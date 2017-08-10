Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hosts Bring in Chammera, Gamage for Final Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2017, 8:52 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hosts Bring in Chammera, Gamage for Final Test

(Getty Images)

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been called back to the side after being included in the squad for the third Test against India, starting on Saturday in Pallekele. Medium pacer Lahiru Gamage, who made his ODI debut against India in 2014, has also been called-up.

These two will replace Danushka Gunathilaka and Rangana Herath who have both been ruled out due to injury.

Chameera can bowl consistently in the high 140kph range but has often been plagued by injuries. He was ruled out of the England series in 2016 after sustaining a stress fracture to his lower back. He played the opening Test at Headingley before heading home. After being selected for the South Africa series later that year, he just played the lone Test at Port Elizabeth.

Gamage, on the other hand, is uncapped in Tests and has just the experience of five ODIs.

Sri Lanka trail 0-2 in the ongoing series, will be hoping to avoid an whitewash at home for the first time since 2003-04 when a Shane Warne-inspired Australian side won the series.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakkan.
Danushka Gunathilakadushmantha chameeraIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017Lahiru Gamage
First Published: August 10, 2017, 8:50 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3925 123
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking