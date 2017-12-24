Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 3rd T20I in Mumbai, Highlights, As It Happened: Hosts Thump SL 3-0 With Mumbai Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 25, 2017, 8:55 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 3rd T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 December, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Jaydev Unadkat

22:28(IST)

Champions! India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to win the three match T20I series 3-0 at Wankhede in Mumbai. 

22:28(IST)

India needed just two of the final 6 balls as MS Dhoni wrapped it up with a boundary after taking a couple of runs of the first ball. Not the photo finish one was thinking of at the Wankhede against Sri Lanka, but the game is won. 

22:26(IST)

Pradeep bowled the penultimate over of the game and kept it tight almost all the way through, and even had Dinesh Karthik under pressure at one point in time. But an attempted yorker went wrong off the last ball and Karthik heaved it over midwicket for six to all but put the seal on the contest. Pradeep conceded 12 runs. India need 3 more with 6 balls left with MS Dhoni on strike. 

22:19(IST)

Thisara Perera bowls the 18th over and keeps it tight. Dhoni and Karthik rotate the strike and take 5 singles of that over. India are not panicking as yet, which is good to see. There are only 2 overs left in the contest and India are 121/5. The hosts need another 15 runs of 12 balls to complete the win. 

22:14(IST)

Chameera's final over has costed him 8 runs, but he has sent back Manish Pandey who was well and truly set to make this chase his own, and even gave MS Dhoni quite a scare with a close leg before appeal of the last ball. The Lankans are running India close in the final game. India are 116/5 with 3 overs left and 20 runs to go. Karthik and Dhoni at the crease. 

22:07(IST)

WICKET: Dushmantha Chameera has castled Manish Pandey for 32 just as he was about to put his foot down on the accelerator. Chameera cleans up the middle stump which means now Dinesh Karthik will be joined by MS Dhoni. Sri Lanka have an outside chance in the contest now.

22:05(IST)

Nuwan Pradeep comes into the attack and is not spared by Manish Pandey. 9 runs of the 16th over brings India closer to the target. Pandey has paced his innings brilliantly against somee good bowling from the Lankans. He has been patient through his knock and is also inching towards his half century. India are 108/4 with 4 overs to go. 

22:02(IST)

Shanaka's final over costed him quite a bit - 12 runs in fact as Manish Pandey took two boundaries of the over. But a wicket of Pandya of the last ball would have saved the bowler some embarrassment. India at 99/4 with 5 overs to go and Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik at the crease. 

22:00(IST)

WICKET: Hardik Pandya (4) is caught behind by Dickwella of Shanaka as he tries to play it over the keeper for a cheeky boundary. Pandya is definitely unhappy with his shot selection and is walking back to the pavilion rather angrily. India are 99/4 with 5 overs to go. 

21:54(IST)

Akila Dananjaya bowls out and concedes 6 runs of his final over after also managing to run out Shreyas Iyer who was in fact struggling with his hamstring. Manish Pandey has been joined by Hardik Pandya and they will look to wrap up the chase without any more dismissals. India are 87/3 with 6 overs left in the contest. 

21:51(IST)

WICKET: Some good news for Sri Lanka as Dananjaya runs Shreyas Iyer out. Pandey's shot straight back caught the finger tips of the bowler and went onto hit the stumps. Iyer was well out of his crease. India lose their third wicket for 81 and Hardik Pandya has joined Manish Pandey. 

21:47(IST)

Chameera's third over was quite inaccurate as he conceded two wides and ended the over having given away 9 runs which is very expensive from the Lankans point of view. Iyer and Pandey were smart and did not try to do anything flashy against Chameera, instead found the singles and twos well to keep the strike rate and scoreboard going. India now need 55 runs of the final 7 overs with 8 wickets in hand. 

21:40(IST)

Shanaka bowled a good over, but a six of the last ball from Iyer means that over costed the Lankans 11 runs. Iyer and Pandey are happy to wait for the bad ball when it comes about before throwing the kitchen sink at it. Iyer's six was the first boundary after a little over 6 overs. India need 64 from 8 overs with 8 wickets in hand at this point. 

Shanaka bowled a good over, but a six of the last ball from Iyer means that over costed the Lankans 11 runs. Iyer and Pandey are happy to wait for the bad ball when it comes about before throwing the kitchen sink at it. Iyer's six was the first boundary after a little over 6 overs. India need 64 from 8 overs with 8 wickets in hand at this point. 

21:35(IST)

5 runs of Akila Dananjaya's over means the Indian batsmen are not having the easiest time scoring runs at the Wankhede today. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are being forced to convert the singles into twos so as to avoid an issue with the run rate increasing. India have 8 wickets in hand and are 61/2 at the end of the 11th over. 

21:31(IST)

6 runs from the Perera over here as the Indian batsmen are finding it tough to score runs on the slightly seaming track at the Wankhede. Both Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey look happy to stay at the crease and wait for the bad balls. India's score reads 56/0 after 10 overs. India need 137 to win this one. 80 needed off 60 balls with 8 wickets in the hand.

21:27(IST)

3 runs from the Shanaka over as the wicket is helping the Lankan slow medium bowlers here. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey looking to keep things tight here and not lose a wicket as the 50 comes up in the 9th over for the Indians. The score reads 50/2 after 9 overs

21:23(IST)

8 runs from the Pradeep over as Manish Pandey is lucky to get a leg-bye 4 to a delivery that almost cut him into two here. Dickwella failed to read that behind the wicket and the ball races to the boundary. The wicket definitely has something for the bowlers here as the score reads 47/2 after 8 overs

21:19(IST)

WICKET! This is the second one and this is the star of the series so far, Rohit Sharma. Has to go for 27 off just 20 balls as Shanaka gets the better of the batsman with a bouncer. Good catch by Kusal Perera at the mid-wicket boundary running in. India's score reads 39/2 after 7 overs

21:13(IST)

11 runs from the Pradeep over as Rohit picks up two boundaries off the pacer. The first one was a pull off the front foot and the second one was a classy flick that raced to the boundary. India's score reads 37/1 after 6 overs. That is the end of the powerplay.

21:08(IST)

5 runs from the Thisara Perera over as Rohit Sharma welcomes his counterpart with a fierce square cut off the very first ball of the over. A good comeback from the medium pacer as he troubles Shreyas Iyer as the Indian skipper picks a single after hitting the boundary. India's score reads 26/1

21:02(IST)

WICKET! Sri Lanka have something to cheer about as Chameera gets the wicket of KL Rahul for 4. That was a wildish flick off a length and he misses as the ball hits the pad. Rahul goes for a review and the umpire says it is the on-field umpire's call and that is OUT. India's score reads 17/1

20:58(IST)

13 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit has had enough of keeping calm. First a sweep and then dancing down the track to deposit the spinner onto the stands here at long-off. The crowd is loving it as India's score reads 17/0 after 3 overs. Can KL Rahul match him in the next over?

20:54(IST)

Just 1 run from the Chameera over here as he has been bowling a tight line and length and making the batsmen try and take risks. A few flashy strokes from both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, but luckily for the Indians, no wickets here. India's score reads 4/0 after 2 overs.

20:50(IST)

Just 3 runs from Danajaya's first over here as the bowler has been on the top of his game. Chasing 136, the Indian batsmen start cautiously as they do not wish to take undue risks in the beginning. India's score reads 3/0 as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul take strike at the Wankhede.

20:34(IST)

18 runs from the Siraj over, but other than that, the Indian bowlers led by Jaydev Unadkat have done a great job to restrict the Lankans to 135/7 on a wicket known to help the batsmen. The Indians should finish this one off in a hurry here. Rohit Sharma and boys need 136 to win this one and take the series 3-0.

20:29(IST)

4 runs from the Unadkat over as the Indian pacer finishes off really well giving away just 15 runs from his 4 overs and ends with 2 wickets to go with it. Sri Lanka's score reads 117/7 after 19 overs with one more to go. Clearly, this is India's game already on a wicket where even runs in the range of 200 is chased down in 20 overs.

20:23(IST)

WICKET! And another one bites the dust. Pandya picks another wicket as Gunaratne walks back for 36. The Indian bowlers have done really well here and the Indians should finish off well in the remaining couple of overs as Sri Lanka's score reads 111/7 in the 18th over. Good catch running to his right from Kuldeep Yadav.

20:20(IST)

4 runs from the Unadkat over here as he has been the find of the T20I series for the Indians as he has carried on his good show from the IPL into international cricket. The Lankans have just not been able to get a hang of his variety. The Lankans now have 3 overs left as the score reads 110/6 after 17 overs

20:14(IST)

10 runs from the Hardik Pandya over as Shanaka finally gets a big one that goes sailing over the covers field and into the stands. The crowd loves this little fight as they realise that the game is in the bag for the Indians. The score reads 106/6 after 16 overs

20:10(IST)

5 runs from Siraj's third over. This game will not give him much confidence for sure as he has been spraying the ball around quite a bit. India looking to seal the deal here and tighten things at the end of the Lankan innings as the score reads 96/6 after 15 overs. Just 5 overs to go after this one.

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (image:AP)

Latest UPDATE: That is a whitewash as Dhoni finishes with a boundary at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma won the toss and he said the Indians would have a bowl as they had a bat in the first two games. Washington Sundar makes his debut. Mohammed Siraj in the team as Bumrah and Chahal have been rested.

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I PREVIEW: After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday. On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber. Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game. Supporting them will be batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who have the calibre to demolish the Sri Lanka which has failed to look up to the mark. In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah -- who currently tops the T20I bowlers list -- will spearhead the unit along side fellow new ball seamer Jaydev Unadkat. However, wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have caused plenty of trouble to Sri Lanka throughout the series, will once again remain the key to pick crucial wickets. For Sri Lanka, experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added to the worries for the side after being ruled out of the final rubber following a hamstring injury in the previous match. The visitors will however hope top order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to play match winning knocks to salvage their side some pride and consolidate a victory before returning home. The bowling, which has looked rather ineffective for Sri Lanka will need to re-form strategies with the likes of skipper Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya to try and trouble the formidable India batting line-up. The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 13.It will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD, starting 7 PM. The match can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.

TEAMS: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.
