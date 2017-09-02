India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 15 Reasons to Watch the 5th ODI

Here are some of the quirky stats which also includes few milestones, that can be reached in this final ODI -
18: India have now won 18 of the last 22 ODIs between these sides.
60: Sides batting 1st have won 9 of the last 15 ODIs at the venue (60%).
9: Sides batting 2nd have won 9 of the last 12 ODIs between these sides. The 3 targets defended in the above 12 ODIs have come from India.
2: Lasith Malinga is just 2 wickets away from 50 ODI Wickets at the R.Premadasa Stadium. He will become the 1st seamer to achieve this record.
20: India have won 20 ODIs at the R.Premadasa stadium, the most by a visiting side. A massive 14 of those have come while batting 1st.
143: Angelo Mathews requires 143 runs to reach 5000 ODI runs for Sri Lanka, will become the 10th batsman to do so.
23: Virat Kohli is 23 runs away from 8500 runs in ODIs, with become the 7th Indian to register 8500 ODI runs.
104: Lasith Malinga gives away 104 runs/wicket in this series. His most for any ODI series where he has played more than 3 games and managed at least a wicket.
5: Shikhar Dhawan has been dismissed in single digits in five of his last 7 ODIs.
56.25: Akila Dananjaya has taken 56.25% of the wickets managed by the Sri Lankan bowlers in this series (9/16).
131.06: Hardik Pandya’s ODI Batting SR of 131.06 is the best by any player who has played more than 10 ODI innings.
5: If India manage a whitewash, it will be the 5th successive year that they have managed a whitewash in an ODI series. All those whitewashes have come either against Sri Lanka or Zimbabwe.
8.66: Lokesh Rahul averages just 8.66 in ODIs of 2017 (52 runs in 6 innings).
0: Manish Pandey hasn’t been dismissed in any of his last 5 matches (India ‘A’ included). His scores 50*, 32*, 93*, 86*, 41*.
84.28: Rohit Sharma’s average in 2017 in ODIs, his most in any calendar year.
First Published: September 2, 2017, 4:38 PM IST