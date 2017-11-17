India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Play on Day 2 Called Off Due to Incessant Rain, India at 74/5

Latest Update: Alright folks, the second session has entirely been washed out as this was the scheduled time for Tea. But rain/drizzle is not relenting and that is making is difficult for the match to start. Even if rain stops completely now, it will take a bit of time for the ground staff to prepare the pitch for the game.
Latest Update: The heavy rain has now converted into slight drizzle and but there is lot of water on the covers and that will need some clearing. However, the sky has become a bit brighter and that is a good sign. But ground staff can only start working once the rain fully stops. Stay tuned folks and we will get you all the updates.
In my opinion any score in the region of 170-200 will be a more than par score on a track like this. Although it is not a certainty that the Sri Lankan players will face the same difficulty as Indian batsmen are facing, but the hosts have got three very good pacers in Shami, Umesh and Bhuvneshwar who will love to bowl in these conditions.
VVS Laxman says during the break to the official broadcasters: "Whenever the conditions are tough like these players like Pujara always come to the fore because of their grit and determination." This is perfect way to assess what Pujara has been all about in the longest format of the game.
Four: Saha opens his account on the 18th ball of the innings that he faces as he cuts the ball for a boundary. Another poor ball from Karunaratne as it was short and wide and Saha got the chance to free his arms. Bad cricket from Sri Lanka as Karunaratne concedes 12 runs from his second over.
Another maiden over for the visitors as Shanaka comes to the fore now. The right arm pacer has looked good today as he has been rewarded for it as well as he has got the wickets of Rahane and Ashwin so far in the day. He also troubled Saha in that over but the Indian batsman played reasonably well in these tough conditions.
Indian need Wriddhiman Saha to give able support to Pujara who has looked so good so far in the innings. The ball is swinging and the bowlers are also moving the ball both ways after bouncing and that is creating trouble for the batsmen. While Pujara has negated that effect really well, the onus is now on Saha to do the same as well.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking