India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I at Indore Highlights, As It Happened: Rohit's Record Ton Seals The Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 23, 2017, 8:39 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 22 December, 2017

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

Highlights

22:33(IST)

Biggest Margin of Defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is

Margin

Opposition

Ground

Date

93 runs

v India

Cuttack

20-Dec-2017

88 runs

V India

Indore

22-Dec-2017

85 runs

v Australia

Pallekele

06-Sep-16

81 runs

v Australia

Bridgetown

09-May-10

69 runs

v India

Ranchi

12-Feb-16
22:24(IST)

This is Chahal 2nd four wicket haul and 3rd four plus wicket haul in T20Is. All have come in 2017 and this is consecutive four wicket haul.

22:24(IST)

SERIES WIN: With that India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. With that India end the year undefeated in any of the bilateral series that they were a part of across all formats and that is a huge statement from this team which many think is the best ever Indian unit

22:21(IST)

INDIA beat SRI LANKA by 88 runs which is a huge margin in T20 international cricket. The victory without any doubt was set up by the brilliance of Rohit Sharma who scored a 35-ball century tonight

22:20(IST)

Angelo Mathews is injured so he will not come out to bat and that is the end of the match then

22:19(IST)

WICKET: Dushmantha Chameera loses his middle stump to Hardik Pandya and Sri Lanka have lost their 9th wicket for 172

22:18(IST)

Sri Lanka were going great but then the two wrist spinners got into the act and removed the danger men. The islanders actually lost 7 wickets in the space of just 25 runs, which says a lot about the kind of pressure they were in to score big and that is what helped the Indian spinners make a strong comeback after being taken apart by Kusal Perera

22:15(IST)

WICKET: Chahal picks up another one, second match straight where he finishes with four wickets then, his victim this time is Akila Dananjaya who perishes while looking to hit a big one, caught by Manish Pandey

22:11(IST)

WICKET: MS Dhoni with another stumping there but this time it was the bowler who deserves the credit. Chahal saw Sadeera stepping out and he just drifted that one wide outside the off stump, the batsman failed to connect and was stumped, Sri Lanka now 164/7, must add the delivery has been called a wide

22:09(IST)

WICKET: Yuzvendra Chahal gets a wicket now as Chaturanga de Silva reverse sweeps a straight delivery on to his stumps and Sri Lanka's fight now more or less coming to an end. It was great till it lasted though, the fans have enjoyed both the innings

22:06(IST)

WICKET: Kuldeep Yadav picks up his third wicket of the over and this time it is because of the brilliance of MS Dhoni behind the stumps who removes the bails ina flash and Asela Gunratne is found outside his crease

22:04(IST)

BOUNDARY: Sadeera is the new batsman in and he doesn't waste any time gets a boundary away through the covers

22:03(IST)

BIG WICKET: Flighted outside the off stump and Kusal Perera steps out again but this time finds the fielder at long off this time and Kusal Perera's entertaining innings comes to an end. He scored 77 runs off 37 balls

22:02(IST)

WICKET: The Sri Lankan captain tries to hit the big shot straight away and he manages to find the fielder in the deep. Thisara Perera goes and Kuldeep Yadav pickes up his first wicket of the innings after being hit around the park tonight

22:01(IST)

Chahal bowls a dot ball and ends his over well. A dot ball is worth its weight in gold right now, 13 from his over and that in the current context is good!

22:00(IST)

SIX: That was bowled flat and that was hit back flat as well by Kusal Perera, his big and wide blade is talking tonight. Chahal doesn't know what else to do, he is a mute spectator here

21:58(IST)

BOUNDARY: Chahal bowls that away from the batsman outside the off stump but Kusal Perera uses his feet to perfection again to hit that over the bowler's head. Dinesh Karthik misfields on the fence and that goes for another boundary

21:57(IST)

WICKET: Yuzvendra Chahal finally breaks the partnership, that one was bowled short and Upul Tharanga looked to hit against the line but got a leading edge. The ball went high up and Chahal completes the catch himself, Tharanga goes for a well-made 47 off 29 deliveries, Sri Lanka 145/2

21:55(IST)

That is another big over for Sri Lanka and they are now 142/1 after 13 overs

21:54(IST)

BOUNDARY: Lot of discussion between the bowler, captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni but Kusal Perera strikes again, he gets that away over the bowler's head again and for boundary this time

21:53(IST)

SIX: Kuldeep flights that one and that is hit over the fence by Kusal Perera who is now having a real go at this target. Sri Lanka needs in the range of 16 plus runs in every over and Kusal Perera's burst has ensured that the asking rate hasn't gone further up

21:52(IST)

BOUNDARY: That's a reverse sweep played to perfection by Kusal Perera and he gets a boundary away to further put a dent on this big target

21:51(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav starts off with a good delivery, wide outside off stump and it turns out to be a dot ball. MS Dhoni providing encouragement and support to his bowlers

21:50(IST)

BOUNDARY & FIFTY: Kusal Perera slams that through the covers and that also brings up his half-century, his seventh in T20Is and that also in just 26 deliveries

21:49(IST)

SIX: Kusal Perera steps out and hits Yuzvendra Chahal for another six, this time over the long on region. Perera has made great use of his feet in this innings so far and he is leading way here and keeping Sri Lanka's hopes alive

21:46(IST)

SIX: Pandya fires the last delivery in and Kusal Perera just picks him up from length and deposits that into the crowd over mid-wicket again. Just shows how trues the surface is, whatever a bowler may do, the ball is coming on so nicely onto the bat that hitting sixes right is like taking singles

21:44(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes on to bowl and he has been superb today by bowling to his field consistently. He has enough cover on the leg side and he is not giving and width or loose deliveries.

21:43(IST)

SIX: Chahal bowls a wide and had to bowl the last delivery again and he fired it on the leg stump and Tharanga just stood and delivered that one over the mid-wicket boundary. That over produced 16 for Sri Lanka, they need 16 runs from every over from now on.

21:41(IST)

SIX: Chahal drops that short and Tharanga is on to the backfoot early and he pulls that over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Even Chahal is getting punished tonight and that shows what a belter of a wicket this is

21:39(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal, the master of guile is into the attack and he foxes Kusal Perera with his drift in the first two deliveries. 

21:38(IST)

BOUNDARY: Pandya bowls that short and it is pulled away fine by Upul Tharanga, the last delivery going for the boundary then. Pandya concedes just 9 runs in that over which is more than acceptable in context to the way the game has been played so far

Rohit Sharma raises the bat after slamming the tied fastest T20I century in just 35 balls at Indore against Sri Lanka (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma slammed a 35-ball century to tie the record for the fastest T20I ton before being dismissed for 118. KL Rahul was dismissed for 89 and MS Dhoni also chipped in with a few big hits to take India to their highest T20 international total of 260 runs, which is incidentally the joint second highest ever. Rohit Sharma hit 10 big sixes, followed by KL Rahul who hit 8 sixes and MS Dhoni chipped in with two maximums while Hardik Pandya hit a single six.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka fell short of the target by 88 runs. Kusal Perera's half-century kept Sri Lanka in the game for a while.

Preview: A dominant Indian team is expected to maintain its stranglehold on a miserable Sri Lanka and wrap up the three-match series when the two mismatched teams face off in the second Twenty20 International on Friday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed why it is important for him to bat at the number 4 slot in limited overs cricket and the big thing to look out today will be whether he comes out to bat in the same position or not. There seems no end to the woes of the visitors, who slumped to a heavy 93-run defeat in the series-opener in Cuttack. While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers.The result has been a lack of contest and one-sided results, prompting many to question the very logic of India playing such a weak side again and again. #hardik pandya #ind vs aus live score #ind vs sl 2nd t20 live score #ind vs sl t20 live score #ind vs sl t20 series. This series has hardly proved to be a good preparation for the challenging South Africa tour that awaits India next month, considering the home team's domination in the absence of a good opposition in favourable conditions.

The spotlight will also be on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yaday, the two wrist spinners who have changed India's approach in ODIs and T20Is. Chahal, who picked up four wickets in the last match, is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2017 and the focus will be on the leg spinner yet again. India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, who has had a highly successful year on one-day internationals, has failed to translate the same in T20 cricket and he too will be looking to put an end to his chain of low scores in cricket's shortest format. #Cricket #Ind vs SL 2017 #Ind vs SL #India vs Sri Lanka #Cricketnext #Live Cricket Score #Live Cricket #Live Score #Rohit Sharma #Chahal #Kuldeep Yadav #Angelo Mathews #KL Rahul. The Indian batsmen have made merry against a toothless attack. Runs and wickets always give confidence to the players but there is a question mark over how much these performances will count in the South African conditions. Absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and a transformed Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not given any respite to the Sri Lankans, who overtly rely on seniors such as Angelo Mathews. However, even the senior Lankan players have struggled to counter the Indian bowlers and batsmen. A robust domestic structure coupled with Indian Premier League (IPL) has prepared a good bench strength for the hosts.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose finishing prowess has been under the scanner for some time now, got some runs under his belt after being promoted to number four in Cuttack and is likely to continue in the same position so that he gets enough overs in match situation before the ODI and T20 challenge in South Africa. Shreyas Iyer, who scored 24 in Cuttack, would also look to get some substantial runs in the absence of Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul is in good touch and Indian bowlers are also in fine rhythm since the beginning of this tour. It won't be a surprise if they continue to dominate the Lankan batsmen.

Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
