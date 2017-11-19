Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4, Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

Updated: November 19, 2017, 4:42 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

16:40(IST)

This is the second time Dhawan has been dismissed in the nervous nineties in Tests. He was dismissed for 98 against NZ at Wellington, 2014.

16:32(IST)

Umpires have offered lights to the batsmen, and both the players are more than happy to take it. Rahul had taken it 30 minutes earlier to be honest, but what a great fightback from India, after conceding a lead of 122 runs, both the openers have fought back brilliantly and bought India back into the game. They now lead by 49 runs.

16:26(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara comes in to join KL Rahul, both players going into a shell here and looking to play out the day now. India move onto 168/1 and lead by 46 runs.

16:19(IST)

WICKET! Dhawan departs! Against the run of play, Shikhar Dhawan departs for 94. He gets a thin inner edge there and carries onto the keeper, it wasn't a loud appeal but the umpire raised his finger. Dhawan called for a review straight away, and the ultraedge shows a small nick.

16:13(IST)

Yet another quite over, KL Rahul has definitely shut shop here. He is waiting for the day to end and to comeback tomorrow as India look to accumulate runs. Will be interesting to see how Dhawan approaches this, will he get a 100 here?

16:07(IST)

Perera bowls the first maiden of the innings for Sri Lanka, this shows what a turnaround it has been indeed. Both the openers now just looking to play out the day, and ensure that India returns tomorrow with all the wickets intact.

16:03(IST)

Rahul, who has been off strike for quite some time now, just starting to look a bit tentative now. Remember, he has got to 10 50s in his last 11 innings but hasn't score a 100. That might well be playing on his mind now here.

15:57(IST)

Here is another interesting stat for you.

Instances of India having an opening century stand batting second after managing 0 batting first time around: -

Vs SL, Eden Gardens, 2017 (0, 133*) by KL Rahul & S Dhawan
Vs AUS, MCG, 1981 (0, 165) by Gavaskar/Chauhan

 

Overall this is the fourth time an IND opening pair have managed a 0-run opening stand and a century-run opening stand in the same Test: -

Vs SL, Eden Gardens, 2017 (0, 133*) by KL Rahul & S Dhawan
Vs AUS, MCG, 1981 (0, 165) by Gavaskar & Chauhan
Vs WI, Chennai, 1967 (129, 0) by D Sardesai & F Engineer

Vs ENG, Manchester, 1946 (124, 0) by V Merchant & Syed Mushtaq Ali

15:55(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Dhawan gets on top of the bounce, and pulls away. Yet another boundary for the opener, He moves into the 80s. Gamage goes for the boucner again, and again Dhawan hoinks it behind square for another boundary. India really not relenting here, and are pressing on the accelerator here

15:48(IST)

SIX! Shikhar Dhawan getting runs for fun here, again comes down the wicket and it goes over the deep mid-wicket bounday for the maximum, India move onto 140/0 and now lead by 14 runs.Dhawan moves to 74 off 94, will he reach his 100 today?

15:45(IST)

The shadows are getting longer, yesterday the close of play happened at 4 minutes past 4, India have been totally dominant in this session so far.

15:39(IST)

SIX! India cross the deficit in style, Shikhar Dhawan lifts it over long on for a maximum. India reach 126/0 and lead now by 4 runs. This effectively means India are 4/0. Sri Lanka's hopes for a victory are diminishing by the minute.

15:35(IST)

Finally a quiet over for Sri Lanka, just 2 runs coming off it from Gamage. India move onto 118/0 and trail by just 4 runs now.

15:30(IST)

FOUR! Dhawan now gives the charge and hits it over mid on for a boundary, just lifting it over the inner circle. Great looking shot. Dhawan clearly getting a move on now. India trail by just 6 runs.

15:28(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan now playing with more freedom, Sri Lanka decide to introduce Rangana Herath into the attack, he is clearly the last weapon Sri Lanka have in their Arsenal. If he doesn't manage to get a breakthrough, then Sri Lanka's hopes for a victory might well be over.

15:26(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan reaches his half-century, his 4th half century and that too at a strike rate above 60. He has been dominant right from the start, India move onto 110/0 and trail by just 12 runs now.

15:20(IST)

Only two IND opening pairs currently have put on multiple 100+ opening stands in Tests: -

Gambhir/Sehwag: 2
Sehwag/Vijay: 2

Dhawan & Rahul could join the above two pairs in emulating this feat.

 

Also: This will be the first century stand of this Test.

 

Finally: This is the third time this calendar year where a Test in India has not witnessed in a single century partnership across the first two innings. There have only been 8 instances of this happening this year (3 in IND, once in ZIM, thrice in ENG, once in SL).

15:17(IST)

100 partnership is up now between Dhawan and Rahul, India couldn't have asked for a better start in the second innings, both these players have been going at it right from ball 1. India now just 22 runs behind, remarkable effort from the openers!

15:11(IST)

Lakmal bowled seven consecutive maiden overs but has conceded 23 runs off 5 overs today,this shows how much a difference conditions make..India well and truly dominating at the moment.

15:07(IST)

CLOSE APPEAL and REVIEW! Dhawan goes for the sweep shot and is stuck in front of the wicket, loud appeal and umpire gives it not out. Sri Lanka go for the review straight away, and replays show that the ball just touched his gloves. Sri Lanka lose both their reviews now.

15:02(IST)

FOUR! India only dealing in boundaries at the moment, this time Shikhar Dhawan gets into the act, towards third man for the boundary. Sri Lanka in trouble of throwing it away in this session. India scoring at a quick run rate!

14:59(IST)

50! KL Rahul completes half-century, and what an innings from him, reaches 50 off 65 balls, he has looked totally comfortable except the odd inside edge. He has scored seven boundaries, his 9th score of 50+ in last 11 innings.

14:56(IST)

Two back-to-back boundaries for Rahul, and he moves onto 49, the second one was a streaky inside edge, as he looked to defend, but his feet didn't move. Something he will certainly have to work on ahead of the tough away tours!

14:54(IST)

Sri Lankan body language doesn't look so promising here, they don't look like a team with a 48 run advantage at the moment. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan looking comfortable for the moment. India scoring at a run rate of more than 4, only Lakmal looks like the bowler who will get any wicket at the moment, and as we write Rahul plays another tremendous cover drive. He is edging closer to 50.

14:49(IST)

We are live for the third session, and Dilruwan Perera bowls the first ball, which is overpitched and sent away to the boundary by KL Rahul, what a start for India in the final session. KL Rahul moves into 40s..

14:31(IST)

TEA here. This session belonged to the Indian batsmen as both Dhawan and KL Rahul have looked in complete control. India have scored 70/0 after 17 overs with Dhawan batting on 33 and Rahul batting on 36. India trail the visitors by 52 runs. The hosts have 10 wickets in the bag and would look to carry on from where they have left after the break.

14:24(IST)

5 runs from the Dilruwan over as the Lankans also end up wasting a review as they check with the third-umpire as the second ball off the over hit Dhawan's pad and went straight to the fielder at forward short-leg. There was daylight between bat and ball and the game goes on. India's score reads 65/0 after 16 overs

14:20(IST)

3 runs from the Shanaka over as the Indian openers are playing it smart here. They are mixing the singles with the boundaries. They have not let the Lankan bowlers settle down and bowl to one batsman. India's score reads 60/0 after 15 overs. The Indians trail by 62 runs

14:14(IST)

Dilruwan brought into the attack by Chandimal as plays nears the tea break. The Lankans would want to pick one wicket before the break. Dilruwan gives away just 3 runs from his first over as India's score reads 57/0 after 14 overs with the hosts trailing by 65 runs. Dhawan and Rahul would want to take the hosts into the break without losing a wicket.

14:09(IST)

6 runs from the Shanaka over here as the Indians have now crossed the 50-run mark without losing a wicket. Dhawan and Rahul have looked in complete control of the situation and the pitch has also eased out and that has helped the Indian openers. India's score reads 54/0 after 13 overs

14:03(IST)

5 runs from the Gamage over here as Dhawan once again finishes the over with a brilliantly driven boundary. That was up there to be hit and Dhawan did not need a second invitation with Dhawan batting on 25 and KL Rahul batting on 23. India's score reads 48/0 and they trail by just 74 runs with 10 wickets in the bag.

India's Shikhar Dhawan. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

LATEST UPDATES: KL Rahul has gone from strength to strength in the second innings and brings up another 50. Dhawan giving him company at the other end. The Indians need another 32 runs to make the Lankans bat again. Clear skies have welcomed the players on the fourth day and there should be no more rain intervals.

PREVIEW IND vs SL, DAY 4: Umesh Yadav struck twice in the final session of the day as India issued a late fightback after Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews slammed respective half-centuries on the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The visitors trail by just seven runs in their first innings as bad light stopped play early on the third day of the match. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne gave the visitors the perfect start in the match as they came out all guns blazing and started to hit boundaries from the word go. Samarawickrama hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the the first ball of the innings for a four, while Karunaratne slammed a four off Mohammed Shami's first ball of the innings. The duo put on 29 runs for the first wicket before Bhuvneshwar got into the act and removed Karunaratne for 8. Bhuvneshwar came from around the wicket and the ball hit the front pad of the southpaw, who didn't offer a shot. He was given out by the on-field umpire but Karunaratne challenged it. However, the third umpire also ruled in favour of India, after reviewing the replays. Then in his next over, Bhuvneshwar scalped the other opener Samarawickrama for 23. The right-arm pacer produced an edge off the bat of Samarawickrama and wicket-keeper Saha completed an easy catch to provide India with the second breakthrough of the innings. But from there on, Lahiru Thirimmane and Angelo Mathews took the attack to the Indian bowlers and they started to dominate proceedings. India had a chance to break this partnership but Shikhar Dhawan dropped Thirimanne when he was batting on 27 off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. The Indian bowlers were unlucky as well in the second session as few edges off the bat flew through the vacant slip region. At tea, Sri Lanka reached 113/2, with both Thirimmane and Mathews in full control of the innings.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
