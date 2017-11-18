India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

16:21(IST)

Lahiru Thirimanne: It was challenging. Once in a while we got unplayable deliveries. Overall, I think we batted really well. Angelo and I spoke about not just batting through the overs but scoring runs. We couldn't convert the fifties into big scores but that's what happens on this pitch. Even when you're in the fifties you get unplayable deliveries. But we should have made bigger scores. Indian batting is very strong and we couldn't ask any more of our bowlers.