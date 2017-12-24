India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 3rd T20I in Mumbai, Highlights, As It Happened: MS Dhoni Helps India Complete Whitewash

21:47(IST)

Chameera's third over was quite inaccurate as he conceded two wides and ended the over having given away 9 runs which is very expensive from the Lankans point of view. Iyer and Pandey were smart and did not try to do anything flashy against Chameera, instead found the singles and twos well to keep the strike rate and scoreboard going. India now need 55 runs of the final 7 overs with 8 wickets in hand.