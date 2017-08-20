India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Highlights: Dhawan & Kohli Help India To Easy Victory

17 runs from the Sandakan over as Kohli shows Dhawan that he too can hit them and hit them big. A boundary, another boundary and then a beautiful six off the backfoot. The best part about that six is that Kohli's weight was on the backfoot and even then he cleared the boundary ropes with ease. Shows the kind of bat speed he generates. India's score reads 206/1 after 27 overs
13 runs from the Sandakan over as Dhawan is on a roll and there is no stopping him here. A boundary and then a six as Dhawan looks like he is enjoying himself in the middle. Kohli is letting his opener play freely. This is what makes this side a joy to watch. India's score reads 181/1 after 25 overs
100 no.11 for Shikhar Dhawan. Deft touch to pick a boundary and then the signature celebration with the arms going up as Kohli walks in to congratulate the opener. Brilliant knock here from Dhawan from the word go as India's score reads 155/1. The fastest ODI ton for an Indian in Sri Lanka. Reason enough to celebrate. Shikhar Dhawan- 100 in 71 balls: This is the fastest century for India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs while chasing. Previous Best: Virat Kohli, 76 balls in 2012 at Hobart
Hasaranga is welcomed to the bowling crease by Dhawan with a boundary. The long hop to start with is sent to the deep square-leg boundary. Not the best of starts from the spinner but the Indian batsmen are on a roll here and not missing out on any opportunity to score runs. India's score reads 120/1 after 18 overs
10 runs from the over as Dhawan is now toying with the Lankan bowling here. A boundary to start the over and one to end and both in contrasting style. While the first one was a conventional step down and hit through covers, the second was a reverse sweep. Sandakan has no clue what hit him. India's score reads 104/1
50 up for Dhawan and he does that in style as he hits Sandakan into the stands. The mystery bowler fails to stop Dhawan who is looking in amazing flow at the moment. A special innings here even though the target isn't big. The way in which Dhawan has dominated makes it perfect. Shikhar Dhawan last 6 innings vs SL in ODIs: 94 113 79 91 125 50 *
Fastest 50s for India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs while chasing:
Virender Sehwag 26 balls
Robin Uthappa 33 balls
Suresh Raina 35 balls
Shikhar Dhawan 36* balls
7 runs from the Malinga over and the first time in a while when there hasn't been a boundary off an over. The Indians are playing it smart and respecting the good balls. Waiting for the boundary balls and rotating strike when needed. India's score reads 78/1 after 12 overs with Dhawan on 44 and Kohli on 28
7 runs from the Mathews over here as Kohli shows Dhawan how to use the wrists and hit it to the midwicket boundary. Brilliant batting from the Indians as the runs are literally flowing from the bat of the duo. Sri Lanka have no clue how to stop the two as the score reads 71/1 after 11 overs
13 runs from the Thisara Perera over here as Kohli starts with one boundary and Dhawan finishes off with two. It is almost like Dhawan is telling Kohli that what he can do, the opener can do better in current form. India's score reads 64/1 after 10 overs. There is no stopping the boundaries.
13 runs from the Fernando over as Kohli now joins in the fun. After Dhawan, Kohli hits two boundaries. While the first one is down the legs and Kohli just glides that to the fine-leg ropes, the second one is a stand and deliver shot on the off side off the back foot. Nobody moves here as India's score reads 49/1 after 8 overs
6 runs from the Malinga over here as Dhawan looks in cracking form here. No stopping the opener here even as the Lankan bowlers are trying their best to keep it tight and not give away easy runs. But Dhawan is managing to pick the boundaries neverthless. India's score reads 36/1 after 7 overs
RUN OUT! That is utter bad luck as Rohit loses his bat just short of the crease and the throw from Kapugedara hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Tough luck but Rohit has to walk back here as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 23/1 after 5 overs. Rohit Sharma now averages just 14.25 in ODIs in Sri Lanka, his worst in any host country (Min 10 innings in any country).
Brilliant batting here from Dhawan as he looks in fine flow. Malinga can't do much about this type of batting. First the extra cover drive and then the normal drive and the ball just races to the boundary both times. Dhawan is in the form of his life here and looking to make the most of it. India's score reads 18/0 after 3 overs
Vishwa Fernando has started well here and even though he gave away a boundary off the first ball, it was a risky shot as the ball just about evaded the covers fielder. After that just one more run in the over and that too off a wide as Sri Lanka look to stay aggressive and India's score reads 9/0 after 2 overs.
WICKET! Chahal has done it and this time it is Malinga who has to walk back. Dhoni had asked Chahal to bowl it wide and the experience shows as Malinga jumps down to hit the loopy delivery and ends up missing it completely as Dhoni completes an easy stumping. Sri Lanka's score reads 209/9
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
