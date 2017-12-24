India vs Sri Lanka: 15 Reasons to Watch the 3rd T20I in Mumbai

For the islanders, it has been a forgetful year, and the two recent defeats against India have just added to their misery. Here are the 15 reasons to watch the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
0%: India’s win rate at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in T20Is. They have lost both matches.
11: This will be the 11th different Indian venue to host a T20I featuring India in 2017.
19: This will be the 19th T20I India will have played in India since 01 Jan 2016. From 2019 till 31 Dec 2015, India contested just 12 T20Is at home!
14-1: The scoreline between India and Sri Lanka in bilateral series across formats this year, Sri Lanka have won just once (an ODI at Dharamsala).
6/6: India have won their last 6 T20Is against SL.
7: straight defeats for SL in the shortest format: If they lose here, it will be their longest losing streak in T20Is.
5/6: Whenever India have chased a total against SL in T20Is they have won 83% of the time (5/6).
8: This is the 8th time IND & SL will contest a T20I in India.The overall tally stands at 5-2 in favour of India.
1: More wicket for Yuzvendra Chahal to overtake R. Ashwin as the Indian spinner having the most T20I wickets in a calendar year. Ashwin took 23 wickets in 2016, the same as Chahal this year.
2: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 2 more wickets to overtake R. Ashwin as being the most prolific Indian spinner in a single bilateral T20I series: Ashwin took 9/35 v SL, 2016, whilst Yuzvendra has taken 8/75 this series.
3: More wickets for Yuzvendra Chahal to overtake Saeed Ajmal’s mark of 25 T20I wickets in a single calendar year (in 2012), the current most by any spinner.
4: More wickets for Jasprit Bumrah to reach 100 international wickets.
5.00: Since Gunaratne’s back-to-back T20I fifties against AUS earlier this year, he has aggregated just 25 runs (including two ducks) in 5 innings off 29 balls.
2012: The last time Akila Dananjaya took a T20I wicket (vs NZ at Pallekele).
10.71: Hardik Pandya’s batting average in T20Is. He’s scored 150 runs and been dismissed 14 times and has a strike rate of 130.43.
First Published: December 24, 2017, 10:30 AM IST