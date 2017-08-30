Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Manish Pandey Likely to Get a Go in 4th ODI?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2017, 12:21 PM IST
Manish Pandey at the nets on Wednesday. (BCCI/Instagram)

New Delhi: He has not had much of an opportunity so far in the ODI series, but looks like middle-order batsman Manish Pandey could get a chance to be a part of the playing XI in the fourth ODI of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the game set to be played on Thursday, the Men in Blue hit the nets on Wednesday and Manish was seen having a long session with bat in hand.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket team posted a video which read: “#TeamIndia batsman @manishpandeyinsta's day out at the net session in Colombo #SLvIND.”

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had spoken about going for changes after the team took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"We have a squad of 15, we'll look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.

Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row after being 61 for four in the 16th over.

Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side.

"Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I don't think it's an issue. Here the wicket was a bit more challenging.

"The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players," said Kohli.

He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul today.

"He's got 11 wickets in three games, he's bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He's doing a great job for us," Kohli added.


First Published: August 30, 2017, 12:17 PM IST

