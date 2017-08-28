India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli Hints at Testing Bench Strength in Remaining ODIs

India played the same team for all three ODIs but now reserve players like Manish Pandey can get a game.
"We have a squad of 15, we'll look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.
Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row after being 61 for four in the 16th over.
Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side.
"Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I don't think it's an issue. Here the wicket was a bit more challenging.
"The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players," said Kohli.
He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul today.
"He's got 11 wickets in three games, he's bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He's doing a great job for us," Kohli added.
Sri Lankan captain Chamara Kapugedera said the total they put up was below-par.
"I thought it was a good wicket, so we wanted to put on a score which we could defend. Things didn't go to our plans. We discussed about not playing dot balls in the middle. 260-275 would have been a challenging score," said Kapugedera.
First Published: August 28, 2017, 8:31 AM IST