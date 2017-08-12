India vs Sri Lanka 2017: KL Rahul Goes Past Dravid, Joins Sangakkara & Co. With 7th Consecutive Test Fifty

This feat helped him go past the mark set by legendary bastmen Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid. Before this Test, Rahul had six fifties and that meant he got ahead of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Navjot Sidhu, who all scored five straight half-centuries in their respective Test careers.
Rahul who missed the first Test due to a viral fever, had had a successful outing in the home series against Australia where he scored five consecutive half-centuries and has taken it forward from there.
The Karnataka batsman had scores of 90, 51, 67, 60 and 51* against the Aussies, a remarkable achievement which played a pivotal role in India coming back from a game down to win the all-important home series against Steven Smith's men.
Rahul, who also has four Test centuries to his name, was often criticised early in his Test career for his inconsistency has definitely turned a new leaf in what is still a very young and promising Test career.
Rahul is now India's first choice opener along with Murali Vijay, who has missed out on this series as he us still recovering from a wrist injury. Interestingly, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their first 100-run partnership in Test cricket on Saturday.
andy flowerCris RogersEverton WeekesIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017kl rahulKumar Sangakkaramurali vijayRahul Dravidshikhar dhawanshivnarine chanderpaulvirat kohli
First Published: August 12, 2017, 11:50 AM IST