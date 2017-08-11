India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Visitors Look to Make History in Pallekele Test

The visitors have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series,after comprehensively beating the Islanders in the first two Tests respectively.
This is the first time ever that India have managed to take a 2-0 lead in a Test series in Sri Lanka and have a chance to complete a thumping series win against their less illustrious opponents.
Since 2000, only Australia have managed to win all the matches in a Test series in Sri Lanka. Australia crushed the Lankans 3-0 in the 2003/04 series and Kohli's boys are on the verge of repeating that feat.
However, India will find it difficult to do so as they aren't familiar with the conditions in Pallekele. The third Test will be the first time when India will be playing at this venue. And to add to that, a visiting team has won just a single Test, when Pakistan came out victorious in 2015.
Still, the Lankans cannot be too gung-ho about the visiting team's record as they own record isn't that great at Pallekele. In the five Tests that they have played at this stadium, the Islanders have won just one, lost one and drawn three.
Injuries to their star players have added to the hosts' misery. Their number one bowler, Rangana Herath, for the third Test. While all-rounder Asela Gunaratne is already out of the series.
With form firmly by their side, India will he hoping for a historic 3-0 win in their first series under the stewardship of new head coach Ravi Shastri. Also, India have never won a full Test series, 85 years since their debut in 1932, it will be praiseworthy if they go on to win the final Test of the series.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Axar Patel
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
