Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st Test Day 1 in Kolkata, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2017, 5:11 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:25(IST)
16:22(IST)

DAY ENDS: We have an official confirmation from the venue - Bad light causes play to end early on day 1 of the first Test. At stumps, India are reeling at 17/3 with only 11.5 overs could be possible in the day. Pujara is batting on 8 and Rahame on 0 while Rahul, Dhawan and Kohli have been dismissed. Lakmal has picked all three wickets without giving a single run in his six overs.

16:19(IST)

Meanwhile, as for the hosts, this was an ideal pitch to prepare for the kind of tracks and conditions that they will face in South Africa. But the top order has fallen like a pack of cards and they have been taken apart by the pace and swing of Lakmal. 

16:13(IST)

The visitors must be pinching themselves as they sit inside the dressing room, waiting for the light to get better. Suranga Lakmal has used the overcast conditions perfectly has ripped apart the Indian top-order, something which then couldn't do when India toured them few months ago. So now, it will be Sri Lanka who would be itching to get out onto the field as soon as possible.

16:08(IST)

Lakmal is currently one of TWO bowlers to take 3 or more wickets without conceding a run. The first was Richie Benaud (also v India) all the way back in 1959. Benaud too 3 wickets without conceding a single run in 3.4 overs. While on the other hand, Lakmal is still going strong as he hasn't given a single run even after bowling 6 over.

16:03(IST)

The light will only get worse from here and does not look like there will be any action possible today. Lakmal has been the best bowler on display even in this short day's action. The wicket has been one of the best in Indian soil. India's score reads 17/3

15:38(IST)

CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: Three for Lakmal, and this is the big one. Kohli played that with an angled bat, and the appeal was upheld. India opted for the review. But under the new ICC guidelines, more than half the ball doesn't have to hit the stumps in the ball-tracking projection for umpire's call to be upheld. An 11-ball duck for Kohli.

15:33(IST)

WICKET! Lakmal picks his third as Kohli is out for a 11-ball duck. That makes it 3/0 for Lakmal. Sri Lanka are clearly on top here. Kohli did use the DRS after being hit on the pads, but the third umpire goes with the umpire's call. India do retain the review. The score reads 17/3 

15:28(IST)

Gamage follows up Lakmal's maiden over with another maiden here. The Lankan bowlers are putting it in the channel and want the Indian batsmen to make mistakes. Kohli and Pujara need to take control here and drop anchor to ensure that India do not lose the plot here. India's score reads 17/2

15:26(IST)

Another maiden over here from Lakmal. He has been bowling in the channel and the second wicket before the rain break definitely has pumped the boys up. India's score reads 17/2 after 9 overs. The light is slightly better and the Lankan bowlers must look to make hay here before play ends for the day.

15:00(IST)

The rain has stopped and the groundsmen are removing the covers. The light looks like it has improved a bit and the crowd waits for the players to return to the field. India's score reads 17/2 after 8.2 overs. Kohli is yet to open his account and Pujara is on 8.

14:27(IST)

CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: Two balls into Lakmal's fifth over, the players go off for bad light. Even with the floodlights on, it's pretty gloomy out there. Lakmal hasn’t yet conceded a run. It's been a quite outstanding spell.

14:23(IST)

4 runs from the Gamage over here as Pujara plays one beautifully through the V. Races past the wide mid-off fielder into the boundary. Kohli appreciates the shot and the two will now have to look to rebuild the innings all over. India's score reads 17/2 after 8 overs

14:18(IST)

CricketNext’s Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: WICKET! Dhawan goes for 8. Very loose stroke from Dhawan. The expansive flail when the ball is swinging back into you is seldom a high-percentage shot. It takes the inside edge on to the stumps. Lakmal gets his second man

14:13(IST)

Pujara gets off the mark with a boundary past the slip cordon. Slightly lucky, but u need these to score on this sort of a wicket with overcast conditions. Gamage needs to get the batsmen to play more and then the pitch can do the trick. India's score reads 13/1 after 6 overs

14:09(IST)

A maiden over here for Lakmal but again, he is spreading the ball way too much. Needs to focus on the line in and around off-stump. Not even bringing the slips into play. Chandimal must speak to his pacers and ask them to make use of the good wicket on offer. India's score reads 8/1

14:06(IST)

Brilliant end to the Gamage over for Dhawan as the ball is slightly short and the southpaw climbs on that and hits it to the point boundary. He is looking to play aggressively here. The Lankan bowlers look like they are losing the plot somewhat. India's score reads 8/1 after 4 overs

14:01(IST)

Lakmal bowls a good second over and gives away just 1 run in the second over. He is starting to pitch it a little too outside the off-stump. He would want to pitch it on off stump and bring the slips into play. India's score reads 2/1 after 3 overs with Pujara and Dhawan out in the middle.

13:56(IST)

Gamage bowls a bad first over, spraying the ball all over the place. The Indian duo of Pujara and Dhawan more than pleased to leave as many balls as possible. India's score reads 1/1 after 2 overs. The Indians need to bat out of their guts on this wicket.

13:52(IST)

Brilliant over from Lakmal here. A maiden and a wicket. Interestingly, this is just KL Rahul’s second Test duck. His first was against ENG at Vizag, 2016. Additionally, KL Rahul unfortunately fails to prolong his streak of 7-successive 50+ scores in Tests.

13:47(IST)

CricketNext's Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: WICKET! Rahul lasts precisely one ball. Pretty much the perfect delivery from Lakmal. Pitched on middle, moved away and grazed the edge even as Rahul debated whether to leave or not. What a start for the visitors. In dream conditions for fast bowling.

13:35(IST)

Rain back to interrupt action. The players were taking strike when the rain came back to send the officials and players back into the dressing room. But the rain has stopped and the officials are confused on what needs to be done. Confusion all over.

13:10(IST)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

13:08(IST)

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

 

13:05(IST)

At the toss, Dinesh Chandimal: We will have a bowl first. We played some good cricket in UAE. The team put their heart and soul in it. From the last tour, we have made three changes. Today, we are going to 6 batters, 4 bowlers and a fast bowling all-rounder.
Virat Kohli: I don't think the wicket has so many demons in it. The spinners will come into play from day 3 onwards. The surface does have grass but does not look that threatening. We have 5 batsmen, Saha, two all-rounders in Ashwin and Jadeja, Umesh, Bhuvi and Shami.

13:04(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Dinesh Chadimal calls it right and immediately wishes to bowl first with the overcast conditions around. Virat Kohli too agrees that he would have bowled first. But says his team is up for the challenge and doesn't see too many demons in the wicket. Kohli goes for two all-round spinners in Ashwin and Jadeja and picks three pacers in Bhuvneshwar, Umesh and Shami.

12:52(IST)

GOOD NEWS: The covers are off here and the groundsmen are giving finishing touches to the ground. The toss will take place at 1pm.

12:34(IST)

BAD NEWS: The umpires are not happy with the wet patches in the outfield. They will come back again at 12:45PM for another round of inspection. While the drainage is now excellent at the Eden Gardens and the groundsmen are working hard, the lack of sun is not helping matters. The groundsmen still looking to give it their best shot.

12:19(IST)

The umpires are inspecting the wet patches in the outfield and they are worried about the condition there. The lack of sun is bothering them as the groundsmen try their luck. They are working hard but the ground is drying very slowly.

11:30(IST)

GOOD NEWS: The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off at the boundary. Early lunch has been called for and the umpires will come out and inspection will be carried out at 12:10 as wet patches continue to bother them. Hopefully the rain will stay away till then and let the players come out and start proceedings. 

11:24(IST)

Covers coming off here. Not all of it, just at the boundaries. While this is a good sign for the fans, still some time before there can be live action. The square is still covered here and the groundsmen are at work here. Early lunch on the cards for sure even if the match does start in the second session. No updates as yet from the match officials at the Eden Gardens.

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st Test Day 1 in Kolkata, Highlights: As It Happened

Suranga Lakmal. (Getty Images)

LATEST UPDATE: It is over for the day. Just 11.5 overs on the first day. Bad light has stopped play early with Lakmal picking 3 wickets. The met department has predicted rain on the first two days of the game.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli. Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka -- still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara -- triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition. For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs. While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he srruck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts. Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
1st Test Live StreamingAjinkya Rahanecricketcricket scoreDinesh ChandimalInd vs SLInd vs SL 1st Test Live Scoreind vs sl 2017Ind vs SL Live ScoreIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st TestIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017india vs sri lanka live scoreIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaminglive cricketLive Cricket ScoreLive matchlive scorerangana herathvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking