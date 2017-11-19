India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

15:57(IST)

Here is another interesting stat for you.

Instances of India having an opening century stand batting second after managing 0 batting first time around: -

Vs SL, Eden Gardens, 2017 (0, 133*) by KL Rahul & S Dhawan

Vs AUS, MCG, 1981 (0, 165) by Gavaskar/Chauhan

Overall this is the fourth time an IND opening pair have managed a 0-run opening stand and a century-run opening stand in the same Test: -

Vs SL, Eden Gardens, 2017 (0, 133*) by KL Rahul & S Dhawan

Vs AUS, MCG, 1981 (0, 165) by Gavaskar & Chauhan

Vs WI, Chennai, 1967 (129, 0) by D Sardesai & F Engineer

Vs ENG, Manchester, 1946 (124, 0) by V Merchant & Syed Mushtaq Ali