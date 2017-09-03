Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Full Score, 5th ODI at Colombo, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 3, 2017, 11:07 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03 September, 2017

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:16(IST)

Virat Kohli picks a single as India register a 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka with a resounding 6 wicket win in the final ODI at Colombo. Kohli remains unbeaten on 110 as Dhoni gives him company on 1. India will now look to win the lone T20I to make it a complete whitewash.

22:12(IST)

7 runs from the Siriwardana over here as Kohli picks a boundary over the mid-wicket fielder. India have played it smart and not looked in any sort of a hurry here. India's score reads 237/3 after 46 overs with India needing 2 runs now.

22:11(IST)

4 runs from the Dananjaya over as India are now 9 runs away from taking the series 5-0. The Indians have completely outplayed the Lankans and deserve the whitewash. India's score reads 230/3 after 45 overs

22:06(IST)

3 runs in the Siriwardana over as India need now 13 runs to win this one. India's score reads 226/3 with 7 wickets in the bag. India have been clinical in this game and this will be the first whitewash against Sri Lanka on their home soil. Kedar is batting on 59 and has played a beautiful knock here.

22:03(IST)

CENTURY!!!! Virat Kohli has done it again. Century no. 30 now for the skipper as he once again guides a chase with utmost ease. India's score reads 223/3 and the Indians now need just 16 runs to make it a whitewash. The support staff is on the edge of their seats.

21:59(IST)

4 runs from the Siriwardana over here as Kohli moves to 99. The world awaits as Kohli is now one short of scoring his 30th ODI century. India's score reads 217/3 after 42 overs. India need 22 off 48 balls now with 7 wickets in the bag

21:57(IST)

4 runs from the Malinga over as Kedar brings up his 2nd ODI fifty here with a dab to third-man. He now has two 100s and two 50s at the international level. India's score reads 213/4 after 41 overs with 26 needed off 54 balls for India to make that 5-0. India still have 7 wickets in the bag. 1st 50+ score in the last 8 ODI innings for Kedar Jadhav, he had 3 in his 1st 11 ODI innings.

21:51(IST)

Another 3 runs from the Pushpakumara over as Kohli is now one hit away from scoring another century in a chase. This might not be the best of international bowling attacks, but the scoring still needs to be done and Kohli has done it well. India's score reads 209/3

21:49(IST)

India pick up 7 runs from the Malinga over here as the Sri Lankans are clearly struggling here. The fielding has also left a lot to be desired here. India's score reads 206/3 after 39 overs. Kohli is now 6 runs away from scoring another century and Kedar is 2 away from a fifty.

21:46(IST)

6 runs from the Pushpakumara over now as Kohli inches closer to his 30th ODI century. Kedar too has been brilliant, picking up from exactly where Manish Pandey left. India's score reads 199/3 after 38 overs with the match almost in the bag for the Indians. 

21:39(IST)

8 runs from the Malinga over. The Sri Lanka pace spearhead no longer looks as lethal as he used to in his younger days. Has clearly looked ordinary in this series and it is no different today. Kohli meanwhile has moved into the 90s and India inch closer to a series whitewashing win. India's score reads 193/3 in 37 overs

21:34(IST)

7 runs from the Hasaranga over as Kohli picks up 6 of those. First he hits a copybook extra-cover drive as everyone stands still and then he hits another cover drive, but this time the fielder cuts it off as the Indians pick two runs here. India's score reads 185/3 after 36 overs, needing another 54 runs with 7 wickets in hand.

21:31(IST)

4 runs from the Fernando over as the Sri Lankans look pretty okay with the match tilting towards the Indians. The Lankans need to make an effort here and not wait for something to happen. India's score reads 178/3 after 35 overs with the visitors needing 61 runs with 7 wickets in the bag

21:28(IST)

9 runs from the Hasaranga over as the Indians are literally toying with the Lanka bowling here. They are mixing caution with aggression perfectly as both Kohli and Kedar are looking to keep it simple and ride towards the target of 239. India's score reads 174/3 after 34 overs

21:24(IST)

3 runs from the Fernando over as the Indians are looking to keep it easy and go through with the chase. Kedar has complemented Kohli really well here as India's score reads 165/3 after 33 overs. India need another 74 runs with 7 wickets in the bag. India are cruising here

21:19(IST)

9 runs from the Dananjaya over as India's score reads 156/3 after 31 overs as India need 83 runs to win this one with 7 wickets in the bag. Kohli is going strong on 74 and Kedar is batting on 19. The two have picked up from where Manish Pandey left. The Indians are clearly on top here

21:19(IST)

6 runs from the Pushpakumara over as Kedar sweeps the left-arm spinner for a boundary off the last ball of the over. Kedar has looked like a man on a mission here as he had scored 25 off just 28 balls and has taken the pressure completely off Kohli who is batting on 74 off 75 balls.

21:05(IST)

1 run from the Pushpakumara over here as the Indians are looking to regroup once again after the fall of Manish Pandey. But most importantly, India still have Kohli in the middle and need 99 to win with 7 wickets in the bag. India's score reads 140/3

21:03(IST)

7 runs from the Hasaranga as Kedar plays a classy late cut off the last ball to pick a boundary. India's score reads 139/3 after 27 overs with Kohli batting on 67 and Kedar giving him company. India have 7 wickets in the bag and the two would want to build a partnership and seal the game here.

20:58(IST)

WICKET! A wicket for Pushpakumara against the run of play. That was an attempted sweep off a full ball and Kohli does not like that from the other end. Manish goes for 36 and India's score reads 129/3. The Sri Lankans are elated, but surely looks a little too late in the day for the hosts.

20:54(IST)

2 runs from the Pushpakumara over here as the Indians are eating away at the Sri Lanka total of 238. India's score reads 124/2 after 24 overs with 115 more to get and 8 wickets in the bag. Virat Kohli has now scored 19 50+ scores against Sri Lanka in ODIs. His 12th in ODI chases against SL. In the previous 11 occasions where he has scored a 50+ vs SL in chases, India have lost just once in those 11 occasions.

 

20:52(IST)

14 runs from the Siriwardana over as Kohli suddenly goes overboard after scoring his 45th ODI fifty. Kohli ensures that the pressure is straight on the left-arm spinner as he hits them at will. The Indians are slowly eating out on the chase. India's score reads 122/2 after 23 overs

20:47(IST)

FIFTY! Kohli brings up his 45th ODI fifty and that is another classy knock from the skipper. Run-a-ball 50 here as Kohli has not looked to be overly aggressive and has waited for the bad ball. Brings up the 50 with a pull to the long-on boundary. India's score reads 112/2

20:45(IST)

4 runs from the Dannajaya over here that shows that the Indians are chasing this target of 239 down with perfection. No risk being taken and the Sri Lankans need to pick a wicket to get back into the game. India's score reads/ after 21 overs.

20:44(IST)

Another 4 run over as Pushpakumara fails to stem t/e run scoring and build pressure on the Indian batsmen. With Kohli and Manish picking the singles at will, the Lankans have their task cut out. India's score reads  after 22 overs, still needing 131 runs to win the game with 8 wickets in the bag

20:42(IST)

7 runs from the Pushpakumara over as he dances down the track and flicks the left-arm spinner to the mid-wicket fence. This has been the best part about this partnership as both the batsmen have looked to wait for the bad delivery and picked singles when the going has been tough. India's score reads 100/2 after 20 overs

20:36(IST)

5 runs from the Dananjaya over as Kohli once again uses the late cut to pick three. The Indians are happy to pick the singles and doubles and wait for the bad ball to hit to the boundary. India's score reads 93/2 after 19 overs with Kohli inching closer to another ODI 50.

20:33(IST)

6 runs from the Pushpakumara over here as Kohli cuts the spinner to the third-man boundary and then follows it up with a single. Both Kohli and Manish have looked in complete control of the chase here. India's score reads 88/2 after 18 overs, still needing 151 runs to win this one with 8 wickets in the bag.

20:27(IST)

3 runs from the Dananjaya over here as he brings the leg-spinner out of the kitty and immediately he troubles Kohli with it. But the Indian skipper is quick to appreciate the quality of the delivery. India's score reads 82/2 after 17 overs

20:27(IST)

5 runs from the Mathews over here as the Indians look more than content to take a leaf out of the Mathews and Thirimanne partnership earlier in the day as they are hardly hitting any boundaries and scoring the timely singles. India's score reads 79/2 after 16 overs, still needing 160 to win with 8 wickets in the bag

20:21(IST)

Another 4 here from the Dananjaya over as Kohli and Manish are literally milking the bowling here. Even though they have not picked the boundaries, they have picked the singles and rotated the strike well. India's score reads 74/2 after 15 overs with Kohli on 31 and Manish on 16

India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Full Score, 5th ODI at Colombo, Highlights: As It Happened

Virat Kohli. (AP Image)

LATEST UPDATES: Skipper Virat Kohli has once again led the chase beautifully. India need 239 to win. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat. For India, 4 changes with Ajinkya Rahane coming in for Dhawan. Virat Kohli and boys will be eager to get onto the field and go for a whitewash.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka when the two teams face off in the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15. The visitors rode on blistering centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts. Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with young gun Manish Pandey, is once again expected to add to the fireworks lower down the order against a toothless Lankan attack. With the series already in their kitty, Kohli might opt to make a few changes in the playing XI and rest opener Shikhar Dhawan or Lokesh Rahul to accommodate Ajinkya Rahane, who has been warming the bench throughout the series. In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, along with the young left-arm spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, will once again aim to shatter the inexperienced home batting line-up. Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI if they are to escape another humiliating whitewash. Captain Lasith Malinga conceded that he will assess his future after the current series against India. The 34-year-old pacer has looked a shadow of his former self throughout the series.
#Shikhar Dhawan#Angelo mathews #Cricket #ind vs sl #live match #Live Score #Live cricket score #India #India in sri lanka 2017 #Kl rahul #Kusal mendis #Lakshan sandakan #Lasith malinga #Manish pandey #Odi cricket #5th odi #premadasa international cricket stadium #Sri lanka #Virat kohli #Wanindu hasaranga# MS Dhoni #Manish Pandey #Lasith malinga

Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Munaweera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
5th odiAngelo MathewscricketInd vs SLIndiaIndia in sri lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka 2017 LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live ScoreIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017 Live Updateskl rahulkusal mendislakshan sandakanLasith MalingaLive Cricket ScoreLive matchlive scoreManish PandeyMS DhoniODI cricketpremadasa international cricket stadiumshikhar dhawansri lankavirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking