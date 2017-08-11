India vs Sri Lanka 2017: This is How Visitors Can Make Up For Suspended Ravindra Jadeja's Absence In Third Test

Jadeja performance in the last couple of years has shot him up at the top of the ICC Test Rankings for both bowlers and all-rounders. In this ongoing series, with 13 wickets to his name in two Tests, Jadeja leads the charts for most number of wickets taken so far. Therefore, India will definitely miss the services of the one of their most important bowlers in recent times.
But Jadeja's suspension throws up a golden chance for youngster Kuldeep Yadav to showcase his talent on foreign soil.
Chinaman Kuldeep broke onto the scene through the Indian Premier League but it was his four-wicket display in his first Test innings against Australia in Dharamsala that really made everyone stand up and take notice of the young sensation.
Also, Kuldeep has already shown that he can be as effective foreign conditions as he is in home conditions by picking up a four-wicket haul — highest amongst Indian bowlers — in the practice match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, in the lead up to the Test series.
Like Jadeja, Kuldeep is a handy batsman down the order as well. The youngster averages 28.07 in First Class cricket and has six 50+ scores to his name in 30 innings.
However, Kuldeep isn't the only one who is gunning for a place in the playing XI. All-rounder Axar Patel has been called up to join the squad as Jadeja's replacement after a successful spell with India A in a 50 over tri-series in South Africa. Axar was India A’s third highest wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets in four matches.
Although it is almost a certainty that Kuldeep will replace Jadeja in the playing XI, but if Axar does play, he will become the 290th player to bag a Test cap for India.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Axar Patel
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
axar patelIndiaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka Third TestKuldeep YadavRavindra Jadejasri lankavirat kohli
First Published: August 11, 2017, 10:35 AM IST