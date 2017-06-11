India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2017: Kohli, Dhawan & Bowlers Shine As India Enter Semis

LATEST UPDATE: Yuvraj Singh finishes the innings with a six as India beat South Africa by 8 wickets to enter semis.
IND vs SA Preview: Having suffered defeats in their previous matches, India and South Africa face a do-or-die battle in their quest for a semi-final spot when they meet in a Group B contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Oval on Sunday. India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their last group match while Pakistan beat South Africa via the Duckworth-Lewis method.
CONDITIONS: The pitch at the Oval is a batting paradise and in three completed games, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice. A third one could well be on the cards as both India and South Africa boast of top-class batsmen. The weather is clear and there is no forecast of rain and the pitch will be the one used during the India versus Sri Lanka game.
SQUADS:
INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir