Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: KL Rahul Disappointed With Seven Consecutive Test Fifty Record

India's Lokesh Rahul reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

New Delhi: Ace India opener KL Rahul may have equalled a world record during India's first innings in the third Test against Sri Lanka, but the right-hander has made it perfectly clear on Sunday that he is not happy with it.

Speaking ahead of the second day of the Pallekele Test, Rahul said that although getting a half-century is good, but not able to convert it into big scores in disappointing.

"I would rather talk when I reach a hundred. I came to know about the record (7 consecutive fifties), but it's not great to hold such records. But getting a fifty is better than getting out for zero, however, it's disappointing on an individual level, but the team needs a good start and I am happy with my contributions in that regard," said Rahul.

"There are no nerves, but I haven't figured out why I keep getting dismissed in the way I have, I have spoken a lot with the team management and will need to do better in that regard," he added.

Rahul joined an elite list when he reached the half-century mark against Sri Lanka on the first day of the third Test match at Pallekele. Rahul has now equalled the world record of getting a fifty plus score in seven successive innings under his belt. He joins West Indians Everton Weekes and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, Australian Chris Rogers and Zimbabwean Andy Flower, who are the other cricketers to have scored seven half-centuries in a row. He can now overtake them in the second essay.

This feat helped him go past the mark set by legendary bastmen Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid. Before this Test, Rahul had six fifties and that meant he got ahead of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Navjot Sidhu, who all scored five straight half-centuries in their respective Test careers.

Rahul, who also has four Test centuries to his name, was often criticised early in his Test career for his inconsistency has definitely turned a new leaf in what is still a very young and promising Test career.

First Published: August 13, 2017, 10:53 AM IST

