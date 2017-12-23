India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I at Indore Highlights, As It Happened: Rohit's Record Ton Seals The Series

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka fell short of the target by 88 runs. Kusal Perera's half-century kept Sri Lanka in the game for a while.
Preview: A dominant Indian team is expected to maintain its stranglehold on a miserable Sri Lanka and wrap up the three-match series when the two mismatched teams face off in the second Twenty20 International on Friday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed why it is important for him to bat at the number 4 slot in limited overs cricket and the big thing to look out today will be whether he comes out to bat in the same position or not. There seems no end to the woes of the visitors, who slumped to a heavy 93-run defeat in the series-opener in Cuttack. While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers.The result has been a lack of contest and one-sided results, prompting many to question the very logic of India playing such a weak side again and again. This series has hardly proved to be a good preparation for the challenging South Africa tour that awaits India next month, considering the home team's domination in the absence of a good opposition in favourable conditions.
The spotlight will also be on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yaday, the two wrist spinners who have changed India's approach in ODIs and T20Is. Chahal, who picked up four wickets in the last match, is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is in 2017 and the focus will be on the leg spinner yet again. India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, who has had a highly successful year on one-day internationals, has failed to translate the same in T20 cricket and he too will be looking to put an end to his chain of low scores in cricket's shortest format. The Indian batsmen have made merry against a toothless attack. Runs and wickets always give confidence to the players but there is a question mark over how much these performances will count in the South African conditions. Absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and a transformed Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not given any respite to the Sri Lankans, who overtly rely on seniors such as Angelo Mathews. However, even the senior Lankan players have struggled to counter the Indian bowlers and batsmen. A robust domestic structure coupled with Indian Premier League (IPL) has prepared a good bench strength for the hosts.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose finishing prowess has been under the scanner for some time now, got some runs under his belt after being promoted to number four in Cuttack and is likely to continue in the same position so that he gets enough overs in match situation before the ODI and T20 challenge in South Africa. Shreyas Iyer, who scored 24 in Cuttack, would also look to get some substantial runs in the absence of Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul is in good touch and Indian bowlers are also in fine rhythm since the beginning of this tour. It won't be a surprise if they continue to dominate the Lankan batsmen.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.