India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli and Co. Arrive in Style for 1st ODI

BCCI posted photos off the players receiving a traditional Sri Lankan welcome, with Virat Kohli donning a cool hat.
MS Dhoni was seen enjoying what looked liked a local delicacy.
#TeamIndia members arrive for the 1st ODI vs. @OfficialSLC at Dambulla #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/HthbkJLsS6— BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2017
India won their 8th Test series on the trot under the leadership of Virat Kohli. India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Series while Hardik Pandya was awarded the Man of the Match for his heroics in the third Test.
first odiHardik PandyaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India-Sri Lanka ODI seriesMS Dhonishikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: August 18, 2017, 8:58 AM IST