Not good from Miller who is regarded as one of the best fielders in the South African team. Bonus runs for India.

19:25(IST) PIC OF THE DAY!
LATEST UPDATE: Yuvraj Singh finishes the innings with a six as India beat South Africa by 8 wickets to enter semis.

IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

India must have faced the biggest reality-check in the tournament, having lost to Sri Lanka even after registering a formidable total of 321/6 after being asked to bat first. The toss might have had its own effect on the match with India captain Virat Kohli always willing to chase first. Kohli might look to replace middle-order batsman Kedhar Jadhav with star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who might just add to the balance of the team.

CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.

SQUADS:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

