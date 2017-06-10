India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Promises Fans Winning Show Against Proteas

Getty Images

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan might have scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka, but the India opener is clearly unhappy because the team lost the game by seven wickets. And the dashing opener has promised a revenge when Virat Kohli and boys take on South Africa in their must-win game at the Oval.

Taking to Instagram, while Dhawan thanked the fans for the kind words after his century, he also took the opportunity to promise the fans that the boys were pumped up going into the last game of the group stages. His post read: “Thank you for you kind wishes. Not the ideal result yesterday but we are pumped for our next game. Looking forward to your continuing support.😊🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Thank you for you kind wishes. Not the ideal result yesterday but we are pumped for our next game. Looking forward to your continuing support.😊🙏🏼🙏🏼

Kohli and boys must win the game if they wish to qualify for the knockout stages and successfully defend the title.

Earlier, Sri Lanka pulled off the biggest upset of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy so far as they beat India by 7 wickets at the Oval on Thursday, chasing down an imposing target of 322 runs with relative ease in the 49th over itself.

The result threw Group B wide open as now all four teams are on 2 points and the last two matches, (India vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka), will decide who goes through to the semi-finals.

Sometimes you need that bit of luck to change your fate and Sri Lanka got that boost on Wednesday during practice as Chamara Kapugedara injured his right knee. The middle-order batsman was ruled out and Danushka Gunathilaka came right into the playing XI and perhaps played the most important innings of his short ODI career so far.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews had warned on Wednesday that the gap between the teams is not a lot as the youngsters in his team had shown the firepower to beat more illustrious opponents away from home and that is exactly what the men from the 'Emerald Isles' did on Thursday at the Oval.

