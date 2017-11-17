Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2017, 3:05 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

14:51(IST)

Weather Forecast for Tomorrow: The Met department seem to be convinced that there will be no rain tomorrow. Having said that, the first two days of the Test has seen very little play and both teams will be looking for a good day's play on Saturday.

14:48(IST)

In total, 147 overs have been lost in the two days and it is very difficult to predict a result in this match now. The match will begin at 9:15 am tomorrow and till the time something drastic doesn't happen, there is a small chance of getting a result. 

14:41(IST)

STUMPS: The day two of the Test has been called off due to rain. India end day at 74/5 with Saha batting at 47* and Saha at 6*. Shanaka was the star of the day for Lanka as he picked up 2 wickets in the first session. 

14:30(IST)

Latest Update: Alright folks, the second session has entirely been washed out as this was the scheduled time for Tea. But rain/drizzle is not relenting and that is making is difficult for the match to start. Even if rain stops completely now, it will take a bit of time for the ground staff to prepare the pitch for the game.

14:19(IST)

Latest Update: The tea break is not far now and it seems that the entire second session will be washed out. The drizzle hasn't stopped for quite sometime now. The resumption of play seems to be far as of now.

14:00(IST)

Latest Update: The super soppers have gone off the field now. Word from the venue is that drizzle has increased in the past few minutes and it is very difficult for the soppers to work in these conditions. Such a shame!

13:35(IST)

Latest Update: As it stands, we are no where close to resumption of the contest as there is still lot of water on the ground. However, the ground staff are working hard to clear the pitch. Meanwhile, word is that it has once again start to drizzle.

13:20(IST)

Latest Update: The ground-staff are still working hard to ready the pitch for the match. There is still lot of work to be done as the covers are water-logged. The good news is that it is not raining anymore.

13:00(IST)

Latest Update: The covers are submerged in water and the ground-staff are having their work cut-out to clear it. The super sopper is also in action at the moment to ready the pitch.

12:45(IST)

Latest Update: The rain gods are playing hide and seek with us at the moment. After the rain had stopped, it started drizzling again. But then, it stopped again. However, the groundsmen are working hard to ready the pitch for the match.

12:40(IST)

Latest Update:  The rain has stopped in Kolkata and the groundsmen are taking the covers off from the pitch. Huge cheer from the crowd. Play expected to begin soon.

12:31(IST)

Latest Update: The heavy rain has now converted into slight drizzle and but there is lot of water on the covers and that will need some clearing. However, the sky has become a bit brighter and that is a good sign. But ground staff can only start working once the rain fully stops. Stay tuned folks and we will get you all the updates.

12:08(IST)

Under normal circumstances, the post lunch session was supposed to start now but as things stand, we are very far away from the start of the game. It is raining heavily in Kolkata and the pitch is fully covered. What a pity as the first session was so good for every cricket fan to enjoy.

11:55(IST)

The rain is increasingly becoming heavier and things are not looking good at the Eden Gardens. The entire pitch is covered and it will take a long time for the ground staff to ready the ground. But that can happen only if the rain stops. Fingers crossed!

11:41(IST)

Weather Update: The rain is now coming down hard and it seems that the play won't start right after lunch. However, we will keep you posted about the time when the match will resume again once we get an official word. Stay tuned folks!

11:35(IST)

In my opinion any score in the region of 170-200 will be a more than par score on a track like this. Although it is not a certainty that the Sri Lankan players will face the same difficulty as Indian batsmen are facing, but the hosts have got three very good pacers in Shami, Umesh and Bhuvneshwar who will love to bowl in these conditions.

11:28(IST)

Matthew Hayden says during the break to the official broadcasters: "If Pujara goes onto hit a century in this match, he will remember it for a very very long time as this hasn't been an easy wicket to bat on."

11:25(IST)

VVS Laxman says during the break to the official broadcasters: "Whenever the conditions are tough like these players like Pujara always come to the fore because of their grit and determination." This is perfect way to assess what Pujara has been all about in the longest format of the game.

11:19(IST)

Early Lunch: So folks, we have an official confirmation from the venue that early lunch will be taken at 11:20 am, which is 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of the break. Also, the entire ground is covered as of now as the ground-staff aren't taking any chances.

11:14(IST)

We were thirty minutes away from the scheduled lunch before rain forced the match to be stopped. We still don't have an official word if early lunch will be taken by the officials. But we will update you once we have an official word from the Eden Gardens.

11:09(IST)

Cricketnext’s Dileep Premachandran from the Eden Gardens: Only two scoring shots off Suranga Lakmal, who was superb again, but it’s Shanaka that’s taken the wickets today. But neither he nor Gamage were accurate enough. And Karunaratne was buffet bowling for Pujara. He tucked in.

11:02(IST)

Rain: The play has been interrupted once again because of rain as covers have completely engulfed the pitch. India are 74/4, with Pujara and Saha at the crease. Stay tuned folks as we will update you when the match will restart after we have an official word from the venue.

11:00(IST)

Saha has taken 100 deliveries to reach his 47 and it has been a fighting innings from India's Mr. dependable. The right hander has been patient throughout the course of the innings so far and hasn't given the bowers anything which could trouble his stay in the middle. 

10:56(IST)

Four: Saha opens his account on the 18th ball of the innings that he faces as he cuts the ball for a boundary. Another poor ball from Karunaratne as it was short and wide and Saha got the chance to free his arms. Bad cricket from Sri Lanka as Karunaratne concedes 12 runs from his second over.

10:54(IST)

Four: Another poor delivery from Karunaratne and another boundary for Pujara. The visitors seem to have gone a bit soft in the past few overs as they are giving some freebies to the Indian batsmen. A slow bouncer from Karunaratne and Pujara pulls is for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 

10:52(IST)

Weather Update: Slight drizzle can be seen at the venue and the umbrellas are out in the stands. But the umpires remain unflinched as the rain is not coming hard as of now and the play continues. But the ground staff are ready to make their way into the middle if the need be.

10:46(IST)

Four: Dimuth Karunaratne comes to bowl first time in the innings and gives a gift to Pujara on the off stump which the right-hander gladly accepts. Short and wide from the bowler Pujara rocks onto the back-foot and cuts the ball hard for his eight boundary of the innings. 

10:42(IST)

The best part about Pujara's batting in this innings has been is that he has let the ball come to him and defended it well. But he has punished the ball which has been pitched up and shown how good he is when it comes to driving the ball. 

10:39(IST)

Another maiden over for the visitors as Shanaka comes to the fore now. The right arm pacer has looked good today as he has been rewarded for it as well as he has got the wickets of Rahane and Ashwin so far in the day. He also troubled Saha in that over but the Indian batsman played reasonably well in these tough conditions.

10:37(IST)

Indian need Wriddhiman Saha to give able support to Pujara who has looked so good so far in the innings. The ball is swinging and the bowlers are also moving the ball both ways after bouncing and that is creating trouble for the batsmen. While Pujara has negated that effect really well, the onus is now on Saha to do the same as well.

10:35(IST)

Four: Cheteshwar Pujara at his majestic best as he comes forward on the front foot and leans into the drive as the ball goes past the covers for a boundary. Pujara has been an excellent example of how one should play on this track - leave the good deliveries and dispatch the bad one.

Day 1 Review:The highlights from Day 1 will have to be the heroics of Suranga Lakmal who bowled a scintillating spell of pace bowling to leave India reeling on a rain-marred opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Only 11.3 overs could be bowled on the first day of the Test as bad light forced the officials to call for early stumps, after Lakmal had taken apart the Indian top-order without conceding a single run.

The entire first session was washed out and the toss could take place only at 1 pm, after early lunch was taken by the officials. The visitors put India to bat first after winning the toss in overcast conditions. Lankan pace spearhead Lakmal made full use of the conditions and removed India opener KL Rahul on the first ball of the innings itself.

Rahul became only the third batsman ever to be dismissed for a golden duck at this venue after he edged the ball straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. The other two batsmen on this unwanted list are Sudhir Naik and Sunil Gavaskar. Woorkeri Raman, Shiv Sunder Das and Wasim Jaffer are the other Indian batsmen to be dismissed on the first ball off a Test match, but at different venues.

Then, Mr. dependable Cheteshwar Pujara took charge of the innings at one end while Shikhar Dhawan was itching to free his arms on the other. However, Dhawan paid for his impatience dearly as an expansive drive off the bowling of Lakmal in the seventh over of the innings cost him his wicket. The ball hit the inside edge of Dhawan's bat and rattled his stumps when he was batting on 8.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
