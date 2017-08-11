India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Kohli Rules Out Drastic Changes as India Aim for Whitewash

"For us its just another Test match which we will try and win, we can't look too far ahead and need to stay in the moment and in the session. We need to treat every Test match with respect."
Kohli also ruled out drastic changes in the team, saying that continuity is important in this format.
"We need to make sure that the players play on a regular basis, we need to have continuity unless things are uncontrollable. We are not looking at making too many drastic changes for the game."
But one change which Kohli will have to make is that of Ravindra Jadeja who will miss the match due to suspension, talking about it, the Indian captain said,
"The intent is important now days. Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but that's what players need to keep in mind and they need to be much more aware going ahead. I am hoping that guidelines stay similar and not vary according to the situation. It will only help the game get better."
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to replace Jadeja in the team, and Kohli was all praises for the chinaman bowler,
"The young boys have great confidence coming in, and they are willing to compete in any condition. This works for me as a captain. Kuldeep is willing to take the ball at any time, and is willing to attack. He believes in his ability to deceive the batsman. He proved himself in Dharamshala which wasn't a spin friendly wicket. He brings a certain xfactor to the team and has a good chance of playing tomorrow."
The pitch is green but Kohli isn't sweating too much over that for now, "It's quite a different situation and we have heard some changes made to the pitch. The team management has gone to take a look at it, but we will take another look at it atleast 8-10 hours before the game."
Team hasn't practice for a couple of days, and captain said that the team is better placed to be able to afford an off, "We are better placed to be able to take an off, in Sri Lanka its hot and humid. Sometime you end up doing too much in practice, and are not able to recover in time. The break is good, specially for the fast bowlers to manage their workload. Everyone is playing well and playing good cricket, we are comfortable even though we didn't practice."
Kohli also addressed rumours of him sitting out of the ODI series with a laugh, saying he has no such plans.
"We are going to sit down about the selection soon. We have plans in mind and certain combinations going ahead. I know what to speak about to the committee."
First Published: August 11, 2017, 6:17 PM IST