India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Highlights: Dhawan & Kohli Help India To Easy Victory

20:28(IST)

17 runs from the Sandakan over as Kohli shows Dhawan that he too can hit them and hit them big. A boundary, another boundary and then a beautiful six off the backfoot. The best part about that six is that Kohli's weight was on the backfoot and even then he cleared the boundary ropes with ease. Shows the kind of bat speed he generates. India's score reads 206/1 after 27 overs