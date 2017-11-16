India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st Test Day 1 in Kolkata, Highlights: As It Happened

13:05(IST)

At the toss, Dinesh Chandimal: We will have a bowl first. We played some good cricket in UAE. The team put their heart and soul in it. From the last tour, we have made three changes. Today, we are going to 6 batters, 4 bowlers and a fast bowling all-rounder.

Virat Kohli: I don't think the wicket has so many demons in it. The spinners will come into play from day 3 onwards. The surface does have grass but does not look that threatening. We have 5 batsmen, Saha, two all-rounders in Ashwin and Jadeja, Umesh, Bhuvi and Shami.