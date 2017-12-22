India vs Sri Lanka: 10 Reasons to Watch the 2nd T20I at Indore

While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers. The result has been a lack of contest and one-sided results, prompting many to question the very logic of India playing such a weak side again and again.
Here are the 10 reasons to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
1. India enjoys a 100% win record at Indore's Holkar Stadium. In the six previous outings at this venue, India has won all of them, across all formats.
2. Whenever India have chased a total against SL in T20Is they have won 83% of the time. That means, in the six T20Is that India has chased in, against Lanka, they have won five matches.
3. Rohit’s batting average of 14.77 against SL in T20Is, is his worst against any team he’s played 3 plus times against.
4. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most T20I wickets in 2017, and has picked 19 wickets.
5. Dinesh Karthik has played only one T20I since the 2010 ICC World T20; Against WI at Kingston in July 2017.
6. Hardik Pandya has a batting average of 10.76 in T20Is. He’s scored 140 runs and been dismissed 13 times and has a strike rate of just 125.00.
7. Angelo Mathews'batting average in T20Is in India is 78. He’s played 6 T20Is, scored 156 runs and been dismissed twice (vs WI at Bengaluru, 2016 World T20 & at Cuttack).
8. 4 More wickets for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 100 international wickets.
9. It was in 2012, that Lankan player Akila Dananjaya took a T20I wicket (vs NZ at Pallekele).
10. 6/25: The best bowling figures in T20Is this year is by Yuzvendra Chahal.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 4:00 AM IST