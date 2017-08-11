India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Kohli Clears Air; Says Will Play ODI Series

"Who said I am not playing? I don't know where this came from, but I have no problems in playing," Kohli's forthright answer to a query regarding team selection made it clear as to where he stood on the issue.
The Indian team will be selected on August 13. There is a possibility that senior spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be rested along with pacer Mohammed Shami.
"We (team management and selectors) are going to sit down on selection soon and we certainly have plans in mind and combinations that we want to speak about. So as captain, I am definitely in the thick of things and knowing what to speak to the committee about," he signed off
First Published: August 11, 2017, 6:55 PM IST