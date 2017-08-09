India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli & Boys Start Preparation for Third Test

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a photo which read: “Well. Hello gorgeous! We are here in Kandy to begin prep for the final Test #TeamIndia #SLvIND.”
Another post read: "Nets! #TeamIndia #SLvIND."
A video on Instagram read: "@coach_rsridhar at it. Intense Fielding drills underway #TeamIndia #SLvIND."
Having thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Sunday, Virat Kohli and his boys enjoyed Monday morning by bonding in the pool. The Test was supposed to finish on Monday, but the Indians wrapped it up on Sunday itself with a day to spare.
The writing was always on the wall coming into the fourth day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on a Sinhalese Sports Club wicket which was expected to play unpredictably. And it took Virat Kohli and his boys four hours and 35 minutes to wrap up the Lankan innings on the penultimate day to win the match by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. As expected, it was once again Ravindra Jadeja who wreaked havoc on the fourth afternoon.
Not only did Jadeja finish with his ninth five-wicket haul in an innings, but it was also his second five-for outside India. It was only poetic justice that he was handed the Man of the Match award for finishing with 7 wickets in the game and 70 crucial runs in India’s only innings in the second Test.
Kohli said that the boys have developed a habit of winning, irrespective of geographical boundaries, and it is hungry to extend the consistent run. India on Sunday defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It means India have already retained the series that they won here 2-1 in 2015, and now have a chance to complete an overseas whitewash.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been named as replacement for Jadeja after the all-rounder was suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka. While Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match, the team management wanted to keep a cover for the young bowler.
Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.
