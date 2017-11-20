Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Kolkata, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2017, 5:35 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

India drew with Sri Lanka

Man of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

16:31(IST)

IT IS A DRAW! A brilliant last session, but light saves the day for the Sri Lankans. Virat Kohli and boys manage to pick 7 wickets and the Lankans manage to stay afloat with 3 wickets in the bag. Sri Lanka ends on 75/7 as the umpires shake hands.

16:25(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvi bowls a beauty as Dilruwan's off-stump goes for a toss. That was a ripper again as the crowd erupts. Virat Kohli and boys are surely going for the kill here as Sri Lanka's score reads 75/7. India need 3 more wickets. But how many overs more in this light?

16:22(IST)

6 runs from the Shami over as Shanaka picks a boundary off Shami. The light is going down, but Kohli continues with the pacers as Sri Lanka's score reads 75/6 after 25 overs. India need 4 wickets to win this game, but will the light allow the Indians the chance to play till the end?

16:14(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvi has got his man here as Dickwella goes for 27. Walked across the stumps and gets hit just on the thigh. The Lankans review this, but the third umpire also gives that in the Indians' favour. Sri Lanka's score reads 69/6 as India now need 4 more wickets.

16:06(IST)

Maiden from Bhuvneshwar, but drama again as the players appeal against Dickwella and Saha claims the catch. The umpires go up and the third umpire says he is NOT OUT. Dickwella survives as Sri Lanka's score reads 69/5 after 22 overs. India going all out here. 

15:59(IST)

WICKET! Shami bowls a ripper as the ball tails back in after pitching and Chandimal has no answer to that one as the Sri Lanka skipper goes for 20. The Eden crowd is again on their feet. Sri Lanka's score reads 69/5 after 21 overs. Can India get the last 5 wickets in around 30 minutes?

15:55(IST)

Spin finally and Jadeja is at the crease and gives away 7 runs as Dickwella picks another boundary here. Sri Lanka's score reads 69/4 after 20 overs. Lanka now clearly safe and not in a position where they will lose the game anymore. The Indians are still trying their best to get as many wickets as they can.

15:50(IST)

Maiden over here, but some drama here as Dickwella and Shami engage in a battle within battles. Seeing Shami run in, Dickwella waves the hand and that does not go down well with skipper Kohli and that sees the umpires converging here and a heated discussion. Sri Lanka's score reads 62/4 after 19 overs.

15:40(IST)

Bhuvneshwar back into the attack and again a boundary and this time it is Chandimal who hits it through the vacant gully region to pick a boundary in the thirdman region. Sri Lanka have managed to pick boundaries in almost every over in the last 10 or 15 minutes here as the score reads 62/4 after 18 overs

15:37(IST)

6 runs from the Shami over as both Dickwella and Chandimal are happy to take the attack to the Indian bowlers here. They are clearly not looking to just stand and pass time. They are looking to play their shots against the bad balls. Sri Lanka's score reads 57/4 after 17 overs

15:32(IST)

10 runs from the Umesh over as Chandimal and Dickwella are looking to score as many runs as they can. It is a counter of sorts as the fans are being served quality cricket here. Sri Lanka's score reads 51/4 after 16 overs as they chase 231.

15:28(IST)

Two sixes for Dickwella in the Shami over as the Lankans are looking to counter attack here. In fact, Dickwella also gets the umpire to notice that there are 3 fielders behind square and that is against the laws of the game. Sri Lanka's score reads 41/4 after 15 overs. India need 6 wickets here to win this one in the last session.

15:23(IST)

5 runs from the Umesh over as the Indians are now looking to go for the kill here. Virat Kohli is pushing it here and wants the bowlers to bowl all out and get him the wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 27/4 after 14 overs

15:13(IST)

WICKET! Umesh has got his man again. Gets Angelo Mathews for the second time in the Test. The umpire had called that NOT OUT, but the Indians call for a review and the third umpire gives it in favour of India. The ball was hitting the stumps. Mathews goes for 12 as Sri Lanka's score reads 22/4

15:07(IST)

Bhuvneshwar bowls another good over as he gives away just 1 run from the over. The Lankans are clearly on the backfoot and looking to save this game here. No chance of going for the chase after losing 3 wickets here. Sri Lanka's score reads 18/3 after 11 overs

15:03(IST)

1 run from the Umesh over as the Lankans are looking to save this game here. Sri Lanka's score reads 17/3 after 10 overs as they chase 231 for a win. India need 7 wickets to win the game and they are going all out to look for wickets.

14:57(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar picks another one here as Thirimanne walks back after being caught in the slips by Ajinkya Rahane. Thirimanne goes for 7 as the Indians celebrate. Kohli is ecstatic. Sri Lanka's score reads 14/3 as India now need 7 more wickets.

14:53(IST)

6 runs from the first over after the tea break as Kohli hands the ball to Umesh Yadav. A boundary for Thirimanne off the second last ball of the over as Sri Lanka' score reads 14/2. India need quick wickets here if they wish to stake claim for a win in this game.

14:31(IST)

Bhuvneshwar bowls a maiden as the players head for the tea break. Two wickets in the short burst before the break puts the match in India's favour as they take a short 20 minute break. One more session to go and the Indians need 8 wickets. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/2

14:25(IST)

6 runs from the Shami over as Mathews starts with a boundary off his pads off the first ball of the over. Good comeback from the pacer as he gives away just 2 more runs from the over. Sri Lanka's score reads 8/2 after 6 overs. Just one more over to go before the tea break here.

14:21(IST)

Another maiden for Bhuvneshwar here as he is getting the ball to move all over the place. The Lankans are now on the backfoot after losing two wickets. Mathews and Thirimanne now looking to take Lanka to the tea break without losing another wicket. The score reads 2/2 after 5 overs.

14:14(IST)

WICKET! Shami sends Karunaratne's stumps for a walk here. The crowd erupts as the Indians celebrate. Around 17 minutes to go for the tea break and Shami gets another wicket as the opener goes for 1. Sri Lanka's score reads 2/2 as they chase 231 for a win in the first Test.

14:10(IST)

Another maiden here from Bhuvneshwar as he has kept on beating the edge of the Lankan batsmen. It does not look like a typical 5th day wicket in the Indian sub-continent. Bhuvi needs Shami to back him up as the score reads 2/1 after 3 overs. 20 minutes to go for the tea break.

14:06(IST)

2 runs from the Shami over here as the Lankans have gone onto the backfoot after losing Samarawickrama in the first over of the innings. Chasing 231, the Lankans needed to start well, but that is clearly not the case. Sri Lanka's score reads 2/1 after 2 overs

14:02(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar cleans up Samarawickrama for a duck. Chops that onto the stumps and the Indians are celebrating. The sparse crowd is excited as the score reads 0/1. Sri Lanka are chasing 231, but this is all about playing for a draw after this.

13:48(IST)

HUNDRED NO.18 FOR KOHLI! Brings it up in style with a six over the covers. And the usual pump of the fist and the celebration. India also declare the innings at 352/8 and the Lankans now need 231 to win this game. This could be a good final few hours in the first Test. Kohli finishes unbeaten on 104.

13:42(IST)

11 runs from the Gamage over as Shami now gets into the act and hits two pulled boundaries. While the first one was aerial, the second one is on the ground. But both times the fielder had no chance. India's score reads 344/8 with the lead reading 222 runs. Kohli batting on 97.

13:38(IST)

11 runs from the Lakmal over as Kohli has hit 5th gear and is batting like it is a T20 game. Just dealing in boundaries here as he moves into the 90s. India's score reads 333/8 with the lead on 211. Kohli batting on 95 and Shami giving him company on 2.

13:32(IST)

WICKET! Gamage follows Bhuvneshwar with a bouncer and the ball takes the top edge and lands in the hands of Dilruwan in the slip cordon. Good bowling and thinking here from the Lankans. India's score reads 321/8, lead by 199.

13:24(IST)

7 runs from the Lakmal over as now even Bhuvneshwar is looking to deal in boundaries, much to the delight of skipper Kohli. Goes on the backfoot and punches it to the cover boundary. India's score reads 321/7 with a lead of 199 runs. The new ball has come to India's aid.

13:20(IST)

13 runs from the Shanaka over as Kohli picks two boundaries off the bat and one comes as bye-s. While the first one is a conventional flick to the square-leg boundary, the second one is a typical ODI flick across the line. Vintage Kohli on display as the Lankans are paying the price with the new ball coming faster onto the bat. India's score reads 314/7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (AP)

LATEST UPDATES: Bad light saves the day for the Lankans as the Indian bowlers were on a roll in the final session. India fall 3 wickets short.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 5: Whatever Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul had for dinner with skipper Virat Kohli and third opener Murali Vijay on Saturday night definitely worked wonders for the duo as they ended with scores of 94 and unbeaten 73 respectively at the end of the fourth day’s play in the first Test. More than morale boosters for the duo after failing in the first innings, the partnership handed India a slim hope of going for the kill on the final day at the picturesque Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. It was unfortunate that Dhawan was dismissed by Shanaka in the closing stages of the day’s play — caught by Niroshan Dickwella — as Cheteshwar Pujara (2) and Rahul saw India to stumps on 171/1, a lead of 49 runs. Taking strike with Sri Lanka leading by 122 in the first innings, it was imperative for the openers to lay a foundation and take the team as close to the visitors’ lead as possible, but the duo of Dhawan and Rahul did one better. They not only took the Indians past the 122-run mark, but also added another 44 as the two put on 166 for the opening wicket, taking the game very much away for Sri Lanka’s grip. While Dhawan was the one who sent the Lankan bowling on a leather hunt in the third session, it was Rahul who started with a bang. Coming in to bat on the verge of a king pair, the pressure was on him, especially with pundits questioning the team management’s decision to play him over Vijay on a greenish track. But Rahul hit three beautiful boundaries of Lahiru Gamage’s first over — second of the innings — to set the tone for the rest of the day. Wrecker-in-chief Suranga Lakmal’s knee injury only triggered the process further as both Dhawan and Rahul were in a punishing mood. Interestingly, they added caution with aggression beautifully as they paid due respect to the good balls. But sadly for the Lankans, there were far and few of them as the Indians cut, drove and flicked with elan. By the time Lakmal got the ball in his hand, last over before the tea break, the duo of Dhawan and Rahul were already spotting the cricket ball like a football.
The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
