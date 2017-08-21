India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Team India Report Card

Rohit Sharma: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
Rohit Sharma's horrendous run in ODIs on Sri Lankan soil continued as he was run out for just 4 runs in the first ODI. Although the batsman was a touch unlucky as his bat got stuck in the mud and as a result of that he failed to make his ground. The newly appointed Indian vice-captain will look for better luck in the next outing
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Shikhar Dhawan has been in terrific form and his performance against Sri Lanka has been of the highest level. He once again made the day his own by putting in a virtuoso performance, that even overshadowed the brilliance of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Dhawan first brought up his half-century in just 36 deliveries and then went on to score an unbeaten 132, his second highest ODI score, in just 90 deliveries to help the hosts reach the target in under 30 overs. Dhawan hit 20 boundaries and 3 sixes during his stay in the middle.
Virat Kohli: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
Virat Kohli announced his intentions of taking the Sri Lankan attack to the cleaners in this series as he scored an unbeaten 82 off 70 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and a six to help India coast home in the first ODI. Kohli was at his strokeful best but was smart enough to play second fiddle to the rampaging Dhawan.
KL Rahul:
Rahul didn't get a chance to bat and since doesn't bowl, there was very little on which he could be judged.
MS Dhoni:
Not rating Dhoni as well as he didn't do much apart from a stumping that he affected to get rid of Lasith Malinga.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Kedar Jadhav's knack of picking up wickets with his part-time off-spin is something which makes him a valuable member of the Indian team and he produced the goods yet again as he picked up the important wicket of Niroshan Dickwella, the Lankan opener who was laying the foundation for a big score for the hosts. He followed that up by dismissing Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga and that started the middle-order collapse.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 4: Verdict: Below Average
Pandya shared the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar but wasn't very effective. He gave close to six runs per over in the six overs that he bowled and didn't look threatening enough.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Yuzi Chahal continued to impress at the highest level with his leg spinners as he picked up two wickets in the match. Chahal gave India the crucial breakthrough by sending back opener Danushka Gunathilaka after he had put on 74 for the first wicket along with Niroshan Dickwella. Chahal was taken for runs but his two wickets, he also dismissed Lasith Malinga, were important in the visitors restricting the hosts to a below par total.
Axar Patel: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
Axar Patel yet again showcased how good a limited-overs bowler he is as he accelerated Sri Lanka's collapse by picking up three wickets. The fact that he picked up the wickets at a premium economy rate of 3.4 runs per over also made him India's most important bowler in the match and for the rest of the series as well. Axar, who has been waiting for an opportunity because of Jadeja's presence, again made a case for himself in ODI cricket with this performance.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: Rating 4: Verdict: Below Average
With the new ball not swinging at all, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's effectiveness was diminished as he gave away 33 runs in his 6 overs. Bhuvneshwar, who had impressed with his accuracy and discipline duringthe Champions Trophy, was guilty of bowling a few wides as well. Will hope for a better outing in the next match.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Jasprit Bumrah was yet again a stellar performer with the ball as he picked up 2 wickets and gave away only 22 runs in 6.2 overs. Bumrah ensured the big hitting Thisara Perera didn't get a chance to help the Lankan tail wag, as he dismisse the left-hander for a duck. He then ended the Lankan innings by removing the last man. Bumrah is definitely an asset for this team.
First Published: August 21, 2017, 2:32 PM IST