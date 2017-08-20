Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Highlights: Dhawan & Kohli Take India Home

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2017, 9:36 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri 20 August, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan

20:33(IST)

8 runs from the Malinga over here as Kohli picks another boundary with a brilliant straight drive. That was undoubtedly one of the best shots in the match. 3 runs needed now and it should be a cakewalk for the Indians with 9 wickets in the bag.

20:28(IST)

17 runs from the Sandakan over as Kohli shows Dhawan that he too can hit them and hit them big. A boundary, another boundary and then a beautiful six off the backfoot. The best part about that six is that Kohli's weight was on the backfoot and even then he cleared the boundary ropes with ease. Shows the kind of bat speed he generates. India's score reads 206/1 after 27 overs

20:20(IST)

DROPPED! Another chance off Dhawan's bat on 118 goes abegging as Tharanga fails to hold onto that one off Malinga's bowling. Malinga cannot believe his luck here as the Indians are cruising home with 9 wickets still in the bag. India's score reads 183/1 as Dhawan picks a double

20:18(IST)

13 runs from the Sandakan over as Dhawan is on a roll and there is no stopping him here. A boundary and then a six as Dhawan looks like he is enjoying himself in the middle. Kohli is letting his opener play freely. This is what makes this side a joy to watch. India's score reads 181/1 after 25 overs

20:10(IST)

Kohli also brings up his 50 with a single on the leg side. That is a bread and butter shot for the skipper and he can keep doing that all day if you bowl him there. Brilliant batting by the duo as India inch closer to the target.

20:08(IST)

100 no.11 for Shikhar Dhawan. Deft touch to pick a boundary and then the signature celebration with the arms going up as Kohli walks in to congratulate the opener. Brilliant knock here from Dhawan from the word go as India's score reads 155/1. The fastest ODI ton for an Indian in Sri Lanka. Reason enough to celebrate. Shikhar Dhawan- 100 in 71 balls: This is the fastest century for India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs while chasing. Previous Best: Virat Kohli, 76 balls in 2012 at Hobart

  

20:03(IST)

DROPPED! Dhawan gets a life on 87 as Dickwella fails to catch that one off Fernando's delivery. That was short and wide and Dhawan flashed hard. But Dickwella could not hold onto that one and Dhawan picks a single. Would have been a classic catch. 

20:00(IST)

4 runs from the Hasaranga over as both Kohli and Dhawan look happy to pick the singles in the over. No challenge here for the Indian batsmen as they are happy to drive their way to the target. India's score reads 135/1 after 20 overs

19:58(IST)

11 runs from the Sandakan over here as Dhawan first reverse sweeps the chinaman bowler and then dances down the track to drive him through the covers. Dhawan is looking like he is in a hurry to reach his 100. Kohli batting on 39 as India's score reads 131/1 after 19 overs

19:55(IST)

Hasaranga is welcomed to the bowling crease by Dhawan with a boundary. The long hop to start with is sent to the deep square-leg boundary. Not the best of starts from the spinner but the Indian batsmen are on a roll here and not missing out on any opportunity to score runs. India's score reads 120/1 after 18 overs

19:51(IST)

4 runs from the Sandakan over as both Kohli and Dhawan look to start cautiously after the drinks break. India need another 104 runs to win this one with 9 wickets in the bag. Kohli batting on 37 and Dhawan batting on 70

19:44(IST)

5 runs from the Perera over as Kohli hits a classy on-drive to show Dhawan that he is also here to play some classy shots. Brilliant batting from the duo here as the Lankans have no clue what has hit them. India's score reads 109/1 after 16 overs with Dhawan on 68 and Kohli on 35

19:41(IST)

10 runs from the over as Dhawan is now toying with the Lankan bowling here. A boundary to start the over and one to end and both in contrasting style. While the first one was a conventional step down and hit through covers, the second was a reverse sweep. Sandakan has no clue what hit him. India's score reads 104/1 

19:35(IST)

50 up for Dhawan and he does that in style as he hits Sandakan into the stands. The mystery bowler fails to stop Dhawan who is looking in amazing flow at the moment. A special innings here even though the target isn't big. The way in which Dhawan has dominated makes it perfect. Shikhar Dhawan last 6 innings vs SL in ODIs: 94 113 79 91 125 50 *
Fastest 50s for India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs while chasing:
Virender Sehwag 26 balls
Robin Uthappa 33 balls
Suresh Raina 35 balls
Shikhar Dhawan 36* balls

19:27(IST)

7 runs from the Malinga over and the first time in a while when there hasn't been a boundary off an over. The Indians are playing it smart and respecting the good balls. Waiting for the boundary balls and rotating strike when needed. India's score reads 78/1 after 12 overs with Dhawan on 44 and Kohli on 28

19:24(IST)

7 runs from the Mathews over here as Kohli shows Dhawan how to use the wrists and hit it to the midwicket boundary. Brilliant batting from the Indians as the runs are literally flowing from the bat of the duo. Sri Lanka have no clue how to stop the two as the score reads 71/1 after 11 overs

19:17(IST)

13 runs from the Thisara Perera over here as Kohli starts with one boundary and Dhawan finishes off with two. It is almost like Dhawan is telling Kohli that what he can do, the opener can do better in current form. India's score reads 64/1 after 10 overs. There is no stopping the boundaries.

19:15(IST)

Mathews is back at the bowling crease, a moment that Sri Lankans across the world have been waiting to witness. 2 runs from his over as both Kohli and Dhawan look to give him the respect. Simple line and length deliveries from him as India's score reads 51/1

19:09(IST)

13 runs from the Fernando over as Kohli now joins in the fun. After Dhawan, Kohli hits two boundaries. While the first one is down the legs and Kohli just glides that to the fine-leg ropes, the second one is a stand and deliver shot on the off side off the back foot. Nobody moves here as India's score reads 49/1 after 8 overs

19:05(IST)

6 runs from the Malinga over here as Dhawan looks in cracking form here. No stopping the opener here even as the Lankan bowlers are trying their best to keep it tight and not give away easy runs. But Dhawan is managing to pick the boundaries neverthless. India's score reads 36/1 after 7 overs

19:02(IST)

Virat Kohli joins Shikhar Dhawan at the crease and the captain will look to take the team home as he loves the idea of chases. 7 runs from the Vishwa Fernando over as Dhawan picks another boundary. The opener looks in tremendous form here. India's score reads 30/1 after 6 overs

18:58(IST)

RUN OUT! That is utter bad luck as Rohit loses his bat just short of the crease and the throw from Kapugedara hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Tough luck but Rohit has to walk back here as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 23/1 after 5 overs. Rohit Sharma now averages just 14.25 in ODIs in Sri Lanka, his worst in any host country (Min 10 innings in any country).

18:50(IST)

3 runs from the Vishwa Fernando over as he has bowled a tight line here and Dhawan and Rohit are happy to give the debutant the respect he deserves. Sri Lanka need wickets and not just good overs because India need to chase a target of just 217. The Lankans anyway have their task cut-out

18:45(IST)

Brilliant batting here from Dhawan as he looks in fine flow. Malinga can't do much about this type of batting. First the extra cover drive and then the normal drive and the ball just races to the boundary both times. Dhawan is in the form of his life here and looking to make the most of it. India's score reads 18/0 after 3 overs

18:40(IST)

Vishwa Fernando has started well here and even though he gave away a boundary off the first ball, it was a risky shot as the ball just about evaded the covers fielder. After that just one more run in the over and that too off a wide as Sri Lanka look to stay aggressive and India's score reads 9/0 after 2 overs.

18:35(IST)

4 runs from the first over off Malinga. Dhawan picks a double and Rohit also looking very comfortable as the lights take centrestage. India will be looking to take it easy and smooth. Not too many runs to chase down and all they need is a good partnership at the top of the innings. 

18:28(IST)

Interestingly, this is the 1st time that Axar Patel has picked up 3 wickets in ODI away from home. 3/34- These are Axar Patel’s best figures in ODI cricket. Previous best: 3/39 vs South Africa, Indore 2015.

17:44(IST)

7 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Mathews edges the last ball, but this one is wide of Dhoni. Four runs for Mathews as Sri Lanka's score reads 216/9 after 43 overs. Mathews and Fernando in the crease and the duo will wish to bat out the last 7 overs and score as many runs as they can.

17:38(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done it and this time it is Malinga who has to walk back. Dhoni had asked Chahal to bowl it wide and the experience shows as Malinga jumps down to hit the loopy delivery and ends up missing it completely as Dhoni completes an easy stumping. Sri Lanka's score reads 209/9

17:30(IST)

SIX! Malinga now joins in the fun. Dances down the track and hits Axar into the stands to make that score go past the 200-run mark. That was a beautiful shot there like a proper batsman. Mathews enjoyed that one as the crowd goes berserk. Sri Lanka's score reads 203/8 in the 41st over

17:27(IST)

SIX! Mathews goes for a big one and that lands into the stands. That was tossed up by Chahal and since there was ni turn from the surface, Mathews connected at the sweet spot. Sri Lanka's score reads 193/8, 14 overs since the previous boundary.

LATEST UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan hits a boundary to end the game. India win by 9 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series

PREVIEW IND VS SL: Fresh from a 3-0 Test cricket series whitewash over Sri Lanka, India will aim to continue with their ruthless approach as the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series begins at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli's men routed the Islanders in the three Tests, posting easy wins through all-round performances. In the first Test at Galle, India registered a 304-run triumph, while in the second Test at Colombo, they won by an innings and 53 runs. The third Test saw the visitors claim a victory by an innings and 171 runs in a dominating display. India are high on confidence following these triumphs and they need to be in the right frame of mind as they switch to the 50-over white-ball format from the five-day affairs. Sri Lanka, with their pride and quality being questioned following the recent losses, will be desperate for redemption. Test cricket is the hardest format that exposes the gulf in quality of the teams to the limit but the limited overs matches are expected to be balanced, even though the visitors should be overwhelming favourites. Currently eighth in the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka will be eyeing the chance to seal direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. And out of these five matches, the 1996 World champions will have to win at least two matches to secure a place in the pinnacle 50-over competition by staving off the challenge from the West Indies. The cut-off date for direct qualification is September 30.

SQUADS: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
