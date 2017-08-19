India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Sri Lanka Offers Perfect Chance For MS Dhoni to Shine

The former India captain has proved time and again why he is one of the best in business. His knock in the World Cup Final - against the same opponents he will be up against on Sunday - is right on top among the list of some of his most memorable innings.
But the wicket-keeper has been blowing hot and cold over the past couple of years, having managed just 5 scores of 50+ since the start of 2016. One of those coming against the West Indies in a losing cause, where he scored the slowest 50 by an Indian in 16 years.
It was painful to watch for Dhoni faithful to see their star struggling to hit the ball or find any timing. Chasing 189 to win, India were dismissed for 178 in the 50th over. Dhoni's glum face after the game told a story in itself.
Before the start of the series, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that Dhoni no longer is the automatic choice for team selection, and if needed the selectors will look at other players.
"You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad answered when asked about Dhoni's future.
Dhoni will be in the spotlight starting Sunday when India starts their ODI series against Sri Lanka.
If there is a team that Dhoni would like to face with stakes so high, it has to be the Islanders. Not only the happy memory of lifting the World Cup, and also his personal highest score of 183 which looks like another lifetime for now, Dhoni's other statistics against the team show that he likes playing against them.
He averages a stupendous 61.40 against them, the best by any player who has played atleast 20 innings.
Dhoni has managed 19 50+ scores against Sri Lanka, averaging a 50 every 2.47 innings.
In Sri Lanka too, he has 8 50s to his name, with another former captain Mohammed Azharuddin managing more.
First Published: August 19, 2017, 12:57 PM IST