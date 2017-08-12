Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: KL Rahul Goes Past Dravid, Joins Sangakkara & Co. With 7th Consecutive Test Fifty

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
KL Rahul. (AP Photo)

Pallekele: Indian opener KL Rahul joined an elite list when he reached the half-century mark against Sri Lanka on the first day of the third Test match at Pallekele. Rahul has now equalled the world record of getting a fifty plus score in seven successive innings under his belt. He joins West Indians Everton Weekes and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara, Australian Chris Rogers and Zimbabwean Andy Flower, who are the other cricketers to have scored seven half-centuries in a row. He can now overtake them in the second essay.

This feat helped him go past the mark set by legendary bastmen Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid. Before this Test, Rahul had six fifties and that meant he got ahead of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Navjot Sidhu, who all scored five straight half-centuries in their respective Test careers.

Rahul who missed the first Test due to a viral fever, had had a successful outing in the home series against Australia where he scored five consecutive half-centuries and has taken it forward from there.

The Karnataka batsman had scores of 90, 51, 67, 60 and 51* against the Aussies, a remarkable achievement which played a pivotal role in India coming back from a game down to win the all-important home series against Steven Smith's men.

Rahul, who also has four Test centuries to his name, was often criticised early in his Test career for his inconsistency has definitely turned a new leaf in what is still a very young and promising Test career.

Players to score consecutive fifties for IndiaInnings
KL Rahul7
G Viswanath6
R Dravid6
S Gavaskar, D Vengsarkar, S Manjrekar, N Sidhu5


Rahul is now India's first choice opener along with Murali Vijay, who has missed out on this series as he us still recovering from a wrist injury. Interestingly, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their first 100-run partnership in Test cricket on Saturday.
First Published: August 12, 2017, 11:50 AM IST

