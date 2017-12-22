India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Rohit Sharma Looks to Halt Poor Run in Indore T20I

The hosts lock horns against a beleaguered Sri Lankan side in the second T20I in their bid to take an unassailable lead in the series in Indore, and this match will also provide Rohit with an opportunity to improve his personal batting record as well.
So far, Rohit has had a woeful year as far as T20I is concerned as he has managed to score just 138 runs in 7 innings. The 'Hitman' hasn't managed to go past the 20-run mark this year in six out of seven innings. The 17-run inning against Sri Lanka in the first T20I was his 2nd highest score this year.
However, it won't be an easy task for Rohit to improve his poor stats in the second T20I as amongst all the T20-playing nations, the opener's average stands to be the worst against the Islanders.
Moreover, Rohit curiously has under-performed in India in T20Is. Despite scoring his highest T20I score here (106 v SA), he has passed 20 just twice in his past twelve T20I innings - 43 vs Sri Lanka in Ranchi (2016) and 80 vs New Zealand in Delhi (2017). To make matters worse, Rohit has been dismissed in single digits four times in these twelve innings.
The star India opener will hope that he puts on a match-winning performance with the bat to help the hosts clinch the series as well as improve his recent poor record as well.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 4:00 AM IST