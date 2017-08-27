Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 2nd ODI at Pallekele Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 28, 2017, 10:37 AM IST

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

22:45(IST)

India (218/4) crush Sri Lanka (217/9) by 6 wickets, take 3-0 lead in 5-match series. Rohit: 124*, Dhoni: 67*, Bumrah: 5/27 star for the visitors.

22:36(IST)

Match Ends: MS Dhoni scores the winning runs as India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wicktes in the third ODI. The visitors go 3-0 up with just two matches to go. Rohit Sharma remains 124* while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 67. Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for India picking up 5 wickets.

22:31(IST)

Partnership: Dhoni takes a single on the first ball after play has been resumed. And with that single, the 150-run partnership is up between Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. India in touching distance of a series win now.

22:28(IST)

The umpires are now coming out on the pitch and it seems that the match will be resumed soon. India need just 8 runs to win the match and taken an unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lankan players are also making their way back onto the pitch. Followed by the Indian batsmen.

22:26(IST)

The stadium is now being emptied and probably what could happen is that the match will be resumed with no fans in the stands at all. This is what happens when crowd gets out of hand. But still can't confirm anything as there is no official word yet from the venue. The match umpires are speaking to referee as of now.

22:20(IST)

The players have now walked back into the pavillion and before doing so, they were shaking hand. This could only mean that the match is over and India have won. But we will still have to wait for the official confirmation.

22:16(IST)

Crowd trouble has forced MS Dhoni to 'sleep' onto the field. The Indian skipper is lying on the ground with his head down waiting for the match to restart soon. India need just 8 runs to win the match.

22:03(IST)

Most 50+ scores by Wicket-Keepers vs an Opposition in ODIs: K Sangakkara 24 vs India, MS Dhoni 20 vs Sri Lanka*, K Sangakkara 15 vs England

 

21:59(IST)

12 runs from the Siriwardana over as India now need 8 runs to win the game. A boundary from Rohit and then Dhoni goes big and high and the ball lands into the long on stands. India's score reads 210/4 after 44 and the visitors now are on the brink of sealing the series here. The crowd is not too happy with the outcome as they have started throwing objects from the stands as play has been stopped.

21:55(IST)

Dhoni brings up his 65th 50 with a smash to the point boundary. Dhoni has been pivotal in this chase here, playing second fiddle to Rohit and guiding him right through the chase. India's score reads 196/4. India cruising here with six wickets in the bag and a series win knocking on the door.

21:51(IST)

3 runs from the Dananjaya over as India inch closer to the target. India's score reads 189/4 after 41 overs with Rohit batting on 115 and Dhoni on 47. They have made the chase look very simple and even the mood in the Indian dressing room shows that there was no pressure at all on the boys.

21:38(IST)

6 runs from the Fernando over as India now need just 36 runs from 72 balls with 6 wickets in the bag. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have literally taken a stroll in the park and looked like they are out fine-tuning their batting skills. India's score reads 182/4 after 38 overs

21:34(IST)

8 runs from the Chameera over. Rohit and Dhoni now looking to ease it to the finish line. The Lankan attack lacking the pedigree needed to make an impact against quality performers like these two. India's score reads 176/4 and the visitors need 42 more runs with 6 wickets in the bag.

21:26(IST)

CENTURY NO. 12: Rohit Sharma has done it again when the writing was on the wall. Rohit is on song and there are few better sights like that and one can expect an early finish to the game here. India's score reads 160/4 after 35 overs with Dhoni batting on 33. An absolute top-quality knock from the opener. Rohit Sharma has now scored an ODI 100 at 4 different away venues: Australia(4), Zimbabwe(2), England(1), Sri Lanka(1*)

21:20(IST)

2 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit slows down slightly and picks the double off the mystery spinner to move to 99. Needs just one more run to register his 12th 100 after the drinks break. India's score reads 154/4 after 34 overs with the visitors needing just 64 runs to clinch the series.

21:15(IST)

4 runs from the Chameera over as Rohit moves to 97 and looks set to get his 12th 100 here. India's score reads 152/4 after 33 overs, with Dhoni battinbg on 28. India need another 66 runs with six wickets in the bag here. This has been a brilliant knock from the India opener under pressure.

21:11(IST)

ROHIT ON A ROLL! Moves into the 90s with a huge six of India's main threat Dananjaya. Jumps down the track and launches into the mystery spinner to send him to the long on stands. Dhoni though is still happy to pick the singles and play second fiddle. India's score reads 148/4 after 32 overs. Dhoni is batting on 26

21:09(IST)

2 runs from the Siriwardana over here as the Indians have looked more than happy to play him out. Not taking any undue risks here as the Indians are slowly but surely moving closer to the target. India's score reads 139/4 with 79 needed off 114 balls. This game is clearly India's to lose from here after Rohit Sharma's effort.

21:06(IST)

7 runs from the Chameera over with Rohit sending one over the infield into the long on boundary for four. Rohit has looked in control of the whole situation and got the perfect support from MS Dhoni at the other end. India's score reads 137/4 after 30 overs with Rohit inching closer to another 100, batting on 87

21:01(IST)

5 runs from the Siriwardana over as the Indians go back to picking the singles and doubles. With Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the middle, the Indian dressing room can relax as they would know that these two can pull off the chase with ease. India's score reads 130/4 after 29 overs with the team needing another 88 runs to win with 6 wickets in the bag

20:59(IST)

8 runs from the Malinga over here as Dhoni picks a boundary with a brilliant pull to ease the pressure. Skipper Kohli enjoys that one from the dressing room as he is keeping a close eye on the match. India's score reads 125/4 after 28 overs with India needing another 93 runs with six wickets in the bag.

20:54(IST)

Just 1 run from the Siriwardana over here. Flighted the ball beautifully and invited the drive, but quality effort from the close-in fielders and the batsmen couldnt manage to score the singles. India will need a couple of boundaries in the next over to make up for the dry going in this one. India's score reads 117/4 after 27 overs

20:51(IST)

3 runs from the Malinga over. Brought back into the attack, Malinga has done well to stem the flow of runs in this over as India's score reads 116/4 after 26 overs with Dhoni batting on 12 and Rohit Sharma on 77. India need another 102 runs to win this one with 6 wickets in the bag

20:49(IST)

5 runs from the Siriwardana over as the Indians once again look to make it count and are mixing the singles with the boundaries. This over it was all about picking the singles. India's score reads 113/4 after 25 overs. The Indians are very much on course to chase this one down.

20:45(IST)

A six run over off Dananjaya here as Rohit once again shows his class and elegance as he drives the mystery spinner through the covers. Rohit has looked like he is batting on a different wicket. This is Rohit Sharma’s highest score in ODIs in Sri Lanka: 70*; Previous: 69, Dambulla 2010 vs SL. India's score reads 108/4 in 24 overs

 

20:40(IST)

8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Rohit looks almost unfazed by the challenge that lies ahead. He is happy to just play his shots and also score the singles. Dhoni on the other hand is more than happy to play second fiddle and pick the singles and rotate the strike. India's score reads 102/4 after 23 overs

20:37(IST)

2 runs from the Dananjaya over here as even Rohit feels it is better to play him cautiously. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is the 1st venue in Sri Lanka where Rohit Sharma has registered multiple 50+ scores in ODIs. India's score reads 94/4 after 22 overs

20:36(IST)

5 runs from the Siriwardana over here as Rohit is happy to go with the flow and pick the timely boundaries. India need another 126 runs with 6 wickets in the bag. While Dhoni is happy to pick the singles, Rohit is mixing them with the timely boundaries as well. India's score reads 92/4 after 21 overs

20:30(IST)

2 runs from the Dananjaya over as Dhoni tries his best to take the attack to the mystery spinner, but clearly Dananjaya is aware of Dhoni's intentions and is bowling accordingly. India's score reads 87/4 after 20 overs with Rohit batting on 56 and Dhoni on 4

20:29(IST)

33rd FIFTY for Rohit as he carves Chameera to the boundary for three consecutive boundaries. Rohit has looked like he is batting on a different wicket from the rest of the batsmen. India's score reads 85/4 after 19 overs. Three back to back boundaries to bring back the smile for the fans.

20:23(IST)

8 runs from the Dananjaya over as the Indians are finally looking like they are getting a hang of the mystery spinner. Pitched one short and Rohit was quick to rock on the backfoot and punch it through extra cover. India's score reads 72/4 after 18 overs with Rohit now batting on 43 and Dhoni on 2

AP Image

LATEST UPDATE: The crowd has started throwing bottles on the ground as India need 8 runs to win the game. Sri Lanka lost the plot completely in the business end to finish with 217/9 in their 50 overs. Sri Lanka stand-in-skipper Kapugedera won the toss and decided to have a bat first. Virat Kohli and boys will look to clean this one up in a hurry and take the series.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. India have taken 2-0 lead in the ODI series after pulling out a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match. The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul. But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form. The Indians will also hope that batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli will get back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches. Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side. Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department. Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.
Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Team Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.
