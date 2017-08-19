India vs Sri Lanka 2017: KL Rahul Shares his Fitness Mantra

Rahul posted an image on his Twitter with a caption,: A morning run is better than therapy for your mind and body. #runeveryday
The Indian opener has had his injury worries but those look a thing of the past as the Indian opener made a successful comeback into the Indian team against Sri Lanka.
India will start the one-day leg of their tour to Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.
India, whose last tour of Sri Lanka in 2015 ushered in a new era of supremacy for the top-ranked Test side, are looking to ride their sweep of Test victories into the shorter-format series.
The loss of their Champions Trophy title to arch-rival Pakistan was a bitter pill for India, and the two-time World Champions will be seeking a comeback in Sri Lanka.
Newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma urged his men against becoming complacent, reminding them of their surprise loss to Sri Lanka in the opening round of the Champions Trophy.
"I have no idea about the squad for this ODI series, but what they had in the Champions Trophy was a very good side. They beat us quite comfortably," said Sharma.
"So you know in one-day cricket they are a very good team. We just got to do what we have been doing in the past few years."
The series offers India's second line of talent a moment in the spotlight with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, and pacemen Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, being rested by selectors.
Young spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to make the starting lineup in one or more of the five matches. Uncapped quick Shardul Thakur may also get a look in.
India are scheduled to play a lone Twenty20 in Colombo on September 6 after the completion of the ODI series.
