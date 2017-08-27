India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 2nd ODI at Pallekele Highlights: As It Happened

The stadium is now being emptied and probably what could happen is that the match will be resumed with no fans in the stands at all. This is what happens when crowd gets out of hand. But still can't confirm anything as there is no official word yet from the venue. The match umpires are speaking to referee as of now.
12 runs from the Siriwardana over as India now need 8 runs to win the game. A boundary from Rohit and then Dhoni goes big and high and the ball lands into the long on stands. India's score reads 210/4 after 44 and the visitors now are on the brink of sealing the series here. The crowd is not too happy with the outcome as they have started throwing objects from the stands as play has been stopped.
Dhoni brings up his 65th 50 with a smash to the point boundary. Dhoni has been pivotal in this chase here, playing second fiddle to Rohit and guiding him right through the chase. India's score reads 196/4. India cruising here with six wickets in the bag and a series win knocking on the door.
3 runs from the Dananjaya over as India inch closer to the target. India's score reads 189/4 after 41 overs with Rohit batting on 115 and Dhoni on 47. They have made the chase look very simple and even the mood in the Indian dressing room shows that there was no pressure at all on the boys.
CENTURY NO. 12: Rohit Sharma has done it again when the writing was on the wall. Rohit is on song and there are few better sights like that and one can expect an early finish to the game here. India's score reads 160/4 after 35 overs with Dhoni batting on 33. An absolute top-quality knock from the opener. Rohit Sharma has now scored an ODI 100 at 4 different away venues: Australia(4), Zimbabwe(2), England(1), Sri Lanka(1*)
2 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit slows down slightly and picks the double off the mystery spinner to move to 99. Needs just one more run to register his 12th 100 after the drinks break. India's score reads 154/4 after 34 overs with the visitors needing just 64 runs to clinch the series.
4 runs from the Chameera over as Rohit moves to 97 and looks set to get his 12th 100 here. India's score reads 152/4 after 33 overs, with Dhoni battinbg on 28. India need another 66 runs with six wickets in the bag here. This has been a brilliant knock from the India opener under pressure.
ROHIT ON A ROLL! Moves into the 90s with a huge six of India's main threat Dananjaya. Jumps down the track and launches into the mystery spinner to send him to the long on stands. Dhoni though is still happy to pick the singles and play second fiddle. India's score reads 148/4 after 32 overs. Dhoni is batting on 26
2 runs from the Siriwardana over here as the Indians have looked more than happy to play him out. Not taking any undue risks here as the Indians are slowly but surely moving closer to the target. India's score reads 139/4 with 79 needed off 114 balls. This game is clearly India's to lose from here after Rohit Sharma's effort.
7 runs from the Chameera over with Rohit sending one over the infield into the long on boundary for four. Rohit has looked in control of the whole situation and got the perfect support from MS Dhoni at the other end. India's score reads 137/4 after 30 overs with Rohit inching closer to another 100, batting on 87
5 runs from the Siriwardana over as the Indians go back to picking the singles and doubles. With Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the middle, the Indian dressing room can relax as they would know that these two can pull off the chase with ease. India's score reads 130/4 after 29 overs with the team needing another 88 runs to win with 6 wickets in the bag
8 runs from the Malinga over here as Dhoni picks a boundary with a brilliant pull to ease the pressure. Skipper Kohli enjoys that one from the dressing room as he is keeping a close eye on the match. India's score reads 125/4 after 28 overs with India needing another 93 runs with six wickets in the bag.
Just 1 run from the Siriwardana over here. Flighted the ball beautifully and invited the drive, but quality effort from the close-in fielders and the batsmen couldnt manage to score the singles. India will need a couple of boundaries in the next over to make up for the dry going in this one. India's score reads 117/4 after 27 overs
A six run over off Dananjaya here as Rohit once again shows his class and elegance as he drives the mystery spinner through the covers. Rohit has looked like he is batting on a different wicket. This is Rohit Sharma’s highest score in ODIs in Sri Lanka: 70*; Previous: 69, Dambulla 2010 vs SL. India's score reads 108/4 in 24 overs
8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Rohit looks almost unfazed by the challenge that lies ahead. He is happy to just play his shots and also score the singles. Dhoni on the other hand is more than happy to play second fiddle and pick the singles and rotate the strike. India's score reads 102/4 after 23 overs
5 runs from the Siriwardana over here as Rohit is happy to go with the flow and pick the timely boundaries. India need another 126 runs with 6 wickets in the bag. While Dhoni is happy to pick the singles, Rohit is mixing them with the timely boundaries as well. India's score reads 92/4 after 21 overs
33rd FIFTY for Rohit as he carves Chameera to the boundary for three consecutive boundaries. Rohit has looked like he is batting on a different wicket from the rest of the batsmen. India's score reads 85/4 after 19 overs. Three back to back boundaries to bring back the smile for the fans.
8 runs from the Dananjaya over as the Indians are finally looking like they are getting a hang of the mystery spinner. Pitched one short and Rohit was quick to rock on the backfoot and punch it through extra cover. India's score reads 72/4 after 18 overs with Rohit now batting on 43 and Dhoni on 2
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking