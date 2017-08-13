Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Yuvraj Singh Dropped; Manish Pandey Returns as India Announce ODI Squad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2017, 8:26 PM IST
File image of Manish Pandey celebrating during a game. (Getty Images)

Indian team for the ODI Series against Sri Lanka was announced by the BCCI on Sunday.

Big news, but along expected lines was the exclusion of left-hander Yuvraj Singh. Young Manish Pandey returns to the squad.

The Selectors have also given rest Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, with Mumbai fast-bowler Shardul Thakur being given a chance.

Among others, those who have missed the cut are Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The selectors have gone in with a young spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with Axar Patel to support them.

Suresh Raina too has been overlooked by the selectors. KL Rahul is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan after recovering from his injury.


SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
India vs Sri Lanka 2017Manish Pandeyshardul thakurvirat kohliyuvraj singhyuzvendra chahal
First Published: August 13, 2017, 8:25 PM IST

