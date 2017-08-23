India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 10 Reasons to Watch the 2nd ODI

If you are looking for reasons to watch this series, then we give you 10 big reasons why you shouldn't miss the second ODI.
800- Sri Lanka would be playing their 800th ODI. Only Australia (901), India (918) & Pakistan (879) have played more.
• 85- If India win this ODI, it will mean that they have won 85 ODIs against Sri Lanka, the most by any side along with Pakistan(85).
• 46- Virat Kohli needs 46 runs to become the leading run scorer in ODIs in 2017. Currently, Faf du Plessis (814 Runs).
• 7- Shikhar Dhawan has managed 7 50+ scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs, he needs one more to manage his most 50+ scores against any International side. Currently, tied with West Indies (7).
o His average against Sri Lanka is 84.11, his most against any ODI opponent (Min 5 Matches played).
• 2- Lasith Malinga is just 2 wickets away from 300 ODI wickets for Sri Lanka, only Chaminda Vaas(399) among the Sri Lankan seamers has managed more.
• 24.1- Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling SR (Balls/Wicket) in 2016 was 24.1 in ODIs. It has come down to low 42.1 in 2017.
• 6/44- Thisara Perera’s best ODI figures of 6/44 have come at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (vs Pakistan, 2012)
• 174*- Upul Tharanga’s highest score in ODI cricket has come against India (July 2013, Kingston).
o It helped Sri Lanka get their highest ODI score batting 1st against India: 348/1
• 40.28 - Kusal Mendis’ average while batting 1st in ODIs is 40.28, but it comes down to just 27.70 batting 2nd.
• 8- Yuzvendra Chahal has managed 8 Wickets in ODIs, all have come away from home.
o All of those 8 have come while bowling 1st & India have gone on to win all of those 4 matches.
