India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Get Into the Groove Ahead of First ODI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in nets before the first ODI. (Twitter/RaviShastri)

Virat Kohli seemed to be all pumped up ahead of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

The BCCI Twitter handle posted a video of the Indian captain practicing some big hits in the net with coach Ravi Shastri looking on.

Kohli looked ominous as he hit one straight down the ground for a maximum in the nets.




Ravi Shastri posted on twitter, Back to business in the plains of the Emerald Isle @imVkohli #SLvIND




The Tests clinched without much of a strain, India will begin the journey to identify the core of their 2019 World Cup squad when they square off against a low-on-confidence Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series, starting on Sunday.

The visitors won the three-Test series by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to take that momentum into the limited-overs' leg of the tour as well.

However, India are not treating this as just another bilateral ODI series. Chief selector MSK Prasad clearly outlined this, stressing on the aspect of fitness as Team India begins its preparations for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

The Indian think-tank has made a lot of moves in this regard, and prima facie, the most important of them at present is the simple declaration that KL Rahul will bat at no.4 throughout this five-match contest.
