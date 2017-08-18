India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Fight It Out on Football Field

The Indian cricketers sweat it out hard in training and along with these stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal were also seen playing football.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to show these pictures to the world and their Twitter post read: "It was @imVkohli vs @msdhoni vs @klrahul11 at the football today. #SLvIND"
Team India will be confident of a series win after destroying the hosts in the recently-concluded Test series, where they blanked the Islanders 3-0.
The series offers India's second line of talent a moment in the spotlight with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, and pacemen Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, being rested by selectors.
Young spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to make the starting lineup in one or more of the five matches. Uncapped quick Shardul Thakur may also get a look in.
India are scheduled to play a lone Twenty20 in Colombo on September 6 after the completion of the ODI series.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
