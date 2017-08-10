India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hosts Bring in Chammera, Gamage for Final Test

These two will replace Danushka Gunathilaka and Rangana Herath who have both been ruled out due to injury.
Chameera can bowl consistently in the high 140kph range but has often been plagued by injuries. He was ruled out of the England series in 2016 after sustaining a stress fracture to his lower back. He played the opening Test at Headingley before heading home. After being selected for the South Africa series later that year, he just played the lone Test at Port Elizabeth.
Gamage, on the other hand, is uncapped in Tests and has just the experience of five ODIs.
Sri Lanka trail 0-2 in the ongoing series, will be hoping to avoid an whitewash at home for the first time since 2003-04 when a Shane Warne-inspired Australian side won the series.
Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakkan.
First Published: August 10, 2017, 8:50 PM IST