Sri Lanka vs India 2017, 3rd Test Statistical Preview

We take a look at some of the stats that matter and the records that might be made in Pallekele.
19 - If India win this game, they will win 19 Tests against Sri Lanka, the joint most alongside Pakistan.
4 - Virat Kohli’s 4 wins as a Captain in Sri Lanka is the most by a visiting captain in Sri Lanka in Tests.
1 - If Sri Lanka lose this game, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will become the 2nd venue in Sri Lanka where Sri Lanka have lost more Tests than they have won after Asgiriya Stadium, Kandy (Won: 7, Lost: 9)
228 - Angelo Mathews is the leading run getter at this venue in Tests: 228 Runs at an average of 38.00
9 - If India win this Test, they will win 9 Tests in Sri Lanka, the most by a visiting side.
2 - If Axar Patel plays, he will become the 2nd Indian Test debutant in this series after Hardik Pandya.
14 - R Ashwin (51 Tests) is just 14 wickets away from 300 Test wickets, will become the fastest bowler in Test history to reach the 300 mark if he reaches that milestone in his next 4 Tests. Currently, Dennis Lillee(56 Matches) is leading the pack.
843 - Cheteshwar Pujara is 157 Runs away from completing 1000 Test Runs in this calendar year, will become the 12th Indian to complete 1000 Test runs in a calendar year.
1 - Virat Kohli has managed just 1 50+ score in his last 8 Test innings.
45.46 - Angelo Mathews’ batting average of 45.46 is the best by a Sri Lankan who has less than 5000 Runs in Test Cricket. (Min 20 Innings).
6 - R Ashwin is just 5 wickets away from completing 250 wickets in Asia in Tests, will become the 6th bowler to do so after Muralitharan(612),Kumble (419), Herath(313), H Singh(300) & Dev(279).
6 - India have scored 6 600+ totals under Virat Kohli, the most by a team under a Captain in Tests.
1 - If KL Rahul scores a 50 in the next innings, he will have seven 50+ scores in consecutive innings, the joint most in the history of Test Cricket.
28.58 - Umesh Yadav’s bowling average is 28.58 in Tests in 2017, his best across any year. (Min 5 Tests).
47.16 - Kusal Mendis’ average in Sri Lanka in Tests is a huge 47.16 in contrast to outside Sri Lanka (26.52).
First Published: August 11, 2017, 1:19 PM IST